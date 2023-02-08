ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

theadvocate.com

Kim Mulkey says the LSU women's basketball team won't let South Carolina game be 'too big'

Women’s college basketball has had some big games already this season. No. 1 South Carolina has played and beaten No. 2 Stanford and No. 5 UConn. When No. 3 LSU travels to Columbia, South Carolina, for Sunday’s 1 p.m. matchup on ESPN, the game will arguably be the regular-season's biggest, pitting the last two unbeaten teams in front of a sellout crowd with the winner getting an inside track to the Southeastern Conference title.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SEC coaches pick LSU to win conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The preseason hype continues to roll in for LSU baseball. The Tigers are the favorite to win the SEC Championship, as selected by the league’s 14 head coaches. Four LSU players also received preseason conference recognition. Dylan Crews and Tommy White were voted first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Why LSU baseball's Paul Skenes is donating money to military, first responders' families

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes announced Wednesday that he is donating $10 to Folds of Honor for every strikeout he records this season. Folds of Honor is a nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of military and first responders' families. According to Skenes' donations page, Folds of Honor has provided $200 million worth of scholarships since the program started in 2007.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Two Time All-American Alexis Guillory Signs With Track & Field

BATON ROUGE, La. – Javelin thrower Alexis Guillory signed a national-letter-of-intent with the LSU women’s track and field program, coach Dennis Shaver announced. Guillory, a product of Alexandria, La., will enroll at LSU in 2023 and will be eligible to compete with the Tigers during the 2023-24 season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

LSU’s Head Football Coach Brian Kelly Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- WBRZ is reporting that LSU Head Football Coach Brian Kelly has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years. The Baton Rouge news station reports, "Kelly filed a petition for divorce from Francisca Craig Kelly on Monday." The couple, who's been married for 28 years, have three adult...
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

BHS girls capture first-ever state title

The Brusly girls wrestling program reached a milestone Saturday when the Panthers captured their first-ever state championship at the JV Select State Tournament at Baton Rouge High School. While not an official “state championship meet,” the event was held under that name because the Louisiana High School Athletic Association has...
BRUSLY, LA

