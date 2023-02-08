Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey on playing No. 1 South Carolina, Dawn Staley
BATON ROUGE – Much was made about comments South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley made last season following the Gamecocks' 66-60 win over LSU. Staley's answer to a question about how Kim Mulkey had improved the Tigers in her first season seemed to spark a growing rivalry between the two coaches and possibly their programs.
theadvocate.com
Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'
Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Vanderbilt baseball picked 3rd in SEC East in preseason coaches poll
LSU baseball got 11 of 14 votes to win the SEC in the league's preseason coaches poll released Thursday. The Tigers also got 12 of 14 votes to win the SEC West by the coaches. Tennessee got 12 of 14 votes to win the East, with Florida receiving the other two.
Kim Mulkey will never schedule LSU vs Baylor, and she has a good reason
With No. 3 LSU women’s basketball preparing for a showdown with a top-ranked South Carolina team that represents its biggest regular games in years, there’s another monumental matchup on people’s minds. See more on WWL and Audacy.
SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win the SEC Championship, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches. Four LSU players also received preseason conference recognition. Dylan Crews and Tommy White were voted first...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball guard Trae Hannibal out vs. Mississippi State with lower leg injury
LSU basketball guard Trae Hannibal will not play in the Tigers' matchup against Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7) on Wednesday. Hannibal sat at the end of the LSU bench in a walking boot on his right foot during the game. After starting for the Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) during the beginning...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score vs. Mississippi State: Live updates as Tigers try to break 10-game skid
LSU basketball will try to end its 10-game losing streak when it travels to Starkville to face Mississippi State on Wednesday (8 p.m., SEC Network). The Tigers (12-11, 1-9 SEC) have still yet to garner a win in 2023, as their skid continued on Saturday in a second loss to No. 3 Alabama this season.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball loses its 11th straight game, fall to Mississippi State on the road
LSU (12-12, 1-10 SEC) struggled on offense again. The Tigers were held to 42.6% shooting from the floor and 33.3% shooting from 3-point range. Their ball movement was subpar and they couldn't capitalize on the handful of open looks they generated against Mississippi State's lockdown defense. The Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7)...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tim Brando blasts LSU for its treatment of Dale Brown in ongoing court debate
Tim Brando has made it clear which side he’s on in the ongoing basketball court debate at LSU. LSU’s Board of Supervisors is considering a motion to add Sue Gunter’s name to Dale Brown Court after it was named after Brown last year. If the move passes, the court will be renamed “Brown-Gunter Court.”
NOLA.com
Taking stock of LSU women's basketball's NCAA projections heading into South Carolina game
Welcome to our fourth weekly look at the LSU women’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament projections and other related NCAA Tournament information for the Tigers as they roll toward Selection Sunday on March 12. This file will be updated through the remainder of the season. LSU travels to face...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Here's what Governor John Bel Edwards says about LSU court naming controversy
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards weighed in on the LSU basketball court naming controversy Thursday, saying he supports the addition of former women's Coach Sue Gunter's name to join former men's Coach Dale Brown's on the floor. "I think the court is big enough for both names," Edwards told USA...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families
BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
LSU Transfer Target OL Jakai Clark Announces Destination
Tigers are in need of depth of front, miss out on the versatile lineman.
LSUSports.net
Two Time All-American Alexis Guillory Signs With Track & Field
BATON ROUGE, La. – Javelin thrower Alexis Guillory signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced. Guillory, a product of Alexandria, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.
LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
theadvocate.com
Inside Kim Mulkey's closet: 171 pairs of shoes, 35 championship rings, 29 glittery jackets
Kim Mulkey is a study in contrasts. Much like Mulkey herself, her Baton Rouge closet has a larger-than-life feel to it. The clothes on the left are her casual and workout clothes. The clothes on the right are anything but casual. Generally speaking, they sparkle. "I have always enjoyed dressing...
wbrz.com
LSU head coach Brian Kelly files for divorce; sources say petition to be withdrawn
BATON ROUGE - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly filed this week for divorce from his wife of 28 years, according to court records, but sources say the couple has reconciled and will seek to have the case withdrawn from the courts. Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca...
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
West Side Journal
BHS girls capture first-ever state title
The Brusly girls wrestling program reached a milestone Saturday when the Panthers captured their first-ever state championship at the JV Select State Tournament at Baton Rouge High School. While not an official “state championship meet,” the event was held under that name because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has...
