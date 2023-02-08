A Pennsylvania toddler was in over her head earlier this month after playing with a cake pan got her into a tricky situation. Mom Erin Meixel told FOX TV Stations she was working from home on Feb. 6 with 2-year-old daughter Quinnley in the room when she heard the little girl yell, “Mommy, stuck! Mommy, stuck!” Meixel looked over to see Quinnley with an angel food cake pan pulled completely over her head. “She thought she could wear it as a hat,” Meixel recalled. Meixel said she tried to free the pan from around her daughter’s neck, but was unsuccessful. With Quinnley’s dad at work, her next option...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO