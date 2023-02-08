The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approved requests at hearings on February 6th. Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone reports the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from David and Glenda Blackburn for a conditional use permit to allow the division of a building zoned B-3 General Business into one or two Vrbo units or apartments. The building is at 1805 East 16th Street. Barone notes the building will have to be rebuilt to 2015 codes, and the matter will go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval. David Blackburn attended the hearing, and no one spoke against the conditional use permit.

2 DAYS AGO