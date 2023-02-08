who needs to recycle when we just throw our litter out onto the roadside. our counties and municipalities should be ashamed of themselves. They push for overdevlopment to increase their tax base but do absolutely nothing to account for the increased traffic, pollution, and litter everywhere. Pennsylvania also needs to appropriate monies to expand recycling, make plastic manufacturers responsible for creating non reusable plastics. And yes we the consumers need to learn to make smart choices when purchasing products. We have the buying power to change how manufacturers produce materials.
Why hasn't anyone considered incinerating garbage to generate electricity? There's methods to incinerating garbage that can be done in a method of not polluting. Recycling is a scam, they end up burning the plastics they can't reuse due to its type of plastic. PVC is often mixed in with recycled plastic, which makes it highly toxic.
Into our streams, rivers then ocean well except about 10% which gets turned into more junk that ends up on our streams, rivers then oceans. Any using rifle use plastic is going to hell.
Related
Rare whiskeys up for sale through Pa. Liquor Control Board raffle
Book store, theater company, toy shop and other businesses move into new spaces in central Pa.
Unreliable gas plants are to blame for December’s power crisis | Opinion
Discovering the Hidden Gems of Pennsylvania: A Journey Through History and Nature
Ohio train derailment prompts W.Va water utility to take precautions
Uncovering the Mysteries of Pennsylvania's Amish Country
Our 5 Favorite Pho Restaurants in Pennsylvania
‘Beautiful’? ‘Honey’? This is Pennsylvania’s top term of endearment
Two Areas in Bucks County Among Ten Most Beautiful Towns in Pennsylvania to Visit
Pennsylvania toddler freed by firefighters after getting head stuck in cake pan
SNAP program changes create potential rise in food insecurity
You Can Order Anything You Want Off The Menu At This Pennsylvania Restaurant For One All-You-Can-Eat Price
Employee of Pa.-based health insurer gets phished, resulting in data breach | Today in Pa.
One of Pennsylvania’s Best Dive Bars is in West Chester
Weather service warns of elevated fire risk in parts of central Pa.
Dunkin’ celebrates Phila. Eagles season with free coffee in 8 counties today (2/13)
The 10 best state parks in Pennsylvania, according to TripAdvisor
Small Town Charm: 3 "Hidden" Gems in Pennsylvania
Tenants of 100 York organize to address ongoing building issues
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in Pennsylvania
PennLive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 18