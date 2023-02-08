ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New Britain Herald

Newington Democrats: Bad precedent set

NEWINGTON – Democrats have expressed concern that a decision made by the Republican controlled town council Monday night could set a bad precedent going forward when a councilor steps down and must be replaced by an appointment. The decision that was debated prior to the 5-2 vote that saw...
NEWINGTON, CT
darientimes.com

Virginia Senate Democrats reject 3 Youngkin appointees

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Senate Democrats voted Tuesday to reject several appointees of GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including the state health commissioner. The chamber approved resolutions containing dozens of Youngkin appointees after the names of those to whom they objected — Health Commissioner Dr. Colin Greene, parole board member Steven Buck and education board member Suparna Dutta — were stripped out.
VIRGINIA STATE
zip06.com

CT State Boating Course Set for Saturdays in 2023

Press Release, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla 24-3 Take the Boat America class and complete the proctored test all on the same day in the same location, at U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Milford Flotilla, starting on Sat. March 4, at 8 a.m. at its Training Center located at 1 Helwig St., Milford.
MILFORD, CT
UC Daily Campus

It’s time to ditch Eversource

The University of Connecticut faces a cocktail of crises as $160 million in budget cuts by the state government threaten the university’s ambitions to reach carbon neutrality by 2030 and curb its ability to remain prepared during the ongoing and neglected COVID-19 pandemic, according to reporting by The Daily Campus. The Daily Campus Editorial Board will address these dramatic cuts in more detail in the future; nonetheless, they should draw the attention of UConn administrators and community members to another crucial expense that stymies both our fiscal and environmental sustainability efforts: energy.
CONNECTICUT STATE

