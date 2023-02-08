ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Central Missouri College

North Central Missouri College campuses and the Ketcham Community Center will be CLOSED today, February 9th, 2023 due to inclement weather. This closing includes all locations, buildings, and offices. No classes will be held. NCMC and the Ketcham Center will reopen on Friday, February 10th for regular hours of business.
TRENTON, MO
North Central Missouri College Foundation scholarship deadline is March 31st

North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the NCMC Foundation Scholarship application deadline of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Any student planning to attend NCMC in the fall, full-time, is strongly encouraged to apply. “One online application can put a student in the running for...
TRENTON, MO
Milan Elks Lodge to hold fundraiser to purchase flags for veterans graves

The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Italian dinner to raise funds to purchaseflags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries. The meal will be served on February 11th from 6 to 8 pm. The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, baked ziti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, and...
MILAN, MO
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany

U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
BETHANY, MO
Obituary & Services: Dale Almoin Allen

Dale Almoin Allen, 90, (Mercer, MO) passed away February 5, 2023, at his home in Mercer, MO. Dale was born May 14, 1932, in Trenton, MO, the son of Homer Ray and Dorothy Irene (Gentry) Allen. Dale married Annabelle (Snidow) Allen. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded...
MERCER, MO
Two Booked For Livingston County

Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
Carroll County Memorial Hospital offering CT heart scan for self-pay special fee of $50.00

Carroll County Memorial Hospital is now offering Coronary Calcium Scoring, also known as a CT heart scan, for a $50 self-pay special, which includes the reading fee. Early detection is the key to prevention. A heart scan is a simple test that can identify heart disease before symptoms appear. This can allow for early intervention, including lifestyle changes and preventative care, to avoid complications later in life and provides you with a personal risk score and assessment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
TRENTON, MO
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy

Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
SPICKARD, MO
Obituary: Melissa Dyer

Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary: Bryan David Reckrodt

Bryan David Reckrodt, 61, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Lemons, Missouri. Bryan was born March 12, 1961, in Blue Island, IL, to George and Donna Reckrodt. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna. Bryan married Brenda Kennedy on September 24th, 1983, in Trenton,...
UNIONVILLE, MO
Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approve resident requests at Monday meeting

The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approved requests at hearings on February 6th. Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone reports the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from David and Glenda Blackburn for a conditional use permit to allow the division of a building zoned B-3 General Business into one or two Vrbo units or apartments. The building is at 1805 East 16th Street. Barone notes the building will have to be rebuilt to 2015 codes, and the matter will go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval. David Blackburn attended the hearing, and no one spoke against the conditional use permit.

