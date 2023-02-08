Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Storms on the way today & Friday
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A line of rain & strong thunderstorms moved rapidly overnight from Louisiana & Mississippi into western Alabama BUT has weakened notably early this morning….the remaining rain continues to weaken & fall apart, but a few brief showers likely will make it to the Dothan area around 7 to 9 am this morning; then expect a variably cloudy day….
Alabama Skies: Snow sneaking into the forecast
Don’t look now, but some areas of the state could see some snow this weekend. After some ups and downs in temperatures the next couple of days, parts of Alabama have a chance of snow Saturday night and early Sunday morning in the current forecast. We’ll see if that holds and will get a better idea Saturday morning.
alabamawx.com
Strong Storms Possible This Evening Across South Alabama; Weekend Snow Flakes?
**No afternoon Weather Briefing today; I am traveling**. RADAR CHECK: A few showers are across Southeast Alabama this afternoon, but the sky has cleared over the northwest counties of the state. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s, but a few spots in South Alabama are in the low 70s. SPC...
wgxa.tv
Widespread rain expected this weekend, but what about winter weather?
(Forecast updated Thursday morning, 2/9/2023) A soggy weather pattern is setting up across Middle Georgia that will bring several inches of rain to the region. Rain chances will increase Thursday and will remain persistent through Sunday as a weather system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves through the deep south.
WAAY-TV
Will it snow in North Alabama this weekend?
You may have heard rumblings of snow potential in North Alabama this weekend. Whether or not that comes to fruition will be determined by what happens tens of thousands of feet above us. The jet stream is a fast-moving river of air about 30,000 feet above sea level that develops...
Details on Alabama’s Possible Late-Night Severe Weather Threat
Today will feel like spring with temperatures reaching into the 70s for portions of Alabama. [Reminder this is way above average for this time of the year!]. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said that “a cold front will move east into Central Alabama through the morning hours on Thursday with shower and thunderstorm activity expected along and ahead of the front. Some of those storms may be severe.”
weisradio.com
Heavy Rain and High Winds Possible for our Area
There could be some stormy weather late tonight in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service said there is a marginal risk for a tornado or two and damaging wind gusts starting Wednesday night and lasting into Thursday morning ahead of a cold front. It is also expected to be...
wbrc.com
FIRST ALERT: Cold rain Saturday, possible wintry mix Saturday night
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Occasional showers will continue to impact far southeast areas tonight, so plan for the possibility of wet roads in places like Clanton, Rockford, and Ashland. Most of our area will remain dry through Friday, with lows in the 40s and highs in the 50s. The best chance for rain on Friday will remain to the far south and east. Rain chances will start to increase across our area late Friday night.
Alabama Skies: Severe storm, tornado threat hanging on for parts of the state
The severe threat remains for most of Alabama this morning. We’re under a Level 1 marginal risk across the state which means an outbreak of severe weather isn’t expected, but there is a chance of an isolated tornado, hail, damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour, and flash flooding. The risk map is an off area, going down across western Alabama from the Tennessee border to Birmingham, Clanton, and Selma, then curves to include the eastern parts of Alabama from Montgomery to Eufaula and south.
CBS42.com
Warm and dry today, Strong storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning
An area of high pressure will move east of Alabama today. This will allow for increasing clouds all day. We will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with highs around 70°. Tonight, expect plenty of clouds and it will not be as cold with lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Alabama Skies: Severe potential details coming together
Monday was gorgeous across most of the state today, but things will be changing to a wet pattern for the next couple of days with a slight chance of some severe weather. Right now, much of the state is under a Level 1 risk of severe storms with winds up to 60 miles per hour, hail, and the possibility of a tornado. This isn’t looking to be a widespread major weather event, but the threat is there for many of us.
Kait 8
Alabama Skies: Ice, tornadoes possible today
It seems that ole groundhog just won’t let go of gloomy days in Alabama. From a winter weather advisory in the northern part of the state to a risk for severe storms and tornadoes near the Gulf Coast, many of us are hoping for some sunny days to dry out and get some fresh air.
