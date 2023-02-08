ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

kcisco
5d ago

who needs to recycle when we just throw our litter out onto the roadside. our counties and municipalities should be ashamed of themselves. They push for overdevlopment to increase their tax base but do absolutely nothing to account for the increased traffic, pollution, and litter everywhere. Pennsylvania also needs to appropriate monies to expand recycling, make plastic manufacturers responsible for creating non reusable plastics. And yes we the consumers need to learn to make smart choices when purchasing products. We have the buying power to change how manufacturers produce materials.

Anonymous User
5d ago

Why hasn't anyone considered incinerating garbage to generate electricity? There's methods to incinerating garbage that can be done in a method of not polluting. Recycling is a scam, they end up burning the plastics they can't reuse due to its type of plastic. PVC is often mixed in with recycled plastic, which makes it highly toxic.

humanssuck
5d ago

Into our streams, rivers then ocean well except about 10% which gets turned into more junk that ends up on our streams, rivers then oceans. Any using rifle use plastic is going to hell.

