Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman's 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.

27 DAYS AGO