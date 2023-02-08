Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
Correctional officers will benefit from California prison closures, too
Incarceration shortens the life expectancy of inmates and correctional officers alike. Many California leaders view prison closures as a cost-saving measure, but the health benefits may be more impactful for the people who live or work inside.
Prison Expert Explains What Bryan Kohberger's Life Will Be Like Behind Bars
"Life as he knows it is over," said Larry Levine, who predicted that Kohberger is now "replaying everything in his head" about the murders.
Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district
A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
Washington Examiner
VA benefit theft: Elderly woman ordered to repay nearly $500K of dead mother’s benefits
A 76-year-old woman who stole benefits sent to her dead mother from the Department of Veterans Affairs has been ordered to pay back nearly half a million dollars. The theft continued for 48 years. It began in 1973. An Ohio federal court judge ordered Irene Ferrin to pay $461,780 and...
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
Anthony Avalos' 4th Grade Teacher Shares Heartbreaking Note He Wrote Her 2 Weeks Before His Alleged Murder
Anthony Avalos' mother, Heather Barron, and her former live-in boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are currently on trial and charged with the 10-year-old's 2018 murder and torture Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Anthony Avalos — the 10-year-old California boy who died in 2018 after days of alleged brutal torture — wrote a letter to his teacher two weeks before his death saying he wanted to stay with her forever. On Wednesday, during the murder trial for Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her former boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, the boy's fourth grade...
Andre McDonald was just sentenced for admittedly killing his wife, now his father faces murder charges for allegedly killing his first 2 wives
A Texas man was recently sentenced for killing his wife. Now, that man’s father is set to be tried for murdering his first and second wives. On Monday, Air Force Major Andre McDonald, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after previously being convicted of manslaughter for admittedly killing his 29-year-old wife and later mutilating her body with fire and a claw hammer in a Bexar County field in March 2019.
wmar2news
DOJ: 7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in scheme, 25 people arrested
The Department of Justice filed federal charges against 25 people who are accused of participating in a scheme that allegedly issued 7,600 fake nursing diplomas by three Florida-based schools. The DOJ said the suspects “engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
WFMJ.com
Canfield attorney wants federal conviction tossed
A Canfield attorney found guilty of participating in scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS wants a judge to throw out his conviction, or at least grant him another trial. A motion filed in U.S. District Court by 49-year-old Robert J. Rohrbaugh claims there wasn’t enough evidence...
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.
( CNN ) - According to records obtained by Law & Crime on Wednesday, a Washington court released search warrant paperwork used to recover evidence from the home and office of Bryan Kohberger, the 28-year-old suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students in November.
A Miami influencer is accused of fraudulently using COVID-19 relief funds to rent a luxury apartment, car, among other things
Daniela Rendon could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Measure calling for new Dougherty Superior Court judge passes in House
ATLANTA — Officials with the Dougherty County Judicial System have been saying for some time, “We need help.”. The state House of Representatives obviously agreed, passing a measure — House Bill 77 — Wednesday by a 166-0 vote that would provide for an additional Superior Court Judge for the Dougherty circuit.
Woman gets 6 years for allegedly using PPP funds for Trump resort trip, plastic surgery
A Tennessee judge on Monday sentenced a woman to more than six years in federal prison and another three years of supervised release, for allegedly obtaining fraudulent coronavirus relief money and subsequently using it for personal luxuries, including cosmetic surgery and a stay at the Trump resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.The woman, identified by the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release as Leslie Bethea of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, was indicted last June on federal charges for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Bethea pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Prison sentences don’t reflect ‘horror’ doled out to workers by residential care facility owners, AG says
Multi-year prison sentences on human trafficking and labor-related charges were handed down Wednesday for three members of a family that owned and operated adult residential care facilities in California. From 2008 to 2019, prosecutors said, three members of the Gamos family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom...
Comments / 0