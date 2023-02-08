Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Elsie D. Gunnels
Elsie D. Gunnels, 87, of Emerson passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 in West Monroe, LA. Elsie was born on September 5, 1935 in the Plainfield community of Columbia County. She was a dental assistant for many years for Dr. Freeman Heck. She was a longtime faithful member of the Western Baptist Church in Plainfield. In 2019, when she moved to her daughter’s home in Downsville, LA, she became a member of the Mount Ararat Baptist Church. Elsie loved her church and church family and was always very active.
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Wednesday, February 8, 2023: Wade’s closing East Main location, going back to West Main
Magnolia’s restaurant industry got a big shake-up on Monday when Jason and Casey McClure announced on the Wade’s Diner page on Facebook that its East Main location will cut hours to 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East Main location will be closed as soon as Wade’s original West Main site can be reopened. “We are going back to the basics here at Wade’s!” the announcement said. “From the very beginning our founder & father had a concept to sell the best burgers with the best service. We want to continue to honor that vision & provide that same service & great food for years to come. With the challenges that the last few years have brought, we have made the decision to go back to where this all started at the original Wade’s on West Main.” The McClure’s intend to place the East Main location up for sale.
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District announces the 2023 Sweetheart Court
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced its 2023 Sweetheart Court. The students in the sweetheart court are listed below. Daisisabell Tabe (Senior Representative) Lindsey Lockhart (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Caroline Byrd (Sweetheart) Macy Moree (Senior Honor Sweetheart) Miriam Hatley (Senior Representative)
myarklamiss.com
2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge to take place on February 24th
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the El Dorado Country Club will be hosting the 2023 El Dorado Polar Plunge at 101 Shade Side in El Dorado, Ark. On-site registration will take place at 4:30 PM and the plunge will gein at 5 PM.
magnoliareporter.com
SAU-Tech honors Fred Lilly Sr.
Fred Lilly Sr. has been named the February 2023 Betty J. Lewis Unsung Hero at Southern Arkansas University-Tech. Lilly was born on May 4, 1956 in Camden to Mayfield “Jack” and Evelyn T. Lilly. Lilly has spent his entire 42–year career as a teacher, coach, and administrator at his alma mater – Camden Fairview School District.
myarklamiss.com
Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 6, 2023, the Crossett Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Jack’s Crawfish, Steak & Seafood. The establishment serves crawfish, shrimp, and crab legs. For more information, be sure to call 318-235-5239.
magnoliareporter.com
Steve Carrington
Steve Carrington, 68, of Magnolia, Arkansas passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Steve was born on April 28, 1954 in Dallas to the late Paul Butler and Diane Ruth (Haedge) Carrington. Steve began his career in real estate in 1981 with Eiler Realty. In 1984, he opened his own real estate business, Carrington Realty.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
magnoliareporter.com
Essie B. Turner
Essie B. Turner, 87, of Waldo passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at her residence. Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Friday, February 17 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home in Magnolia. A celebration of life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2023 at R.L. Reed Funeral Home Chapel in Magnolia.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Tuesday, February 7, 2023: Watch the skies
Wish we’d seen Monday night’s vivid meteorite. Many of our readers did and said so at the Magnolia Reporter page on Facebook. CLICK HERE to see it. We missed our opportunity to spot comet C/2022 E3. It’s too bad that we don’t have an active astronomy club in the area that promotes cosmic events and opportunities to view them. Something for a young space enthusiast to think about creating for the Magnolia area.
KNOE TV8
Former teachers react to latest Arkansas education proposal in Lincoln Parish
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - The Lincoln Parish Retired Educators, a division of the Louisiana Retired Teachers Association, held a town hall meeting Thursday afternoon. The meeting took place on Feb. 9, 2023, at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, where elected officials, retired teachers and leaders in education listened to LA State Senator Jay Morris’s outlook for the upcoming legislative session.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 27. Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500. Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting. Brandi...
ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
magnoliareporter.com
Chart notes where ice had hardest grip on Arkansas last week
While last week's South Arkansas ice storm was only a rain event for Magnolia, parts of the region suffered under the weight of up to a half-inch of ice. The graphic above from the National Weather Service in Little Rock illustrates the ice distribution.
magnoliareporter.com
Thirty COVID-19 active cases in Columbia County
Columbia County’s COVID-19 case count dropped to 30 on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths reported in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,737. Total Active Cases: 30. Total Recovered Cases: 6,602. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests h…
ROAD CLOSURE: Henry B Wesley Street in Camden will be closed for city officials to remove trees and limbs
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the City of Camden announced that Henry B Wesley Street is closed due to city officials removing trees and limbs that were a result of last week’s winter storm. We will keep you updated with the latest.
ROAD CLOSURE: Intersection of Waterwell Road and Chestnut Street in Crossett is temporarily closed due to drainage issues
CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Crossett, the intersection of Waterwell Road and Chestnut Street will be temporarily closed due to drainage issues. The issues were caused by old underground infrastructure. The intersection will be closed until further notice.
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium report says El Dorado facility most advanced lithium brine project in nation
Standard Lithium Ltd. reported Thursday its financial and operating results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31. “Standard Lithium continues to advance its commercial development strategy and recently achieved several significant milestones,” said Robert Mintak, chief executive officer and director. “Most notably, we completed the necessary agreements to...
Comments / 0