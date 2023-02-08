Public meetings

All public entities (trustees, village and city councils, commissioners, etc.) must publicize their meeting dates, times and places. Except in the case of an emergency meeting, The Perry County Tribune should be informed of meeting times at least two days in advance. When possible, give at least one week’s notice.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

• Perry County commissioners meeting, 9 a.m., 212 S. Main St. lower level, New Lexington.

Thursday, Feb. 9

• Corning Village Council meeting, 6 p.m., village offices, 110 Thresher St.

• Northern Local Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., board room.

Monday, Feb. 13

• Perry County Board of Elections special meeting, 3 p.m., board office, to certify any potential questions, issues and local options to the May 2, 2023 special election ballot. Check the board website at elections.perrycountyohio.gov for meeting updates and cancellations.

• Mid-East Career and Technology Centers Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center on the Zanesville Campus, 400 Richards Road, Zanesville.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

• Somerset Village Council meeting, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

• Perry County District Library Board meeting, 4:30 p.m., 117 S. Jackson St., New Lexington.

Thursday, Feb. 16

• Crooksville Exempted Village School District Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Crooksville Schools Administration Office.

Monday, Feb. 20

• New Lexington Village Council meeting,5:30 p.m., Village Municipal Building (City Hall)

215 South Main St., New Lexington.

• Crooksville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., council chambers, Administration Building, 98 South Buckeye St.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

• Roseville Village Council meeting, Roseville Community Center, 13047 Karl Brown Road.

• Glenford Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., Hoover Center.

Monday, Feb. 27

• New Lexington Schools Board of Education meeting, 6 p.m., New Lexington Middle School media center, 2549 Panther Drive.

• Thornville Village Council meeting, 7 p.m., village office.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

• Crooksville Exempted Village School District Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Crooksville Schools Administration Center, regular meeting, tax budget hearing, public hearing to address 2021-2022 school calendar, and Records Commission meeting.