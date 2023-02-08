NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Tuesday to hoist the Pan-African flag in Heritage Park, on West Avenue. “This is a really important thing that for the first time, we’re flying the Pan African flag here in Norwalk, and celebrating Black History Month,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large). “And we have to remember that Black history is American history. We’re celebrating the accomplishments, the sacrifices, all of the commitment that Black Americans have made to American history … and the continuing success of our great country and nation.”

NORWALK, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO