kttn.com
Obituary: Bryan David Reckrodt
Bryan David Reckrodt, 61, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Lemons, Missouri. Bryan was born March 12, 1961, in Blue Island, IL, to George and Donna Reckrodt. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna. Bryan married Brenda Kennedy on September 24th, 1983, in Trenton,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Larry (Fat’s) McCollum
Larry (Fat’s) McCollum, 76, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died on Wednesday, February 8, at St. Lukes’s Northland Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Church Of The Nazarene, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Martin Cemetery north of Trenton.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dale Almoin Allen
Dale Almoin Allen, 90, (Mercer, MO) passed away February 5, 2023, at his home in Mercer, MO. Dale was born May 14, 1932, in Trenton, MO, the son of Homer Ray and Dorothy Irene (Gentry) Allen. Dale married Annabelle (Snidow) Allen. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Olive “Clara” Weymour
Olive “Clara” Weymour, age 77, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at her residence. Clara was born the daughter of Eddie and Alma (Cox) Wymore on September 2, 1945, in Unionville, Missouri. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, in Chillicothe, Missouri. Clara and her younger brother Melvin, who was eventually adopted, were institutionalized when Clara was 4. From that meager start, she moved to a group home and for the past several years, Clara maintained her own apartment. Over the years she worked at Sperry Nursing Home and Hope Haven Industries. She may have started way behind but never lost her inner spark. A spark that helped her fit in when fitting in was acquired and grew when she could. Clara ended up becoming the best member of society she knew how to be.
kttn.com
Obituary: Melissa Dyer
Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary: Gary Lee Kirkpatrick
Gary Kirkpatrick age 80 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Missouri. Gary was born in Kansas City, Kansas on November 24, 1942, the son of James Daniel and Josephine Catherine (Grindel) Kirkpatrick. He was raised...
kttn.com
Audio: Special Olympics Missouri to host “Polar Plunges” at three locations in north Missouri
Three polar plunges will be held in the Special Olympics Missouri North Area to raise money for the organization. The events will be at Simpson Park of Chillicothe on February 11th, Lake Contrary of Saint Joseph on February 18th, and the Forest Lake Swimming Beach at Thousand Hills State Park of Kirksville on February 25th.
ktvo.com
Multiple people injured in Sullivan County head-on crash;1 driver arrested
kttn.com
Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe
Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression. Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of...
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jennifer Louise Brock
Jennifer Louise Brock, age 52, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Jennifer was born the daughter of Gary Dean and Rosemary Louise (Meyer) Brock on September 14, 1970, in Carrollton, Missouri. She was a 1988 graduate of Hale High School. Jennifer currently worked as a caregiver for Creative Pathways. She previously worked at Wee Care Daycare, caring for many children in Hale. She was a member of the Hale United Methodist Church, in Hale, Missouri. She was very active in Hale OPTS. Jennifer loved cooking, baking, and reading. She was known to surprise people with food and gifts. Jennifer was always ready and willing to help anyone, had a knack for making people happy, and was loved by many.
Missouri woman hospitalized after SUV strikes a tree
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
kttn.com
Milan Elks Lodge to hold fundraiser to purchase flags for veterans graves
The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Italian dinner to raise funds to purchaseflags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries. The meal will be served on February 11th from 6 to 8 pm. The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, baked ziti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, and...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College Foundation scholarship deadline is March 31st
North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the NCMC Foundation Scholarship application deadline of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Any student planning to attend NCMC in the fall, full-time, is strongly encouraged to apply. “One online application can put a student in the running for...
kttn.com
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
