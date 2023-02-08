GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones isn’t afraid that he’s played his final snap with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “For some reason, no. I feel like he’ll be back,” Jones said on The Jim Rome Show on radio row at the Super Bowl on Thursday. “I don’t know. He had fun this year. As the season started getting later, we started clicking and jelling. You could tell we were taking that step and I think he sees that. I think we have all the pieces that we need, and he sees that, as well.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO