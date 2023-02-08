County shows off new tourism website

At a recent Coffee with some Commissioners event, attendees were introduced to Perry County’s new tourism-oriented website, Discover Perry County (https://discoverperrycounty.com/), which has been live for less than a month.

The county is working to strengthen its standing as a tourist destination, which includes developing a county visitor’s bureau and the new website. Commissioner Ben Carpenter noted that the goal for the commissioners is “to create a visitor’s bureau, and get to this point without using general fund revenue,” but rather revenue from the county’s lodging or bed tax.

Carpenter said that after hearing a presentation on tourism from Jonett Haberfield, executive director of Visit Fairfield County (the Fairfield County Ohio Visitors & Convention Bureau) and being impressed with that county’s tourism website, the commissioners asked who had built the site, and were directed to the Columbus-based firm Madison + Fifth. Chris Shriner of Madison + Fifth gave a tour of the site, stressing that it will be adaptable to input from people and businesses in the county.

Shriner said it’ s important to encourage local businesses that could benefit from tourism trade to get their businesses included on the new site.

Catching the visitor’s eye immediately on the site is an aerial drone video at the top of the landing page, one of a handful of different ones that cycle through the site, so that a different one comes up on each visit.

Beneath that is a site promoting a local business; three businesses are included at any one time, and they cycle through this part of the page. Below that are the closest upcoming events.

The site also features a “Guides. & Goodies” section, which includes various tours and outdoor activities like hiking trails – including a “pizza tour” that Shriner reported is the second most popular feature on the site so far.

An “Our Story” link takes a visitor to historical information, fun facts about the county, and the like. There are also links to activities; food and beverage; lodging; maps & more; and links allowing a visitor to submit a business, event or suggestion.

Shriner emphasized that input from businesses can improve the site and provide better information than the site builders gathered from available sources.

“We solicit descriptions from the businesses,” she explained. “But a lot of what we have online right now for the businesses we found on their Facebook page or their website.”

In the one week that the page had been live prior to her presentation, Shriner reported, it had received around 5,000 visitors. The next step, she and Carpenter suggested, will be to market the site. Ways to do this might include having signage about it in local businesses, or buying advertising that will drive more visitors to the site.

“It is a work in progress,” Carpenter said.

