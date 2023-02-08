ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

The Independent

Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket

Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Law & Crime

Louisiana mom arrested for attaching recording device to daughter’s wheelchair over mistreatment concerns sues school district

A Louisiana woman who was arrested for allegedly attaching a listening device to her daughter’s wheelchair to record what she said was ongoing mistreatment is suing local law enforcement and school officials. Amanda Carter says that Livingston Parish Public Schools discriminated against her daughter, a minor identified in the...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
The Independent

Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested

A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
The Independent

Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan

A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
People

Anthony Avalos' 4th Grade Teacher Shares Heartbreaking Note He Wrote Her 2 Weeks Before His Alleged Murder

Anthony Avalos' mother, Heather Barron, and her former live-in boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, are currently on trial and charged with the 10-year-old's 2018 murder and torture Content warning: This article contains disturbing descriptions of violence. Anthony Avalos — the 10-year-old California boy who died in 2018 after days of alleged brutal torture — wrote a letter to his teacher two weeks before his death saying he wanted to stay with her forever. On Wednesday, during the murder trial for Anthony's mother, Heather Barron, and her former boyfriend, Kareem Leiva, the boy's fourth grade...
LANCASTER, CA
Law & Crime

Andre McDonald was just sentenced for admittedly killing his wife, now his father faces murder charges for allegedly killing his first 2 wives

A Texas man was recently sentenced for killing his wife. Now, that man’s father is set to be tried for murdering his first and second wives. On Monday, Air Force Major Andre McDonald, 43, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after previously being convicted of manslaughter for admittedly killing his 29-year-old wife and later mutilating her body with fire and a claw hammer in a Bexar County field in March 2019.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
wmar2news

DOJ: 7,600 fake nursing diplomas issued in scheme, 25 people arrested

The Department of Justice filed federal charges against 25 people who are accused of participating in a scheme that allegedly issued 7,600 fake nursing diplomas by three Florida-based schools. The DOJ said the suspects “engaged in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WFMJ.com

Canfield attorney wants federal conviction tossed

A Canfield attorney found guilty of participating in scheme to steal more than $1.3 million from the IRS wants a judge to throw out his conviction, or at least grant him another trial. A motion filed in U.S. District Court by 49-year-old Robert J. Rohrbaugh claims there wasn’t enough evidence...
CANFIELD, OH
CBS News

Woman gets 6 years for allegedly using PPP funds for Trump resort trip, plastic surgery

A Tennessee judge on Monday sentenced a woman to more than six years in federal prison and another three years of supervised release, for allegedly obtaining fraudulent coronavirus relief money and subsequently using it for personal luxuries, including cosmetic surgery and a stay at the Trump resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.The woman, identified by the U.S. Department of Justice in a news release as Leslie Bethea of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, was indicted last June on federal charges for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Bethea pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud...
SURGOINSVILLE, TN
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Prison sentences don’t reflect ‘horror’ doled out to workers by residential care facility owners, AG says

Multi-year prison sentences on human trafficking and labor-related charges were handed down Wednesday for three members of a family that owned and operated adult residential care facilities in California. From 2008 to 2019, prosecutors said, three members of the Gamos family targeted members of the Filipino community, many of whom...
PACIFICA, CA

