Read full article on original website
JPMerola
2d ago
No law or proclamation should be created in such a way that it creates a special class of citizen, or raises one random group above another, 9r the rest. Bravo to the Selectwoman for being reasonable, using common sense, & following the Constitution & edicts of the Declaration, All (hu)man is created equal.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hudson Valley Home is so Terrifying it has Been Legally Declared Haunted by New York StateTravel MavenNyack, NY
Large retail store opens new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersSouthbury, CT
NY School Serves Fried Chicken and Watermelon For Black History MonthMCNyack, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Swolehouse Sponsors Stony Brook University Baseball TeamBig News NowStony Brook, NY
Related
goodmorningwilton.com
“Wilton Needs LGBTQIA+ Proclamation” — Clergy Members tell BOS Civility Pledge is “Not Enough”
Five clergy members representing four religious organizations in Wilton are urging the Board of Selectmen to reconsider its choice not to issue a separate proclamation in support of Wilton’s LGBTQIA community. The five who have written an open letter to the BOS members include Cantor Harriet Dunkerley, the spiritual...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport vows to increase public records transparency hours after Hearst CT Media investigation
Hours after Hearst Connecticut Media Group published an investigation Thursday outlining the City of Bridgeport’s record of stonewalling residents’ request for public records – and violating the state’s transparency laws more often than any other municipality – Mayor Joe Ganim announced plans to “remove the bottleneck delay.”
westportjournal.com
Selectwomen: Illegal stone wall on Hillspoint must be torn down
WESTPORT — The wall must fall. That was the verdict Wednesday as the Board of Selectwomen denied a waiver of the town’s policy prohibiting structures from encroaching on municipal property, which was sought by the owners of a Hillspoint Road property. David and Gwen Baker, who recently acquired...
Connecticut lawmakers vote on free school lunches, bottle bill
Connecticut lawmakers are voting on several items' emergency certifications because they are time-sensitive.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: New Haven schools need to clean house
While quality educational opportunities in New Haven continue on a steep decline, the emperor, oh sorry, I mean Mayor Justin Elicker, the Board of Education and the Board of Alders continue to play their fiddles like everything is OK. It is time to clean house and add new leadership. There...
New Britain Herald
Newington Democrats: Bad precedent set
NEWINGTON – Democrats have expressed concern that a decision made by the Republican controlled town council Monday night could set a bad precedent going forward when a councilor steps down and must be replaced by an appointment. The decision that was debated prior to the 5-2 vote that saw...
ctexaminer.com
Vote by Alternate Decisive as Old Saybrook Approves Retail Marijuana on the Post Road
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting the company’s first attempt, the Zoning Commission approved Fine Fettle’s plans for a marijuana retailer on Boston Post Road on Monday night. Public opposition from neighbors of the 233 Boston Post Road site continued after Fine Fettle returned to the commission with...
wiltonbulletin.com
Bridgeport ignores scoldings, warnings and orders, testing limits of CT transparency laws
When residents are denied access to records they request from government agencies in Connecticut, a public watchdog is supposed to be there to settle disputes over whether those records should be released. But the ability of the state’s Freedom of Information Commission (FOIC) to forge compliance from state and municipal...
Adams supporter suing city for discrimination gets nearly $100,000 raise
Several administration officials with knowledge of the hire said they believed he received the unusually high increase because of his friendship with Mayor Eric Adams.
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way. Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.
Skeptic Counters Camera Civil Rights Claim
Advocates of “speed cameras” on perilous streets invoked traffic stop-sparked police violence to argue that the devices protect rather than curtail civil rights. That’s a new argument. One camera skeptic who wore the badge isn’t buying it. The statewide safe-streets advocates made that argument at...
wiltonbulletin.com
In Bridgeport, waiting years for public records while officials break transparency laws
The families of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls are still waiting on officials in Bridgeport to turn over public records surrounding the mysterious deaths of each young woman 14 months ago. Bobby Simmons, a former city school board member and CPA, waited for over a year to get records...
Norwalk flies Pan-African flag in honor of Black History Month
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk officials met Tuesday to hoist the Pan-African flag in Heritage Park, on West Avenue. “This is a really important thing that for the first time, we’re flying the Pan African flag here in Norwalk, and celebrating Black History Month,” Common Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large). “And we have to remember that Black history is American history. We’re celebrating the accomplishments, the sacrifices, all of the commitment that Black Americans have made to American history … and the continuing success of our great country and nation.”
connect-bridgeport.com
It's Official: Building Permit Filed in Bridgeport for New Retail Addition to Meadowbrook Mall for $8.1 Million
It has been on social media for many months, including confirmation by several of the businesses at Meadowbrook Mall, and next week the official announcement is scheduled to be made. Today, however, it became a matter of public record. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Retired cop and BOCES criminal justice teacher indicted for ‘double-dipping’
KINGSTON – A former Ulster County BOCES criminal justice instructor who is a retired Westchester County police officer, has been indicted alleging that he stole over $163,000 from the state retirement system by taking unlawful pension payments and forging a required certificate purportedly issued by the State Education Department.
Conn. family's missing bench turns up on LI months after nor'easter swept it out to sea
A family’s memorial bench that was swept away from the Connecticut coast by a nor’easter last November turned up in Suffolk County after crossing the Long Island Sound in a monthslong journey.
Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
'Devastating times' | Turkish community in Connecticut collects donations following disastrous earthquakes
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Turkish community in Connecticut is hurting after devastating earthquakes left thousands of people dead and widespread destruction in Turkey and Syria. "We love our country. And I feel what kind of pain my people go through right now," said Selim Ergin, co-owner of Sultan's Turkish Restaurant.
NECN
Former Coach at High School in Connecticut Charged With Voyeurism
A former diving coach for Platt High School in Meriden has been arrested and charged with voyeurism after a student reported that a cell phone was recording in a bathroom after practice. In January, the Special Crimes Unit started investigating after a student reported seeing a cellular phone recording in...
$1.3M Plow Truck, Parks Vehicle Plan OK’d
The Elicker Administration won its final needed approval to use $1.3 million in one-time pandemic relief dollars to purchase new public works equipment. That approval came during the latest full Board of Alders meeting Monday night. The meeting took place in person on the second floor of City Hall. At...
Comments / 1