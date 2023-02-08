ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barre, MA

Quabbin basketball reunion doubles as fundraiser for press box, new bleachers

By John Ballou, Gardner News
 2 days ago
BARRE — As the temperatures dropped and the wind howled outside of Quabbin Regional High on Friday, the inside of the Panthers’ gymnasium was toasty warm thanks in part to the rekindled camaraderie sparked by the reunion of not one, but two of the school’s most historic teams.

Invited back as part of a fundraising challenge toward the school’s project of installing a new set of bleachers and a press box at the football field, nearly 30 members of Quabbin’s 1972-73 and 1994-95 boys basketball teams and cheerleading teams were honored at halftime of the current Panthers’ contest against Lunenburg.

“I’m on the committee and I kind of had the idea that we bring back the team from 50 years ago and we at least have a reunion for them. And then (Coach Dennis) Dex kind of said the 1995 team was the first District championship team, why don’t we have two teams come back,” fundraising committee member Mike Richard, a 1974 Quabbin graduate who later taught for 11 years as his alma mater, said. “So I said, why don’t we have a challenge?”

In lieu of purchasing a ticket to enter the game, spectators were encouraged to make a donation to the press box fund on behalf of either the 1972-73 team, which won the school’s first Wachusett League title 50 years ago this winter, or the 1994-95 team which captured the program’s first Central Mass. District championship.

Richard said the committee had hoped to raise a few hundred dollars through the effort, but that modest sum had been surpassed by halftime of Friday’s contest. In total, the challenge raised $1,638 according to a social media post made by Richard on Monday.

The 1972-73 team prevailed in the challenge, raising $1,023 to the 1994-95 team’s $615, but Quabbin boys head coach Dennis Dextradeur said there were no losers on Friday night despite his Panthers coming up on the wrong end of a 58-48 score against Lunenburg.

“No doubt a memorable night and a special night to be able to reconnect with people who, when I (coached) them they were young men and boys and now they’re men,” said Dextradeur, whose tenure over the Quabbin program includes the 1994-95 season. “To see them back, and some of them traveled as far away as Texas to be here, it brings back just great memories and great stories. You can relive those championship years and successes, but beyond the significance of the achievements is that you can reestablish the relationship. When coaches say it’s all about the relationship, it truly is.

“I think that nobody went home a loser,” Dextradeur added. “Everybody went home with seeing a good game and that was important to us.”

'Nervous' to be back

Gene Rich, a member of the Panthers’ 1994-95 district championship squad, said he was happy to fulfill Dextradeur’s request to reach out to his former teammates and invite them back for the reunion.

And several of those teammates answered the call. The members of the 1994-95 Panthers honored at halftime included Mike Anderson, Dan Blanchard, Tim Hay, Paul Holloway, Jesse Leger, Ben and Eric Paul, Justin Payne, Rich, and James Thompson, as well as cheerleader Heather Mason.

But when it came time to return to the Quabbin gym, a place he hadn’t revisited since he stepped down as head coach of the Quabbin girls varsity basketball team in 2013, he said he felt like an athlete experiencing pre-game jitters again.

“To be honest with you, at first I was a little nervous because I hadn’t seen everybody in such a long time,” Rich said. “It was kind of like a game situation and how a little bit before the game you’re a little bit nervous and then you start talking to everybody and connecting again and you get in the flow of it. It was fun and great to be back.”

Rich coached the Quabbin girls basketball team for four seasons, from 2009-10 through 2012-13, but stepped down to become the athletic director and JV boys basketball coach at Ware High School. He is now in his fourth year as the Principal of Ware High.

Though the invitation to come back and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the team’s championship arrived three years late due to COVID-19 restrictions, Rich said it was a respectful gesture.

“I think there’s a lot of great teams that have come and gone through this school and every school has their history, but I do think it was a special team,” he said. “I’m really happy for Coach Dex because his first few years as the varsity boys coach were my sophomore, junior and senior years. I think it was a very nice gesture and a nice thing to do.”

'What a wonderful experience'

Tom Orszulak and his teammates from the 1972-73 league championship team didn’t play in the gymnasium in which they were honored on Friday. The court they used 50 years ago is now the Middle School Gymnasium, but that didn’t stop the wave of memories which he said came rushing back from the recesses of his mind.

“We had a strong team. We won a lot of games and we were talking about the fun we had on the busses and listening to music and signing,” Orszulak said. “It was just a wonderful time and I’m just so glad that Mike (Richard) put this together cause it’s just nice in these days to have some fun things.

“There are one or two guys that I haven’t seen in 40 years and to see them again, like I said, the memories came flooding back,” he added. “What a wonderful experience.”

In addition to Orszulak, other members of the 1972-73 team in attendance included Bert Allen, Dennis Davis, Dave Tyler, Dave Williams, team manager Vincent Messier, and legendary head coach Mike Dymon.

“Mike has meant so much to so many athletes here at Quabbin. He’s a legend. And Coach Dex is a legend in his own right and to see those two guys together they just embody what a student athlete should be,” Orszulak said. “They really instilled in us not only play your best but be good people. For a lot of us, that’s how we turned out.”

Asked if he had a favorite memory among the recollections which came flooding back, Orszulak quickly recounted a last-second win over North Brookfield.

“The game was tied with 3 seconds left and our best athlete in the school — he has unfortunately (since) passed away, but Dave Ricchiazzi was in the corner. He looked up at the timer, saw 3 seconds, he took one dribble and lined it up,” he said. “I had the best seat in the house because if he missed I was playing the low post on the other side of the basket. He launched it from the corner with a beautiful arc and I just watched it come down, perfect swish, the buzzer and the game-winner. That was my favorite moment of that season.”

Cheryl Ricchiazzi represented her late husband Dave at Friday’s ceremony and was joined by their daughter Nicole Kandi. Also in attendance were members of the 1972-73 cheerleading team — Kathy Vincent, Cindy Kustra, Jayne Scott, Ann Saunders and Diane Cushing.

And though travel considerations and the frigid winter temperatures might have played a role in preventing some of the former players from returning for the reunion challenge, Orszulak, a Palmer resident, said nothing would have kept him from being at Quabbin on Friday night. “It could have been a blizzard out there and I still would have been here,” he said with a big smile. “It was so nice that I got to see these guys again.”

