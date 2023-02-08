Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Kansas City based band, Soca Jukebox, to perform at THS Performing Arts Center on February 18th
A Kansas City-based band that performs a variety of music and travels from coast to coast will be in Trenton next week. Soca Jukebox will be at the Trenton High School Performing Arts Center on February 18th. Doors will open at 6:30 that evening, and the concert will start at 7 pm.
kttn.com
Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe
Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression. Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of...
kttn.com
Green City R-1 School District hires new elementary school principal from Unionville
The Green City R-1 School District has announced the hiring of a new elementary school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Alice Heidenwith of Unionville will officially start her duties in July. Heidenwith has 23 years of experience as an educator. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, reading...
ncmissouri.edu
North Central Missouri College
North Central Missouri College campuses and the Ketcham Community Center will be CLOSED today, February 9th, 2023 due to inclement weather. This closing includes all locations, buildings, and offices. No classes will be held. NCMC and the Ketcham Center will reopen on Friday, February 10th for regular hours of business.
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College Foundation scholarship deadline is March 31st
North Central Missouri College Foundation announces the NCMC Foundation Scholarship application deadline of 4:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023, for the 2023-2024 academic year. Any student planning to attend NCMC in the fall, full-time, is strongly encouraged to apply. “One online application can put a student in the running for...
kttn.com
Newtown-Harris Board of Education has full agenda for meeting on Wednesday evening
The agenda has been released for a meeting on Wednesday evening of the Newtown-Harris Board of Education. The meeting will be at 6:30 in the Family and Consumer Science room of the high school in Newtown. Following reports, updates will be given on an investment opportunity, an onsite evaluation by...
kttn.com
Milan Elks Lodge to hold fundraiser to purchase flags for veterans graves
The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Italian dinner to raise funds to purchaseflags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries. The meal will be served on February 11th from 6 to 8 pm. The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, baked ziti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, and...
kttn.com
Audio: Special Olympics Missouri to host “Polar Plunges” at three locations in north Missouri
Three polar plunges will be held in the Special Olympics Missouri North Area to raise money for the organization. The events will be at Simpson Park of Chillicothe on February 11th, Lake Contrary of Saint Joseph on February 18th, and the Forest Lake Swimming Beach at Thousand Hills State Park of Kirksville on February 25th.
kttn.com
Putnam County Health Department offering free class on “Babysitting 101”
The Putnam County Health Department will sponsor a Babysitting 101 class. The free class for young adults in Putnam County will be held at the First Baptist Church in Unionville on March 9th from 9 am to 2 pm. The class is being held during the Putnam County R-1 School District’s spring break.
kttn.com
Livingston County Health Center to distribute free Narcan kits to Livingston County Residents
As part of ongoing efforts to address the opioid misuse epidemic locally, Livingston County Health Center has announced the availability of Narcan (naloxone) kits at their office, located at 800 Adam Drive in Chillicothe. The Health Center is participating in a grant through the Missouri Institute of Mental Health at...
kttn.com
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dale Almoin Allen
Dale Almoin Allen, 90, (Mercer, MO) passed away February 5, 2023, at his home in Mercer, MO. Dale was born May 14, 1932, in Trenton, MO, the son of Homer Ray and Dorothy Irene (Gentry) Allen. Dale married Annabelle (Snidow) Allen. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded...
kchi.com
Two Booked For Livingston County
Two arrests and booking for Livingston County are reported by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. Tuesday in Indiana, Marion County authorities arrested 30-year-old Devin Dominique Massey of Chillicothe on charges of alleged Resisting arrest and Failure to appear on a charge of alleged no insurance. He is held awaiting extradition. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany residents indicted in fentanyl ring
Bethany, MO: Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri.
kttn.com
Carroll County Memorial Hospital offering CT heart scan for self-pay special fee of $50.00
Carroll County Memorial Hospital is now offering Coronary Calcium Scoring, also known as a CT heart scan, for a $50 self-pay special, which includes the reading fee. Early detection is the key to prevention. A heart scan is a simple test that can identify heart disease before symptoms appear. This can allow for early intervention, including lifestyle changes and preventative care, to avoid complications later in life and provides you with a personal risk score and assessment.
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
kttn.com
Ten defendants in total, including Trenton, Spickard and Bethany residents, indicted in northwest Missouri fentanyl conspiracy
Three more defendants have been indicted in a 10-person conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in northwest Missouri. Kaden Bernard, 22, of St. Joseph, Mo., Raymundo Felix-Perez, 31, a citizen of Mexico who resided in Bethany, Mo., and Joshua Stramel, 26, of Kansas City, Kan., were charged in a 13-count second superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo., on Jan. 24, 2023.
kttn.com
Obituary: Melissa Dyer
Melissa Dyer, a 48-year-old resident of the Leisure Lake community passed away at 12:14 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza. A visitation is scheduled from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. She is to be cremated following the visitation. Memorial donations are suggested for the funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary: Bryan David Reckrodt
Bryan David Reckrodt, 61, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Lemons, Missouri. Bryan was born March 12, 1961, in Blue Island, IL, to George and Donna Reckrodt. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna. Bryan married Brenda Kennedy on September 24th, 1983, in Trenton,...
kttn.com
Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approve resident requests at Monday meeting
The Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment approved requests at hearings on February 6th. Code Enforcement Officer Wes Barone reports the Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request from David and Glenda Blackburn for a conditional use permit to allow the division of a building zoned B-3 General Business into one or two Vrbo units or apartments. The building is at 1805 East 16th Street. Barone notes the building will have to be rebuilt to 2015 codes, and the matter will go on to the Trenton City Council for further approval. David Blackburn attended the hearing, and no one spoke against the conditional use permit.
