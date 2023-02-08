ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Three things to know

County’s COVID numbers low. As of Jan. 31, Perry County’s ‘COVID-19 Community Level’ was at a low rating, according to the Center for Disease Control. This low rating is given to counties with fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in a 7-day period. Learn more on page A4.

A chat with the New Lex superintendent. In an interview submitted by the school district, New Lexington Schools Supt. Casey Coffey talks about grant funding, programming, future plans, the teaching staff and more. See story on page B4.

Sheriff’s office sued by Perry County citizen. A Perry County man has sued the county sheriff’s office and other defendants, over an incident in which he alleges a sheriff’s officer violated his rights by detaining him and demanding that he give his name. See story, page B5.

WHIZ

Zanesville-Muskingum County Heath Department Asking For Feedback

Zanesville, OH- The Zanesville Muskingum County Health Department is beginning the second of a two-part community health improvement plan. “We are asking residents to review and provide feedback on the Community Health Improvement Plan for 2023. Essentially, this is the second part of the health improvement planning process. The first part was a community health assessment that was completed in 2022 where it evaluated the health status and the issues impacting the Muskingum County population,” Health Department’s community health planner Michelle Shroyer stated.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Franklin Co. Leads State in Fatal Crashes

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said from 2018 to 2022 there have been over 5,600 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in over 6,000 fatalities. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said in that time period Franklin County led the state with 538 fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga County at 445, Hamilton at 294, Montgomery at 275 and Lucas at 207.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Thousands of Ohioans without power due to high winds

This story was last updated Thursday at 11 p.m. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Power outages across Ohio are slowly resolving Thursday night as crews work against high winds battering the state. As of 11 p.m., about 2,400 AEP customers and more than 4,300 FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison customers have lost electricity and about 240 homes in Franklin […]
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Pike County – Forest Fire Reported

Jackson County – Emergency crews are being requested to a heavily forested area in Southern Ohio for reports of a out of control forest fire. According to early reports both Pike County and Ross County units have been requested to the area of ST335 and Walker Ridge Road for a fire that 911 operators have reported is, “spreading fast” into the woods.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Field Reports for Ohio Division of Wildlife Officers

State Wildlife Officer Antoinette Freet, assigned to Licking County, was dispatched to a residence in Lancaster on a report that a white-tailed deer was caught in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Freet found a doe with her back foot stuck in the chain-link fence. Officer Freet released the deer using bolt cutters. The doe ran off after the incident and will likely recover completely.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Intel in Ohio: What jobs in New Albany are available?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Intel semiconductor fabrication plants under construction just east of Columbus got a nod — for the second year in a row — from President Joe Biden during his Tuesday night State of the Union. “Outside of Columbus, Ohio, Intel is building semiconductor factories on a thousand acres — a literal […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury

UPDATE (11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8th): Former Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released a statement Wednesday evening saying “Only thing I can say at this time is that I’m innocent of these charges and I’m looking forward to my day in court.” MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A former sheriff has been indicted by […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

SOFAST lists southern Ohio's most wanted

OHIO (WKEF) -- The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) has released their most wanted list for this week. On the list on Robert Hackney Jr. and Cydney Hackney, both of whom are wanted in Noble County. Robert Hackney Jr., 40, is wanted for Complicity in the Commission of...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Waverly City Schools Superintendent resigns effective immediately

WAVERLY, Ohio — The Superintendent of Waverly City Schools resigned Wednesday night. The resignation of Ed Dickens happened during a public board meeting in the small village in Pike County. The Guardian reported last week that Dickens’ contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year....
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio takes center stage at State of the Union

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio took center stage during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, particularly during the president laying out his economic agenda. While touting his administration’s goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs, Biden, for the second year in a row, brought up Intel’s semiconductor fabrication plant in New Albany. “Outside of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New police reports allege more misconduct by two Adena doctors

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Allegations of misconduct continue to be reported to law enforcement against doctors at Adena Health System. On Wednesday, the Guardian obtained police reports alleging that two doctors stalked and sexually harassed fellow coworkers. The Guardian reported earlier this month on accusations against Dr. Gustavo Barrazueta....
ROSS COUNTY, OH
tourcounsel.com

Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio

Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County – Two Students Arrested After Threats to Logan-Hocking Schools

HOCKING – Two students were arrested after threats were made to the students at the schools. “The safety of our staff and students is our highest priority. Shortly after the start of the school day, we were notified by the Sheriff’s Office of a threat made against a school outside of Ohio. However, upon investigating the incident, detectives were able to track the source of the phone call back to a student from the middle school in our district.”
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator

Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US 23 in Delaware County reopens following explosion

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Emergency vehicles are on U.S. 23 north of Columbus in Delaware County due to a tank explosion Monday afternoon. Currently, U.S. 23 is closed in both directions at East Orange Road, causing heavy delays. The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there was one minor injury from the incident.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Circleville City School Bus Involved in Crash During Student Drop off

Circleville – A school transport bus was involved in a rear-end crash while dropping a student off around 4:15 pm in Pickaway county on Thursday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the Circleville Transport van was dropping students off in the area just south of Bell Station when a Red Ford Truck failed to maintain a safe distance and rear-ended the vehicle, causing the bus to leave the roadway on the right side.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
