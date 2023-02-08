Read full article on original website
Milan Fashion Week Calendar Packed With Shows, Events — and Controversy
MILAN — The traditional institutional presentation of the Milan Fashion Week calendar took an unpredictable turn Wednesday, when designer Stella Jean publicly confronted Camera della Moda president Carlo Capasa. As Capasa was detailing the upcoming fashion event slated for Feb. 21 to 27, Jean stood up to claim the Camera della Moda has abruptly pulled its support of the We Are Made in Italy, or WAMI, collective of Black, Indigenous and designers of color in Italian fashion. This was established by Jean in 2020 alongside fellow designer Edward Buchanan and Afro Fashion Association’s head Michelle Francine Ngonmo, who are to be...
fashionunited.com
With a world in flux, Milan Men's Fashion Week means business
2023 was supposed to be a year of promise, with analysts back in 2020 forecasting the post-pandemic recovery would be a thing of the past. Yet the start of this year feels anything but promising. While some parts of the world are battling a resurgent coronavirus, like China, in other regions, like the Ukraine, war rages onward, with no sign of peace after a year bombing. Globally we are walking a tightrope, with no easing of supply chain woes, a compounding cost of living crisis and no significant advancement on climate change.
Essence
Street Style From Copenhagen Fashion Week 2023
As we gear up for NYFW next week, Copenhagen Fashion Week has just came to a close — and my god the FASHION! While brands like Saks Potts, Holzweiler and Ganni showed their newest collections on the runways, the street style outside was just as interesting. As with any other major fashion week, there’s a certain aesthetic to Copenhagen. It’s cool and relaxed with a focus on smart tailoring and jackets, while also being fun and colorful with a masterful use of print juxtaposition. The nordic fashion week also centers around sustainability and the street style reflects that with many attendees wearing vintage, sustainable brands or reimagining things in their wardrobe.
Elle
The Launch: Fashion News to Know This February
Fashion month is officially upon us. In between a jam-packed calendar of shows in New York, London, Milan, and Paris for fall/winter 2023, there are also a slew of new launches, collaborations, and store openings, if you’re looking for instant gratification. As we mentally prepare for the weeks ahead, we’ve got exciting things on our to-do lists and in our carts already, from SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker’s new flagship boutique in the West Village to Sézane’s highly anticipated collaboration with Sea New York and Rouje’s new drop of “damn good” French classics. See and shop them all here.
ETOnline.com
Treasures of NYC Co-Founders Dish on the Vintage Designer Trends Bella Hadid and More It-Girls Are Loving
Treasure trove! Treasures of NYC has become a vintage lover's paradise with It-girls like Bella and Gigi Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Shay Mitchell and Miley Cyrus, flocking to the shop for pre-loved designer pieces. The reason celebs can't get enough of the boutique's vintage luxury bags, clothing,...
hypebeast.com
Phoebe Philo Will Launch Her Namesake Fashion Label in September
Phoebe Philo will launch her long-awaited fashion label in September. The decorated British designer created an official Instagram account for her namesake brand on Thursday, confirming the imprint’s drop date in the first post. “Our inaugural collection will be revealed and available on our website, phoebephilo.com, in September 2023,” she wrote. “We will be opening for registration in July 2023 and look forward to being back in touch then.”
TikTok’s DIY Fashion Meets Ditto, the ‘Future of Sewing’
Home sewing hasn’t kept up with the times — but that’s changing, including with an innovation revealed at New York Fashion Week. Launched Wednesday, Ditto — a venture between Joann and Singer — represents the first major digital milestone in more than 160 years since clothing patterns came to be. At a press preview held in SoHo, WWD tested the innovation, which lets home sewers and do-it-yourself fashionistas digitally project and customize patterns for added ease and sustainability perks. More from WWDAshlyn RTW Spring 2023Pantone's Spring 2023 Colors Pop Up at NYFWFront Row at Tommy Hilfiger RTW Fall 2022 “Ditto compresses...
Vice
Timberland toasts its iconic boot with Samuel Ross, Edison Chen and more
When you hit the big 5-0, one celebration just doesn’t feel enough. Indeed, that’s the mentality that the team over at Timberland seem to have adopted, opting for a whole year’s worth of festivities around the 50th anniversary of its iconic 6-inch boot! Rather than parties, though, the global brand will be toasting its flagship footwear by way of a series of collaborations with a coterie of boundary-pushing creatives, spanning disciplines of art, fashion and design.
Grace Wales Bonner Teams With Nordstrom for Visual Installation
Grace Wales Bonner is bringing her design aesthetic Stateside with a new partnership with Nordstrom. The British designer is teaming with the retailer for a visual installation that takes over Nordstrom’s New York City flagship’s Broadway Bar, converting the space into the Stay Cool Bar, which is a visual installation and monthlong takeover. Wales Bonner and Nordstrom celebrated the partnership on Wednesday night with a party at the flagship.More from WWDWales Bonner RTW Fall 2023Nordstrom NYFW Dinner hosted by Shalom Harlow, Tonne Goodman and Rickie De SoleBrooklyn Museum Celebrates Virgil Abloh: Figures of Speech Opening For the visual installation, Wales Bonner looked...
Harper's Bazaar
Phoebe Philo Will Debut New Brand in September
Phoebe Philo’s eponymous brand finally (phinally?!) has a debut date. Philo has been like a wondrous specter floating over the fashion industry since her departure from Celine in 2018, with fashion fanatics still pining for her surrealist, understated, sophisticated clothes. In the five years since, it seems that everyone—shoppers and designers alike—has become a Philophile. Rumors that she would lead Burberry, that she was secretly designing Loro Piana, or that she would take over one of the crown jewel brands at LVMH or Kering have pinged across countless fashion world WhatsApp chats—and the chatter only increased when Philo announced, in June 2021, that she would launch her own eponymous brand, with a tentative launch date of January 2022.
anothermag.com
It’s Official: Phoebe Philo Is Returning in September
In July 2021, it was announced that the beloved British designer Phoebe Philo was to make her return to fashion with her own eponymous, LVMH-backed label. Then there was a deafening silence. Whispers that it might in fact never happen were alarming, and seemed more likely as each day passed – but if there’s a designer who is bound to adopt a slower, more thoughtful approach to fashion, it’s Phoebe Philo. Now, over a year and a half later, in a statement posted today on Instagram, the designer has confirmed that her inaugural collection will be unveiled in September this year.
hypebeast.com
Take a Closer Look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs
After getting a closer look at the Defender Extreme Tire Tread Clogs, we now have a closer look at the Balenciaga Point Toe Clogs. The unique footwear style was originally unveiled at the fashion house’s Summer 2023 “The Mud Show” collection presentation last year. Made in Italy,...
newsnationnow.com
Trying to flip wasteful fashion trends at NY Fashion Week
(NewsNation) — This year’s biggest trend shows up under many names: eco-fashion, capsule or minimalist wardrobes, upcycled or organic, or biodegradable or compostable fabric. Fashion brands are marketing their commitment to making the notoriously wasteful industry sustainable — from small-batch designers like Rentrayage to global names like Vivienne...
Rosalia Reaches New Heights in 8-Inch Pleaser Heels & Adidas Joggers in NYC
Rosalía was seen leaving a dance studio session in New York City this morning. The singer reached sky-high heights as she was spotted wearing a white oversized button-down collared shirt, dark green Adidas joggers and 8-inch pleaser heels. The Flamenco dancer kept the collared top’s buttons unlatched from the midriff down, which she paired with her joggers. The pants featured a boxy silhouette. Rosalia parted her hair down the middle, tied up in a low bun, with a blue strand intertwined within the bun — it was an apt hair accessory for the singer as her Y2K style choices are often notably...
