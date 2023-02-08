Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Perrigo (PRGO)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 14.59MM shares of Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO). This represents 10.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 13.79MM shares and 10.31% of the company, an increase in shares...
William Blair Investment Management Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)
Fintel reports that William Blair Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.14MM shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND). This represents 0.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.40MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease...
VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.0084, or -4.52%, to $0.1776. The VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has recorded 740,055 volume in the after hours trading session. Recently, Yahoo Finance discussed the stock, revealing that Vistagen Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
BofA trims CEO Moynihan's pay to $30 million as Wall Street curbs compensation
NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) reduced compensation for Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan by roughly 6% to $30 million for 2022, the lender said in a filing on Friday.
2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now
AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers possess robust product portfolios and pipelines. AstraZeneca is a growth stock trading at a reasonable valuation. Bristol Myers Squibb is priced at the level of a full-fledged value stock.
Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet Split Last Year. In 2023, These Are the Top Stock-Split Candidates
Stock-split euphoria has been a rare bright spot amid a challenging period for investors. In 2022, stock splits from Tesla, Amazon, and Alphabet ignited investor interest in these top-performing stocks. This year, three brand-name companies stand out as the most logical choices to conduct a stock split.
Lost Russian oil revenue is bonanza for shippers, refiners
LONDON (Reuters) - Western sanctions on Russia have significantly reduced state oil revenues and diverted tens of billions of dollars towards shipping and refining firms, some with Russian connections. Most of the winners from the sanctions are based in China, India, Greece and the United Arab Emirates, at least 20...
73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
Why Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Crawled Higher Today
The biotech unveiled its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results. It recorded a sales decline in its top product, but other dynamics were encouraging.
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023
E-commerce and healthcare are two explosive industries with durable runways for growth ahead. Shopify is continually upgrading its merchant experience. DexCom is a market leader launching a new product, but untapped market opportunity abounds.
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
Why Cardiovascular Systems Shares Are Trading Higher By 48%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS shares rose 65% to $1.03 in pre-market trading after the company received approval from Israel Innovation Authority for $900,000 grant to finance further development of company's manufacturing process for its Mudra Band. Hempacco Co., Inc. HPCO rose 56.4% to $1.1804 in pre-market trading after declining 6%...
Top Buys by Directors: Price's $183.2K Bet on FCF
The directors of a company tend to have a unique inside view into the business, so when directors make major buys, investors are wise to take notice. Presumably the only reason a director of a company would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So in this series we look at the largest insider buys by company directors over the trailing six month period, one of which was a total of $183.2K by T. Michael Price, CEO at First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF).
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. Increases Position in Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
Fintel reports that Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.56MM shares of Cabaletta Bio Inc (CABA). This represents 9.99% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.54MM shares and 8.63% of the company, an...
Why The AZEK Company Shares Are Trading Higher Today
The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened: On Wednesday, The AZEK company reported earnings for the first quarter ending December 31st, 2022. The company reported revenues of $216.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of $207.9 million.
AbbVie (ABBV) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Misses on Sales
ABBV - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $3.60 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both the Zacks Consensus Estimate and our estimate, which stood at $3.54. The reported earnings also exceeded the guidance of $3.51-$3.55. Earnings rose 16.9% year over year. ABBV's revenues of $15.12 billion...
