Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls
Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Why the Philippines Is Letting the U.S. Expand Its Military Footprint in the Country Again
The U.S. formally ended its 94-year military presence in the area in the early 1990s, shutting down Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base.
Brazil police say gang leader likely ordered killing of British journalist, Amazon expert
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police said on Monday they had a "strong conviction" a gang leader known as "Colombia" ordered the brutal murders of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, killed in the Amazon rainforest last June.
What’s the World’s Most Powerful Passport for 2023?
In 2022, there were 151,814,305 valid passports in circulation in the U.S. That’s the highest the number’s ever been, and yet it accounts for only around 46% of the population. It feels lower still when considering that the U.S. passport is one of the most dynamic personal identification...
Pakistan ex-President Pervez Musharraf dies in Dubai after years in exile
Pakistani former President Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday following a prolonged illness at a hospital in Dubai, after years in self-imposed exile. Pakistan’s military and the country’s mission in the United Arab Emirates announced the death of the former army chief, 79, who was pushed from power in 2008. “I can confirm that he passed away this morning,” Shazia Siraj, spokesperson for Pakistan’s consulate in Dubai and embassy in Abu Dhabi, told Reuters. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, President Arif Alvi and the chiefs of Pakistan’s army, navy and air force each expressed condolences on his death. A special flight will be made to Dubai on Monday...
US citizen investigated in the killing of 23-year-old DJ in Colombia
Colombian authorities are investigating the death of 23-year-old Valentina Trespalacios, whose boyfriend, US citizen John Poulos, was detained in Panama earlier this week. He was arrested following an Interpol "alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the homicide of DJ Valentina Trespalacios," according to Panama's National Police.
Police violently raid Lima university and shut Machu Picchu amid Peru unrest
Students say they were beaten and thrown out of dormitories as authorities crack down on protests against president
U.S. is increasing military presence in the Philippines amid rising tensions with China over Taiwan
What caused the tension of the South China Sea between China and the Philippines? What does China say about the U.S. increasing troops in the Philippines?
‘Thought we’d made it’: new Biden rule leaves asylum seekers in limbo
Those migrating from Nicaragua, Cuba, Haiti and Venezuela dumped back in Mexico after being expelled at US border
Opposition in majority in key Solomon Islands province after anti-China leader ousted
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The opposition has taken a majority in the assembly of the most populous Solomon Islands province after Daniel Suidani, a vocal critic of the country's relationship with China, lost a no-confidence vote, an adviser to the ousted leader said on Wednesday.
US forces returning to Philippines to counter China threats
Once-secret ammunition bunkers and barracks lay abandoned, empty and overrun by weeds — vestiges of American firepower in what used to be the United States' largest overseas naval base at Subic Bay in the northern Philippines.
Turkey's lax policing of building codes flagged before quake
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey has for years tempted fate by not enforcing modern construction codes while allowing — and in some cases, encouraging — a real estate boom in earthquake-prone areas, experts say. The lax enforcement, which experts in geology and engineering have long warned about, is...
Yanomami health crisis in Brazil can only be solved by expelling miners, official says
BRASILIA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The medical emergency the Yanomami people of Brazil are suffering can only be overcome if illegal gold miners that invaded their reservation are evicted, an indigenous health official said on Tuesday.
Australia to remove Chinese-made cameras from defence sites
Australia's defence department will strip its buildings of Chinese-made security cameras to ensure they are "completely secure", the government said on Thursday. It follows similar moves in the United States and Britain, which have taken measures to stop government departments installing Chinese-made cameras at sensitive sites. Both countries have expressed...
Malaysia PM vows to facilitate peace talks in restive southern Thailand
BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledged to "do whatever is required" to facilitate a peaceful solution to a long-simmering insurgency in southern Thailand, during an official visit to Bangkok on Thursday.
How Kenya Got Its Name
The Name Kenya is said to be from the Kamba word ‘Kinyaa.’ It is claimed that Ludwig Krapf in his journey into the interior on 3 December 1849, in the company of a Kamba trader, he was astonished to see a snow capped mountain in the tropics. He asked his guide, Kivui to tell him the name of the mountain. In his Akamba accent, Kivui is reported to have answered “Kinyaa.” Krapf transcribed name in the Roman alphabet as Kegnia. In his writings, he varied the spelling between Kegnia and Kenia. It is possible that Kenya is also from the word Kenia – please, make happy in both the Kikuyu and Kamba languages as will be shown in the following argument. The discussion below shows that the word Kenia which eventually became Kenya is from a rich history that takes us back to the Ancient Ethiopian Kingdoms of the 18th Dynasty. In this history, Akhenaten is at the center of it. Read on.
Japanese Retirement Migration to Malaysia
In post-growth Japan, some people are looking to Southeast Asia, especially Malaysia, as a source of new hope. A notable change in the recent pattern of global migration is the movement of people within Asia. Previous studies on Asian migration have mostly considered the movement of people from Asia to Europe and North America. Yet in recent years, countries in Asia have emerged as major receiving sites of intra-regional migration.
U.S. sanctions 6 more Iranian companies, 3 from Singapore and Malaysia
The U.S. Treasury Department Thursday sanctioned six Iranian entities and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore for allegedly helping in production and sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in Iranian oil products.
A 7-day Ninh Binh Vietnam roadtrip itinerary in 2023
Ninh Binh is a beautiful and serene province located in northern Vietnam, known for its breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and a wealth of outdoor activities. It is an ideal destination for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience and an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city life. A road trip through Ninh Binh can be an unforgettable adventure, offering the opportunity to explore its lush green hills, tranquil rice paddies, and imposing karst formations. In this article, we’ll take a look at a 7-day itinerary to help you plan your road trip through Ninh Binh, Vietnam.
