Tri-County one of nine grant recipients from Nelsonville Community Foundation

NELSONVILLE – The Nelsonville Community Foundation recently awarded nine grants, with Tri-County Career Center and High School being the recipient of one. The grants totaled more than $23,000 to help serve Nelsonville and area communities.

Tri-County’s grant will sponsor 17 students to complete its Driver’s Education program.

“(Students) would not have to pay the fees if they went to an outside organization. It would help pay the fees for both their online courses and their drive time,” said Connie Altier, superintendent of Tri-County Career Center.

The school has its own plans to start a Driver’s Education program in the near future.

“Our Driver’s Ed application is in. We have a training manager that is getting everything ready, and we have the car,” Altier added. “We are working with students here in the next month or so to get everyone signed up for the online courses, where they can then start driving the car once it’s complete.”

Altier explained that one of the barriers for students to complete internships and earn jobs is transportation. She said the Driver’s Education course at Tri-County would help alleviate that barrier. Tri-County also has a goal of helping students with the cost of gas and car insurance.

According to a news release, the Nelsonville Community Foundation also awarded grants to:

• Nelsonville Greyhound Park to fund gazebo, benches and other upgrades.

• Greater Works Outreach Worship Center to purchase food from the Southeast Ohio Foodbank for its monthly food pantry and free community dinner.

• Hocking College Foundation to fund two Hocking College Student Work Scholarships, which provide work opportunities to students in exchange for tuition assistance.

• Majestic Galleries to update its lighting.

• Nelsonville-York City Schools to implement Appalachian Literature Circles into the Junior English curriculum at Nelsonville-York High School.

• Ohio University to distribute new books, provided by a Molina Foundation grant, to children, adults and families in Nelsonville, Hocking County and other parts of Southeast Ohio.

• Rising Suns Pharmacy to cover business expenses for its Southeast Ohio Free Pharmacy, which provides medication and pharmacy services to uninsured and underinsured individuals.

• Southeast Ohio Independent News to support media coverage of Nelsonville-area public meetings.

“This funding will not only support the needs of individuals and communities today but plant seeds of prosperity for decades to come,” said Kevin Dotson, Nelsonville Community Foundation committee member, in the news release. “The Nelsonville Community Foundation is proud and grateful to partner with champions of our communities and generous donors to create opportunities and enhance the local quality of life.”

The annual grants are funded by donations to the Nelsonville Community Foundation through a partnership with I’m a Child of Appalachia and dollar-for-dollar matches are available for gifts to the Nelsonville Community Foundation.

Contact FAO at info@ffao.org or 740-753-1111 for more information.

Article by students from the New Media+ program at Tri-County.

