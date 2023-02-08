Connecticut Dems seek to block teachers' sexuality discussions with kids from FOIA: 'State-sponsored grooming'

Read full article on original website
Virginia parents outraged after education board nominee who stood against socialism is ousted
Democrats in the Senate of Virginia voted to remove Suparna Dutta from the state's school board after a progressive group labeled her a "far-right extremist."
Massachusetts teachers' union begs for cash after being forced to handover $300K for illegal strike
The Woburn affiliate of the National Education Association was forced to pay hundreds of thousands in bills after illegally striking in Massachusets.
Montana bill would let students misgender classmates
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana schools would not be able to punish students who purposely misgender or deadname their transgender peers under a Republican-backed legislative proposal that opponents argue will increase bullying of children who are already struggling for acceptance. The proposal, co-sponsored by more than two dozen GOP...
Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools
Rivals clashed during a Senate committee hearing on requring the state's official firearms training curriculum for K-12 students include an NRA program. The post Kansas gun-rights advocates renew call for firearm safety programs in all K-12 public schools appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
mtpr.org
Montana Republicans continue their push for changes to the courts
Montana Republicans calling for more legislative oversight of the state’s courts and judges are starting to see those demands turn into policy. The Montana Judges Association has come out in opposition to so many bills in the last month, the group’s lobbyist Bruce Spencer told a committee of lawmakers he was happy to stand as a proponent Wednesday morning.
Transgender advocates are attempting to argue that they can treat confusion with a knife: Sen. David Bullard
Transgender rights advocates stormed the Oklahoma capitol in protest of proposed legislation that would bar sex-change procedures before the age of 26.
kptv.com
Oregon lawmakers propose harsher punishments for domestic terrorism
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon lawmakers are discussing bills that address political extremism and domestic terrorism following unrest in Oregon in recent years along with the January 6th attack on the U.S. capitol. Lawmakers hope harsher punishments will deter people from committing domestic terrorism. When discussing the proposals, lawmakers mentioned...
Missouri attorney general launches investigation into children's hospital's transgender center
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced on Thursday that his office launched a multi-agency investigation into St. Louis Children’s Hospital's Pediatric Transgender Center.
Florida high school board walks back form mandating female athletes share detailed menstrual history
The Florida High School Athletic Association voted 14-2 to remove questions pertaining to menstrual information from health forms for female athletes.
Georgia six-year-old pleads to 'government' for four-day school week
A Georgia boy named Brodie Kenyon appeared on "Fox & Friends" to share his dream of a four-day school week, with three days off on weekends to "just play ... and do whatever I want outside."
Idaho schools instructed to keep parents in dark about student’s gender, name transitions
Idaho schools are being told not disclose a student's transgender status to parents "unless they have a legitimate need to know or unless the student has authorized such disclosure."
Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for
Montana spends $3.5 million a year to make sure that students in public schools learn about Indigenous culture in the classrooms. But an advocate told lawmakers on Monday that more than half of that funding for “Indian Education for All” has not been accounted for. Though a current lawsuit, filed by Montana tribes, alleges that […] The post Lawsuit, bill proponents say Indian Education for All funds unaccounted for appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Education board member gets booted after defending Constitution, speaking out against socialism
Virginia senators nixed Suparna Dutta's nomination to the education board one week after she sparred with another member over the Constitution and socialism.
North Dakota and other states push to enshrine protections for tribal children
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Leo Thompson received plenty of love, food and shelter from the non-Native American family who raised them, but missed out on any exposure to their Indigenous culture, heritage, ancestors and community. “The only time they acknowledged my heritage was when they’d make passive comments like, ‘Oh, you know, you’ve always liked […]
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Sen. John Fetterman remains hospitalized in Washington, DC after second stroke ruled out
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Penn., is spending a second night at George Washington University Hospital after experiencing 'lightheadedness' during a retreat in Washington, D.C.
KTVL
Measure 114: FBI won't be enforcing background checks, says OSP
SOUTHERN OREGON — The fight over Ballot Measure 114, which would give Oregon some of the toughest gun laws in the nation, is still just getting started in court. Part of the measure would enlist the FBI to conduct federal background checks so people can acquire a permit to purchase a gun.
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
A New Study Reveals That Maine Has The Highest Rate of Workplace Accidents
Slips, Trips, And Falls Are The Top Cause Of All Workers’ Compensation Claims. Research conducted by experts at High Rise Financial analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to reveal the rate of nonfatal work injuries and illnesses across each U.S. state.
Arkansas Gov. Sanders dings Biden: He 'set the bar low' for Republican SOTU response
Newly-minted Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders sounded off Thursday on 'Hannity' regarding her State of the Union response on behalf of the Republicans.
