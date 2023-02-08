ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexington, OH

Public meetings

Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 2 days ago

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Perry County Tribune should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

• Perry County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 212 S. Main St. lower level, New Lexington.

Thursday, Feb. 9

• Corning Village Council meeting, 6 p.m., village offices, 110 Thresher St.

• Northern Local Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., board room.

Monday, Feb. 13

• Perry County Board of Elections special meeting, 3 p.m., board office, to certify any potential questions, issues and local options to the May 2, 2023 special election ballot. Check the board website at elections.perrycountyohio.gov for meeting updates and cancellations.

• Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center on the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Road, Zanesville.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

• Somerset Village Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

• Perry County District Library Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 117 S. Jackson St., New Lexington.

Thursday, Feb. 16

• Crooksville Exempted Village School District Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Crooksville Schools Administration Office.

Monday, Feb. 20

• New Lexington Village Council meeting,5:30 p.m., Village Municipal Building (City Hall)

215 South Main St., New Lexington.

• Crooksville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, Administration Building, 98 South Buckeye St.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Roseville Village Council meeting, Roseville Community Center, 13047 Karl Brown Road.

• Glenford Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., Hoover Center.

Monday, Feb. 27

• New Lexington Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., New Lexington Middle School media center, 2549 Panther Drive.

• Thornville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., village office.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• Crooksville Exempted Village School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Crooksville Schools Administration Center, regular meeting, tax budget hearing, public hearing to address 2021-2022 school calendar, and Records Commission meeting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
480
Followers
427
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy