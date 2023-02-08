ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Cowboys ‘Near Decision’ on Zeke Cut, Pollard Tag?

FRISCO - The business of the NFL cranks up officially on March 7. And on the to-do list here inside The Star? Running back Ezekiel Elliott wants to remain with the Dallas Cowboys. Surely Tony Pollard feels the same way. And Jerry and Stephen Jones, speaking this week at the...
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team

Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
MICHIGAN STATE
nfltraderumors.co

Texans Complete Interviews With Matt Burke & Marquand Manuel For DC Job

The Houston Texans have completed interviews with Cardinals DL coach Matt Burke and Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel, according to Aaron Wilson. Burke, 46, began his coaching career at Bridgton Academy back in 1998. He worked for a few NFL teams including the Titans, Lions and Bengals before the Dolphins hired him as their linebackers coach in 2016.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Jones Thinks Rodgers Will Return

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones isn’t afraid that he’s played his final snap with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “For some reason, no. I feel like he’ll be back,” Jones said on The Jim Rome Show on radio row at the Super Bowl on Thursday. “I don’t know. He had fun this year. As the season started getting later, we started clicking and jelling. You could tell we were taking that step and I think he sees that. I think we have all the pieces that we need, and he sees that, as well.”
GREEN BAY, WI
iheart.com

Former Panthers Interim Coach Steve Wilks Lands New NFL Job: Report

Former Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks has reportedly been hired by the San Francisco 49ers as their new defensive coordinator, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero on Tuesday (February 7). Wilks, who also served as the Arizona Cardinals' head coach...
CHARLOTTE, NC
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports Tulane is expected to hire former Saints OL and TE coach Dan Roushar as its next offensive line coach. He had been connected to the Broncos staff as well. Lane DE Andrew Farmer met with eight teams at the Hula Bowl, including the Broncos....

