Coffey and questions on a Monday morning

NEW LEXINGTON – At the Nov. 3, 2022 Together “WE” Can Appreciation Dinner and Awards event hosted by the Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities (PCBDD), Casey Coffey, superintendent of New Lexington Schools, was the recipient of the prestigious Visionary Leadership Award. Previous winners include Cheryl Boley in 2019 and Greg Holbert in 2017.

The award fit Coffey. Even in light of the daily responsibilities and situations a school superintendent must face, he demonstrates a leadership quality that keeps both day-to-day issues and future considerations completely focused. On the last Monday in January, he took time to evaluate the 2022-23 first semester as well as what lies ahead for the school system.

When questioned on what he considers success stories from the year’s first semester, Coffey stretched his answer from the COVID-19 years to the present.

“During COVID, we looked at it differently than a lot of places did. We looked at it as an opportunity for growth. We feel like we have established a ‘new normal’ and I believe New Lex Schools has really moved forward,” Coffey explained. “We have worked together to create relationships and I’m very proud of our people for that.”

He continued by citing the historic success of the girls volleyball team who were regional runners-up for the first time, the very successful football season, and then changed directions to discuss the progress of the Work Force Development program and the Building Trades program.

“We’re 60 days from completing the entire Phase 1 renovation on the Work Force Center,” Coffey said. “And our building trades class is another success story. We just completed building a house with Habitat for Humanity in Junction City.” He added that New Lexington is currently working on a satellite partnership with the Tri-County Vocational School.

“We’re going to share instructors and I see it as a big win for both schools,” said Coffey. “We are building those programs for the next school year.” Coffey believes this partnership that combines the best of both schools will create more opportunities for New Lexington students.

The next question Coffey fielded concerned grant monies received by the school system. Before describing the recent after school programs grant, Coffey detailed how the school system has worked with the community.

“I know you want to cover our most recent grants, but I would be remiss not to mention the one from last fall,” began Coffey. “We spent most of the fall in partnership with our village talking about access to the Work Force Development Center in creating a multi-purpose space.” Coffey described the Center being utilized for a multitude of purposes ranging from wellness to community services.

“We have partnered with our village to apply for Ohio Builds money, too,” revealed Coffey. He said that a determination on that funding will be decided in June.

The school has recently received three after school grants including one worth $800,000 over five years for elementary programs. “We’re pretty proud of that,” added Coffey. Another grant received by the school system is called After School Create, and it comes with an $880,000 grant for innovative after school programs. This grant is a comprehensive program for the elementary, middle, and high school. This grant money is facilitated in a partnership with the Muskingum Valley Education Service Center.

“One of the areas will be aviation where the kids will be building drones as well as participating in STEM activities,” stated Casey. “And we also have another grant worth $800,000 that is for the after school program at the high school.”

The high school program covers a broad spectrum ranging from intervention services to drivers’ education. The five year grants afford the school system the ability to fund programs and services that would otherwise not be in the school budget.

“We believe this funding will be a game changer,” is how Coffey describes the potential outcomes resulting from these grants.

Coffey can talk at length on any school topic, but when asked about the quality of his teaching staff, he delivered an immediate one word answer.

“Topnotch!”

Now in his ninth year as the New Lexington superintendent, Coffey believes he has hired outstanding teachers to go with those teachers who have spent their entire careers working for this school system. A key word that is repeatedly heard and seen throughout the school system is “relationships.”

“I cannot stress it enough as to how our staff presents themselves to our kids. Our kids want to be here at New Lexington because of our staff, and not just our teaching staff,” emphasized Coffey. “I’ll put our bus drivers, custodians, aides, cooks, or any staff member who comes in contact with our students up there with anybody’s staff. They know the kids’ names, and I think the kids are as excited to board their bus as they are to be in the classrooms.”

“Our staff members can be seen caring for our kids anywhere on the school campus and wherever our school buses travel,” added Coffey. “This school system’s success is based on those relationships.”

At Junction City Elementary, the principal has taken the same approach as New Lexington’s school bus drivers. Maggie Cannon greets students at the door every morning and calls each one by their first name.

“We call it the family approach, and it’s very intentional,” described Coffey.

Asked about the system’s financial status, Coffey stated “we’re doing okay.” Careful spending and securing grants have kept an excellent teacher/student ratio in the classroom.

He also cited having an outstanding individual in the school treasurer position has been critical to the system’s financial success. Dave Rupe has assumed that role following the passing of longtime treasurer Christie Barnette.

“Christie was a tremendous treasurer. Her intelligence, her vestment in the community, and her dedication were invaluable to this school system. She really understood school finances and we owe much of our financial stability to this day to Christie Barnette,” complimented Coffey. “Losing her so tragically was the most difficult thing I have ever experienced in my professional career.”

Coffey says Rupe benefitted tremendously from working closely with Christie in his previous role as Director of Operations. “Dave is doing a tremendous job for us because he brings many of the same positive factors to the position that Christie did,” believes Coffey.

Casey Coffey has immersed himself into all things New Lexington. His long range vision for the school and community is as sharp as the attention he gives daily issues. With his sights squarely on developing relationships within his staff, students, and community, Coffey believes even more success is on the horizon for New Lexington schools. Because, as he says with confidence:

“This is a special place.”

Submitted by New Lexington Schools