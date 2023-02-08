Three things to know

County’s COVID numbers low. As of Jan. 31, Perry County’s ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ was at a low rating, according to the Center for Disease Control. This low rating is given to counties with fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a 7-day period. Learn more on page A4.

A chat with the New Lex superintendent. In an interview submitted by the school district, New Lexington Schools Supt. Casey Coffey talks about grant funding, programming, future plans, the teaching staff and more. See story on page B4.

Sheriff’s office sued by Perry County citizen. A Perry County man has sued the county sheriff’s office and other defendants, over an incident in which he alleges a sheriff’s officer violated his rights by detaining him and demanding that he give his name. See story, page B5.