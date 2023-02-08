Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Midland County Commissioners eyeing potential hiking and biking trail at Horseshoe Complex
MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland County Commissioner's Court has been discussing plans to bring a new hiking and biking trail to the Horseshoe Complex. The trail would sit on a 20-acre plot of land just west of the complex. Precinct 3 Commissioner Luis Sanchez has done a majority of...
Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated time of restoration in Ector County is midnight. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 2,079 customers in Ector County.
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
Renovations – Big Spring State Hospital (GMP 2-4) – Texas Health and Human Services (Subbid)
Work includes the renovation of buildings 532 and 522, consisting of the replacement of fan coil units, dx units, and controls, replacement of existing selective interior and exterior sewer lines, and renovation of 24 restroom pods outside of buildings. GMP-2, Fan Coils Replacement HVAC and Storefront with Polycarbonate Glazing, Bldgs....
Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion
Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
Major crash in Martin County leaves 1 dead
MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person is confirmed dead after a wreck in Martin County Thursday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on SH 349 and FM 3200. The identities of those involved have not yet been released. This is...
Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!
For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
Midland residents work to resolve abnormally high gas bills
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In 24 years of living in his North Midland home, John Bumpers has never seen anything quite like his January gas bill. “Something is wrong here,” Bumpers said, recalling his initial reaction. “Something is definitely wrong here. I’ve never had a gas bill that high.”
1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
Midland Mayor Lori Blong helps girl scouts earn their badges
MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Lori Blong spoke with the Trinity School Girl Scouts Brownies and Juniors about local and state government on Wednesday. This talk helped earn these girl scouts their democracy badge. This comes after Blong made a trip to Austin where she met with state representatives and talk about what the next steps are for making life in the Permian Basin.
City workers tackle more than 20 water main breaks after cold spell
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Like the rest of Texas, the City of Odessa experienced a severe cold spell beginning Monday January 30th, that kept temperatures below freezing through Wednesday February 1st. Historically when a city experiences a freeze event lasting several days, utility workers see a higher-than-average number of water main breaks once things begin to thaw because […]
Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene. According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
Housing development request on west side of Midland denied by Planning and Zoning Commission
MIDLAND, Texas — Concerned residents of Legacy Neighborhood in west Midland had their voices heard at Monday's Midland Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, and they were rewarded by the commissioners. The complaints from the residents were in regard to a request for development of about 125 new houses, and...
City of Midland hiring for the summer season
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
Western United: The Life It Lived
The Western United Life Building is not your ordinary abandoned building in West Texas. Downtown is typically the center point of any city; where there’s nonstop action and plenty of energy. But inside the walls of this building, well, let’s just say things were a little different. “I...
Midland ISD releases statement after Legacy High placed on hold
MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School has been placed on hold Thursday afternoon, according to a district spokesperson. For holds, schools keep students in their locations. This is used when clearing specific areas. Holds are opposed to a secure, which safeguard students and staff, or a lockdown, which secures rooms and keeps students quiet and in place.
Midland man encouraging gun safety after stray bullet hits his trailer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland man is spreading awareness after a stray bullet went through his trailer and caused some major damage. Michael Quinn said he found a stray bullet hit the top of his trailer and that the hole the bullet left let rain seep in and cause a lot of water damage, […]
Truck left on blocks after suspect steals all four tires and rims, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday after a woman found her vehicle on wooden blocks in a hotel parking lot. Bryan Brown, 24, has been charged with Theft of Property, a state jail felony, and Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, around 2:30 a.m. on February […]
Epic Legal Battle Against Fun Town RV Resumes
SAN ANGELO, TX — A Midland woman sued Fun Town RV, 3950 US 67, for selling her what she called a ‘hopelessly flawed product” in 2018 and the court case has dragged on for five years. The jury trial may finally happen Thursday, Feb. 9. Kara Stephan...
