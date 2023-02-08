Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The original section of the historic Redding-Hill House in Keytesville, Missouri was built in 1832CJ CoombsKeytesville, MO
Historic 1890 Wardell House in Macon, Missouri, home to diversified businessman, Thomas E. Wardell, Jr.CJ CoombsMacon, MO
It's ironic former 'Eddie Munster' owned a house said to be haunted and built on a vortexCJ CoombsMacon, MO
Related
kttn.com
Trenton woman arrested on probation violation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on February 8th on a capias warrant on an alleged probation violation. Forty-seven-year-old Tracie Leigh Todd’s original charge was felony third-degree assault. She is to be held on no bond and is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court on February 24th.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on felony possession of a controlled substance
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on February 6th on felony possession of a controlled substance. Twenty-three-year-old Jeffrey Chad Corbin’s bond is $15,000 cash only. Special conditions include North Missouri Court Services and seeking an assessment at Preferred Family Healthcare, as well as following recommendations.
kttn.com
Man from Kearny arrested after high-speed chase on Interstate 35 near Cameron
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a man on February 8th after a vehicle pursuit. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reportedly attempted to stop the sports utility vehicle on Interstate 35 southbound near Cameron for traffic charges, but the driver refused to stop. The SUV allegedly...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an arrest in Caldwell County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Kearney man in Caldwell County on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th on multiple allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Wyant was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance involving methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated involving a first offense.
kttn.com
Head-on crash east of Milan sends 4 to hospital; driver from Kirksville arrested on DWI allegation
Area residents sustained injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a car head-on two miles east of Milan on Thursday morning, February 9th. The Highway Patrol later arrested the SUV driver. The driver of the car, 24-year-old Fannie Swartzentruber of Green City, was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical...
kttn.com
Bevier teenager falls asleep at the wheel, crashes into tree
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a 17-year-old boy from Bevier sustained minor injuries after he fell asleep while driving in Bevier on Wednesday night, February 8th. A private vehicle transported the teenager to Samaritan Hospital in Macon. After falling asleep, the car traveled north on Carroll Street before it...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman injured in crash on Highway 190
A Brookfield woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she was driving ran off the road near Chillicothe On Thursday morning, February 9th. Emergency medical services transported 49-year-old Caryl Martin to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe. The SUV traveled west on Highway 190 before it began to skid...
kttn.com
Trenton man injured in crash with big rig on Highway 65
A Trenton resident received minor injuries in an accident near Farmersville Tuesday night. Twenty-seven-year-old Darwin Vanderlindin was transported by Emergency Medical Services but no location was stipulated for treatment. Vanderlindin was driving a car northbound on Highway 65 while 27-year-old Logan Brown of Lineville, Iowa was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer...
kttn.com
Grundy County Health Department to offer “Safe Sitter” class
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Safe Sitter Class on Friday, March 10 from 9:00 am to 3:30 pm at the GCHD office. Safe Sitter is designed to prepare students in grades 6-8 to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. The course is led by certified instructors and includes the practice of rescue skills like CPR and choking rescue.
kttn.com
Putnam County Health Department offering free class on “Babysitting 101”
The Putnam County Health Department will sponsor a Babysitting 101 class. The free class for young adults in Putnam County will be held at the First Baptist Church in Unionville on March 9th from 9 am to 2 pm. The class is being held during the Putnam County R-1 School District’s spring break.
kttn.com
Green City R-1 School District hires new elementary school principal from Unionville
The Green City R-1 School District has announced the hiring of a new elementary school principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Alice Heidenwith of Unionville will officially start her duties in July. Heidenwith has 23 years of experience as an educator. She has served as an elementary classroom teacher, reading...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dale Almoin Allen
Dale Almoin Allen, 90, (Mercer, MO) passed away February 5, 2023, at his home in Mercer, MO. Dale was born May 14, 1932, in Trenton, MO, the son of Homer Ray and Dorothy Irene (Gentry) Allen. Dale married Annabelle (Snidow) Allen. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded...
kttn.com
Obituary: Bryan David Reckrodt
Bryan David Reckrodt, 61, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, in Lemons, Missouri. Bryan was born March 12, 1961, in Blue Island, IL, to George and Donna Reckrodt. He was proceeded in death by his mother, Donna. Bryan married Brenda Kennedy on September 24th, 1983, in Trenton,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Regena (Clevenger) Curnow
Regena (Clevenger) Curnow, age 85, a resident of Breckenridge, Missouri, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Regena was born the daughter of Clay and Nina (Fields) Clevenger on August 14, 1937, in Braymer, Missouri. She was a graduate of Braymer High School. On January 22, 1956, she was united in marriage to William Norman Curnow at the Black Oak Church in Braymer, Missouri. She is a member of the Breckenridge United Methodist Church. She was a past member of the Caldwell County University Extension Board. Regena enjoyed being a farmer’s wife as she and her husband ran a farm just outside Breckenridge, Missouri. Sewing was one of her favorite past times.
kttn.com
Carroll County Memorial Hospital offering CT heart scan for self-pay special fee of $50.00
Carroll County Memorial Hospital is now offering Coronary Calcium Scoring, also known as a CT heart scan, for a $50 self-pay special, which includes the reading fee. Early detection is the key to prevention. A heart scan is a simple test that can identify heart disease before symptoms appear. This can allow for early intervention, including lifestyle changes and preventative care, to avoid complications later in life and provides you with a personal risk score and assessment.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Fire Department responds to shed and dumpster fire
A shed collapsed due to a fire near Chillicothe on Wednesday afternoon, February 8th. The Chillicothe Fire Department reports the building collapsed before the fire department arrived at 19682 LIV 351 in rural Livingston County. An engine, a tanker, and a brush truck from Chillicothe responded to the call for...
kttn.com
USDA approves $47 million loan for construction of new hospital to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development Missouri State Director, Kyle Wilkens, announced that the Department is awarding a $47 million loan through Community Facilities Loan & Grant Program to Harrison County Community Hospital District in Bethany, Missouri. “Here at Rural Development, we utilize Community Facilities Loan and Grant Program to...
kttn.com
Milan Elks Lodge to hold fundraiser to purchase flags for veterans graves
The Milan Elks Lodge will hold an Italian dinner to raise funds to purchaseflags for veterans’ graves and cemeteries. The meal will be served on February 11th from 6 to 8 pm. The menu will include spaghetti with meatballs, chicken alfredo, shrimp scampi, baked ziti, salad, breadsticks, dessert, and...
kttn.com
Artwork of Linda Hoover featured at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe
Cultural Corner, along with sponsor United County Graham Agency, is pleased to present the artworks of Linda Hoover, a woman whose passion for art has led her to pursue several forms of artistic expression. Linda is a portrait artist who strives to go beyond simply painting an accurate likeness of...
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to out of control trash fire that burned 40 acres
Crews and equipment from the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a brush fire that officials said, began when trash was being burned and got out of control. Firefighters on Monday afternoon responded to 11309 LIV Road 2315 near Chillicothe, with a brush truck and two personnel initially responding to the scene. Upon arrival, it was observed the out-of-control fire had burned approximately 20 acres. A brush truck had to gain access from Highway 190 and LIV Road 2313. Additional personnel and equipment were requested. Crews attacked the grass fire from multiple angles with the use of leaf blowers and water.
Comments / 0