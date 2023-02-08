ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

NewsWest 9

Over 2,000 customers in Ector County without power

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — UPDATE: As of 10 p.m., 731 customers still didn't have power in Ector County, while Midland County was down to four customers. The estimated time of restoration in Ector County is midnight. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Oncor is reporting an outage impacting about 2,079 customers in Ector County.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian death leads to MPD roadside safety discussion

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Midland police continue their investigation after a man was found dead on an I-20 service road, believed to be the victim of a hit-and-run accident. In the meantime, the MPD is offering advice to West Texas motorists on how to stay safe when an emergency requires them to pull over. “If […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Major crash in Martin County leaves 1 dead

MARTIN COUNTY, Texas — One person is confirmed dead after a wreck in Martin County Thursday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 7:18 p.m. on SH 349 and FM 3200. The identities of those involved have not yet been released. This is...
MARTIN COUNTY, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Long Time Odessa Business Closes Permanently-Find Out What Is Taking It’s Place!

For as long as I can remember, my mother would visit La Casa Verde Nursery in Odessa to get her plants and everything to go with when it was time to plant flowers. If we were making a grocery run in Odessa, you can bet momma was going to stop to grab either something to plant or something that would help her do so. Well, the end of an era has come as I discovered recently that it has permanently closed.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland residents work to resolve abnormally high gas bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In 24 years of living in his North Midland home, John Bumpers has never seen anything quite like his January gas bill. “Something is wrong here,” Bumpers said, recalling his initial reaction. “Something is definitely wrong here. I’ve never had a gas bill that high.”
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

1 person confirmed dead in Odessa crash

ODESSA, Texas — A three-vehicle crash in Odessa Wednesday night left one person dead. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, preliminary information revealed that Joseph Richard Autry, 37, of Odessa was driving a Kenworth truck southbound on Loop 338. He was stopped at the red light at the intersection of 8th Street.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Mayor Lori Blong helps girl scouts earn their badges

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Lori Blong spoke with the Trinity School Girl Scouts Brownies and Juniors about local and state government on Wednesday. This talk helped earn these girl scouts their democracy badge. This comes after Blong made a trip to Austin where she met with state representatives and talk about what the next steps are for making life in the Permian Basin.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City workers tackle more than 20 water main breaks after cold spell

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Like the rest of Texas, the City of Odessa experienced a severe cold spell beginning Monday January 30th, that kept temperatures below freezing through Wednesday February 1st. Historically when a city experiences a freeze event lasting several days, utility workers see a higher-than-average number of water main breaks once things begin to thaw because […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pedestrian dies following hit and run crash in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department has identified a man killed Monday evening in a deadly pedestrian/vehicle crash as 51-year-old Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, of Cedar Creek, Texas.  The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on February 7 on the north service road near the 1900 block of E Interstate 20, mile marker 137. At the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene.  According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

City of Midland hiring for the summer season

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Pool staff positions at Doug Russel and Washington Aquatic Center are available for 2023 summer season. The City of Midland is hiring for multiple positions for the upcoming season. With lifeguards starting at $13 per hour, cashiers at $10 per hour, and pool managers at $16 per hour. Lifeguards must be able […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Western United: The Life It Lived

The Western United Life Building is not your ordinary abandoned building in West Texas. Downtown is typically the center point of any city; where there’s nonstop action and plenty of energy. But inside the walls of this building, well, let’s just say things were a little different. “I...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland ISD releases statement after Legacy High placed on hold

MIDLAND, Texas — Legacy High School has been placed on hold Thursday afternoon, according to a district spokesperson. For holds, schools keep students in their locations. This is used when clearing specific areas. Holds are opposed to a secure, which safeguard students and staff, or a lockdown, which secures rooms and keeps students quiet and in place.
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Epic Legal Battle Against Fun Town RV Resumes

SAN ANGELO, TX — A Midland woman sued Fun Town RV, 3950 US 67, for selling her what she called a ‘hopelessly flawed product” in 2018 and the court case has dragged on for five years. The jury trial may finally happen Thursday, Feb. 9. Kara Stephan...
SAN ANGELO, TX
