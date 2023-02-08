Converting 2023 recruits into 2025 playoff spots, from Alabama to Oregon to Notre Dame and more: College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
College Football Analyst Questions Alabama's Coordinator Hire
Many in the college football world knew that change was likely at Alabama following a rare year in which the Crimson Tide failed to reach the College Football Playoff. Alabama brought in Kevin Steele to be its new defensive coordinator, replacing Pete Golding. With this being Steele's third stint ...
4-star ATH Martavious Collins decommits from Alabama, could snag USC offer soon
Martavious Collins, at 6-foot-3 and 241 pounds, had been committed to Alabama since July 20 of last summer, when he picked the Crimson Tide over Ohio State, Notre Dame, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, South Carolina and others. However, he decommitted on Monday. Collins is the No, 159 recruit in the nation...
Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans
On Monday it was announced that Alabama planned on hiring former defensive coach Kevin Steele as their new defensive coordinator. And while some Crimson Tide fans seem to be worried about the new hire, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has a message for Bama fans-relax. “The GOAT just signed the No. 1 recruiting class Read more... The post Lane Kiffin has a message for Alabama fans appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LSU trying to flip this elite 2025 offensive tackle committed to Georgia
Micah DeBose is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound, four-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. DeBose is from Mobile, Alabama, where he plays for Vigor High School. The Vigor Wolves finished the 2022 season 5-4 and failed to make the playoffs just one year after winning the 4A state championship. DeBose...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Auburn TE target decommits from Alabama
One of Auburn’s top tight-end targets is back on the market. Martavious Collins, a four-star prospect, decommitted from Alabama on Monday. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since July 20, 2022. “I would like to thank the whole Alabama staff for what they have done for me...
espnswfl.com
The Average NFL Waterboy Gets Paid More Than You, And If Their Team Wins The Super Bowl – They Get A Ring
I’m not sure which rabbit hole I was going down when I learned this information. But when a team wins the Super Bowl, the members of the staff usually all get a ring, too. Then I started looking into salaries. That’s when I ran across what an NFL Waterboy makes.
ESPN makes playoff predictions for 2023 college football season
Georgia became the first team in the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national championships. And most of ESPN’s writers believe the Bulldogs will be well positioned to potentially win it all once again.
College football’s best coordinator combos, and more Ferentz failures: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah each pick their five top combinations of offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator in major college football. That includes teams contending for national titles, and some teams a tier down who happen to...
saturdaytradition.com
Oklahoma, Texas leaving Big 12 early to join SEC right as USC, UCLA land in the Big Ten
Less than a week after it was reported that an early departure from the Big 12 was unlikely, Oklahoma and Texas reached an agreement with the league on Thursday to break from the conference and join the SEC for the 2024 season. That lines up with when USC and UCLA will play their first seasons in the Big Ten.
College Football World Reacts To SEC's Texas, Oklahoma Announcement
Texas and Oklahoma are officially off to the SEC in 2024. The conference confirmed on Thursday that the two high-profile universities will enter their new league one year earlier than expected. This decision comes after the Big 12 and its television partners reportedly reached an early exit ...
College Football Playoff for Pac-12, USC in 2023? It's going to be hard
The Pac-12 will get a team in the College Football Playoff in 2024. Expansion from four to 12 teams will ensure that the conference has a place at the table. It would obviously be a point of pride to break this playoff drought in 2023, while the playoff field is still only four teams for one more season.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today
A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
Lane Kiffin Advocates for Nick Saban Amid Coordinator Concerns
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave his Alabama counterpart an endorsement via social media on Tuesday.
Section III boys basketball 3-point shooting leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 8
Section III boys basketball 3-point shooting leaders, sorted by year in school, through Feb. 8. Stats provided to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. Minimum 12 games played.
FOX Sports
Super Bowl vs. College Football Playoff: Which is harder to win? | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt answers the question of which is harder to win: a Super Bowl or a College Football Playoff? His answer may surprise you.
New state boys basketball poll: New team cracks AA rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — A new Section III team is ranked in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys basketball poll. Nottingham makes the poll this week at No. 30 in Class AA. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links...
Auburn's style of play will help them hang with Alabama this weekend
247Sports' Travis Branham breaks down Auburn and highlights the impressive roster building Bruce pearl has done through recruiting and the transfer portal.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin appears at Super Bowl event, receives award
Phoenix — Damar Hamlin made a brief appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week to receive the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award. The Buffalo Bills safety received the award at the Phoenix Convention Center on Wednesday, a little over a month after he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0