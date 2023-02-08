Read full article on original website
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
3 One Chicago characters we hope to see exit in 2023
One Chicago is known for its wide array of characters. Between its three titles, there are enough fun characters to power a dozen shows. That being said, sometimes the point of a given character is to irk fans and make life harder for the heroes. We understand it’s a crucial...
Chicago Fire's Taylor Kinney Steps Away From Series To Handle Personal Matters
"Chicago Fire" was the first installment in Dick Wolfe's "One Chicago" franchise that would spin off in various directions following all of the emergency personnel working in the Windy City. Since 2012, viewers have tuned in to watch Firehouse 51 put out fires, both literal and metaphorical. But while dealing with all kinds of issues across Chicago would be enough for some shows, "Chicago Fire" knows when to take a step back and allow audiences a chance to see the inner-personal lives of the firefighters who make up the department.
Why Jason Beghe Was Never The Same After Chicago PD
The One Chicago universe on NBC remains a fan-favorite group of shows. The franchise, which includes "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago Med," also features "Chicago P.D.," which focuses on the day-to-day lives of a group of police officers in the 21st District in Chicago. One of the key characters of "Chicago...
Chicago Fire Just Went After Cindy Herrmann And Fans Are Not Happy
Like most shows of its length, "Chicago Fire" — which totals more than 225 episodes across 11 seasons and counting — shakes up its main cast of characters from time to time. Most notably, Lieutenant Matthew Casey actor Jesse Spencer left "Chicago Fire" partway through Season 10 in late 2021. Prior to his exit, Spencer acted in a grand total of 200 "Chicago Fire" episodes as one of the series' principal characters.
Taylor Kinney's 'Chicago Fire' Exit Shocks Fans
The One Chicago universe will have to say goodbye to yet another main character. On Friday, Deadline broke the news that Taylor Kinney is exiting Chicago Fire after 11 seasons. The outlet reports that the actor is taking a "leave of absence" to deal with a personal matter. No information...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Cait Fairbanks Flirts With Firefighters on ‘Chicago Fire’
'The Young and the Restless' star Cait Fairbanks took a break from Genoa City to guest star on 'Chicago Fire.'
NBC’s latest schedule update is bad news for Chicago Fire and One Chicago fans
NBC has updated its schedule for the upcoming weeks and it seems Chicago Fire and the One Chicago shows will be taking a longer break than expected. Following the Jan. 18 episodes of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD, NBC aired promos for the shows’ upcoming episodes which teased a break was coming. In the promos, it was teased that the next new episodes would arrive on Wednesday, Feb. 8; however, a tweet posted to the One Chicago Twitter account instead teased the shows would be returning on Feb. 15.
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Former 'Chicago PD' Actor Shares New Photos From Set: 'Back at it'
After exiting the show, Jesse Lee Soffer is back to direct an upcoming episode.
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Jeremy Stark Drama Is Not Over--James Hyde Is Filming More Episodes
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) will return to the soap opera in the coming weeks. James Hyde took to Facebook to reveal that he's filming more episodes. Considering Y&R films four to six weeks in advance, we could see him in mid-March.
Chicago PD: Will Halstead ever come back to Chicago?
Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) may have left Chicago PD several episodes ago, but his status remains at the heart of season 10. He was supposed to be gone for eight months, but as we all found out, he extended his stay out of the country and will now be gone for an undetermined time.
Why is Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 13 further delayed?
Chicago PD Season 10, Episode 13 was supposed to air in a week. That’s not the case anymore. Why is the episode further delayed?. When Chicago PD went on a mini hiatus, NBC told us how long the wait for new episodes would be. We only had to wait until Wednesday, Feb. 8. The bad news is that’s not going to be the case anymore.
NCIS Fans Could Use A Hug After Jess And Jimmy's Emotional Exchange
"NCIS" has been on the air since 2003. That's a long time for any series, so for fans who have stuck with it over the years, the characters become more than just fictitious abstracts of the mind. They're like members of the family who you welcome into your home every week, so it's only natural to develop emotional attachments to them.
‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Zach Shallcross Refused to Kiss Aly on Group Date, Reality Steve Says
ABC’s The Bachelor Season 27 Episode 2 is here, and fans will see how Zach Shallcross’s season unfolds. So far, The Bachelor spoilers from Reality Steve show that some women are more forward than others when chasing Zach’s love. And spoilers note he doesn’t kiss Aly Jacobs on the group date even when the audience cheers him on.
Young & Restless’ Michael and Lauren Are About to Get the Surprise of Their Lives During a Very Special Episode
Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. Michael and Lauren are about to get a big surprise at the end of the month on The Young and the Restless when their son Fenmore returns to Genoa City, as first reported by Soap Opera Digest. Yes, Zach Tinker will be making his way back to the CBS soap during a very special episode to honor Tracey E. Bregman’s 40 years on the show on Wednesday, January 25, when Lauren is presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award for fashion.
‘New Amsterdam’ EPs Reveal Spinoff Hopes After Series Finale: The Show ‘Ended Prematurely’ (Exclusive)
Everything came full circle in the New Amsterdam series finale, which aired on January 17. The beginning of the episode features a new doctor, played by Molly Griggs, arriving for her first day at New Amsterdam as the medical director. Over the course of the two-part finale, fans learn exactly why each of our favorite doctors decided they wanted to save lives.
Taylor Kinney Takes Leave Of Absence From NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’
EXCLUSIVE: Taylor Kinney, a fan favorite who plays Kelly Severide on Chicago Fire, is taking a break from the NBC drama. Kinney has starred as the firefighter on the Dick Wolf procedural since its launch in 2012. A source close to the production confirmed to Deadline that Kinney is taking a leave of absence to deal with a personal matter. Cast and crew were apparently informed of Kinney’s leave earlier Friday. It is likely that future scripts will have to be rewritten to accommodate his absence. A spokesman for the show would not comment. Kinney has been nominated three times for...
Cancelled Showtime Series Finds New Home at Starz
Television cancellations have been happening across a wide array of networks and streaming services as of late -- but it looks like once recent casualty might ultimately have a happy ending. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Starz will be picking up the upcoming television adaptation of Three Women, a week ...
