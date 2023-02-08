Sheridan student wins award from Masons

LOGAN – Sheridan High School junior Miss Ryan Raigen Satterfield was recognized with the “Excellence in Youth Award” when the 13th Masonic District Association held their annual Grand Masters Reception Jan. 27 at the Logan Conference Center in Logan, Ohio.

Satterfield was recognized by Most Worshipful Brother Steven M. Grindle, Ohio Grand Master, and nominated by Ken Barnett, Worshipful Master of Thornville Masonic Lodge #521, Thornville, Ohio.

The Grand Lodge of Free & Accepted Masons of Ohio presents the “Excellence in Youth Award” to a youth who has shown active participation, service and leadership in the community and school. The 13th Masonic District Association is compiled of Masonic Lodges in Fairfield, Hocking, Perry and Vinton counties.

Ryan is the daughter of Mike & Jennifer Satterfield, who reside in Somerset, Ohio.