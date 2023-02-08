Winter hike happens this Saturday

The 11th annual BRRRRR Oak Winter Hike will take place on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. at Burr Oak State Park. Four different hike lengths will be offered, including a one-mile interpretive hike led by naturalist Julie Gee; a three-mile hike; a five-mile hike; and an eight-mile hike.

All hikes meet at the Burr Oak State Park shelter by the lodge; no later than 15 minutes before the hick. Wear sturdy footwear, dress for the weather, and bring a snack and water. The hikes involve climbing up and down hills.

Free soup, corn bread and hot chocolate will be provided at the shelter after the hikes. For more information contact the New Straitsville section supervisor at NewStraitsville@buckeyetrail.org.