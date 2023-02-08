ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

County shows off new tourism website

By By JIM PHILLIPS PERRY COUNTY TRIBUNE EDITOR
Perry County Tribune
Perry County Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dxm1b_0kgDoCes00

At a recent Coffee with some Commissioners event, attendees were introduced to Perry County’s new tourism-oriented website, Discover Perry County (https://discoverperrycounty.com/), which has been live for less than a month.

The county is working to strengthen its standing as a tourist destination, which includes developing a county visitor’s bureau and the new website. Commissioner Ben Carpenter noted that the goal for the commissioners is “to create a visitor’s bureau, and get to this point without using general fund revenue,” but rather revenue from the county’s lodging or bed tax.

Carpenter said that after hearing a presentation on tourism from Jonett Haberfield, executive director of Visit Fairfield County (the Fairfield County Ohio Visitors & Convention Bureau) and being impressed with that county’s tourism website, the commissioners asked who had built the site, and were directed to the Columbus-based firm Madison + Fifth. Chris Shriner of Madison + Fifth gave a tour of the site, stressing that it will be adaptable to input from people and businesses in the county.

Shriner said it’ s important to encourage local businesses that could benefit from tourism trade to get their businesses included on the new site.

Catching the visitor’s eye immediately on the site is an aerial drone video at the top of the landing page, one of a handful of different ones that cycle through the site, so that a different one comes up on each visit.

Beneath that is a site promoting a local business; three businesses are included at any one time, and they cycle through this part of the page. Below that are the closest upcoming events.

The site also features a “Guides. & Goodies” section, which includes various tours and outdoor activities like hiking trails – including a “pizza tour” that Shriner reported is the second most popular feature on the site so far.

An “Our Story” link takes a visitor to historical information, fun facts about the county, and the like. There are also links to activities; food and beverage; lodging; maps & more; and links allowing a visitor to submit a business, event or suggestion.

Shriner emphasized that input from businesses can improve the site and provide better information than the site builders gathered from available sources.

“We solicit descriptions from the businesses,” she explained. “But a lot of what we have online right now for the businesses we found on their Facebook page or their website.”

In the one week that the page had been live prior to her presentation, Shriner reported, it had received around 5,000 visitors. The next step, she and Carpenter suggested, will be to market the site. Ways to do this might include having signage about it in local businesses, or buying advertising that will drive more visitors to the site.

“It is a work in progress,” Carpenter said.

Email at jphillips@perrytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator

Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio

Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

High winds wreak havoc across Ohio

SCIOTO VALLEY — High winds continue to wreak havoc across much of the Buckeye State this afternoon. Much of the Scioto Valley is under either a Wind Advisory or a High Wind Warning until 7 p.m. this evening. Several downed trees across the area have caused traffic delays, according...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – New York Man Arrested for Illegally Hunting Deer in Deer Creek State Park

PICKAWAY – A 51-Year Old man was arrested and charged with several violations including killing a deer illegally in Pickaway County. According to ODNR, during the 2023 white-tailed deer muzzleloader hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Matt Teders, assigned to Madison County, responded to a complaint of hunting without permission at Deer Creek State Park.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

UPDATE: The Ohio Department of Transportation reported that at approximately 10:10 p.m., U.S. 23 reopened following Monday’s fire. LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Auctioneers receive awards at Ohio Auctioneers Association conference

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association annual conference. The conference was held at the Nationwide Hotel & Conference Center in Lewis Center, Jan. 13-14. Highlights of this year’s conference included the annual trade show with over a dozen industry vendors, the Ohio Auctioneers Championship, auction marketing awards, the hall of fame induction, presidential luncheon and the election of the board of directors.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Forest Fire Reported

Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
cdrecycler.com

Another day, another shopping mall demo

The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
1808Delaware

This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning

It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
WESTERVILLE, OH
Perry County Tribune

Perry County Tribune

New Lexington, OH
480
Followers
427
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

Published in print each Wednesday and online at perrytribune.com, the Perry County Tribune is a mulitimedia news organization that has a notable reputation for providing readers with honest and fair reporting. Like many newspapers, The Perry County Tribune, which is located at 108 S. Main St., New Lexington, Ohio, since being established in 1871, has witnessed several changes in ownership - but, one thing that has always remained is the dedication of reporting fair and honest local news. The Perry County Tribune originally started in an office over Thomas Drake’s store on East Main Street in Somerset, and was then known as the Somerset Tribune. In 1873 the paper was moved to the county seat, renamed the New Lexington Tribune, and then later became the Perry County Tribune. The Perry County Tribune website, www.perrytribune.com, was launched September 2008. The Tribune was purchased by Adams Publishing Group in Minneapolis, MN in March 2014. The Perry County Tribune is available through the U.S. Postal Service as well as newsstands, local retail businesses and at the office, which is located at 108 South Main St. in New Lexington, Ohio.

 https://www.perrytribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy