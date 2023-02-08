Read full article on original website
This Bizarre "Fallen Angel" Statue Was Recently Unearthed in Russian Mine
The miners said it was emitting some kind of energy...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine
Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam.
In 1967, during the Vietnam War, American soldiers reported seeing a mysterious, reddish-haired humanoid creature roaming the deep jungles of Vietnam. This creature was said to be a reddish-haired humanoid with an elongated head and large, black eyes. The Rock Apes was a mystery to the G.I.s. They were unlike any creature the G.I.s had ever seen before. The Rock Apes were shy and elusive, and they were not easily seen. But when the G.I.s did see them, they were fascinated by these strange creatures.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
First ‘Americans’ from prehistoric age interbred with cavepeople in Siberia 7,500 years ago
LEIPZIG, Germany — The first “Americans” on Earth likely interbred with prehistoric cavepeople living in Siberia up to 7,500 years ago, a new genetic study reveals. They migrated more than 4,000 miles, sharing genes through sex, according to an international team, based in Germany. The evidence comes from ancient genomes of 10 individuals whose skeletal and dental remains have been unearthed across the frozen wasteland of Russia.
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Did Russian Archaeologists Really Discover a New Ancient Culture?
Do you ever find yourself performing a task only to find that someone—possibly even you—has already done the work? Something similar happened to a team near the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk, in Siberia, in 2018. While construction workers were flattening land in preparation for a new cemetery, they discovered that they were on the site of a 2,000-year-old tomb. What are the chances? Now, scientists from the Siberian Federal University claim that the tomb holds evidence of a new, previously unknown ancient culture. But does it?According to the story, first published in Haaretz and now making the rounds on archeological...
Ukraine Has Exactly One T-80UK Command Tank. It Just Fought A Dangerous Solo Battle Near Bakhmut.
The Ukrainian army has captured exactly one Russian T-80UK command tank that independent analysts have been able to confirm. That sole command tank, perhaps the rarest in Russia’s wider war on Ukraine, just made a dramatic reappearance—on the side of Ukraine. Speeding along the E40 highway just north...
Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City
In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
Gilded Warrior’s Tomb Discovered During Construction of an Expressway in Romania
Construction workers in Romania uncovered the tomb of a 5th century warrior and a cache of gilded artifacts, including an ornate dagger encrusted with jewels, while building the A7 Expressway that will run through eastern Romania, according to Live Science. The tomb is one of four archeological sites that were discovered during construction. Along with the warrior’s complete skeleton, archeologists found remains of his horse, a gold covered saddle, an iron sword, arrowheads, pieces of gold jewelry, and a golden mask that likely once covered the warrior’s face, Silviu Ene of the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archeology in Bucharest told Live Science. Ene and his...
Neanderthals: The oldest art in the world wasn't made by humans
One of the most hotly debated questions in the history of Neanderthal research has been whether they created art. In the past few years, the consensus has become that they did, sometimes. But, like their relations at either end of the hominoid evolutionary tree, chimpanzees and Homo sapiens, Neanderthals' behavior varied culturally from group to group and over time.
Scientists confirm identity of 17th century Dutch warship off coast of England
Scientists have solved the mystery of the identity of a 17th century Dutch warship wrecked off the coast of England while carrying slabs of fine Italian marble.The unknown Protected Wreck off the coast of Sussex has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.Built in 1656 and owned by the Admiralty of Rotterdam, the ship was involved in all major battles in the second Anglo-Dutch war (1665-1667).The wreck, which lies on the seabed 32 metres under the surface, was until now known as the “Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne”.The ship sank in 1672 and was discovered in 2019.It was considered so...
The True Size of Africa
Today I came across an interesting infographic, by California-based German graphical designer Kai Krause, putting the size of the African continent in comparison with several areas of the developed world. If you look at the world map on Google, for example, Africa doesn’t look that much bigger compared to China or the United States. In reality though, it’s a lot bigger. Krause scales countries by their area in square kilometers and then fits them into a Africa’s borders for some perspective.
Archaeologists Shed Light On The Lives Of Stone Age Hunter-Gatherers In Britain
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - A team of archaeologists from the Universities of Chester and Manchester has made discoveries which shed new light on the communities who inhabited Britain after the end of the last Ice Age. Excavations carried out by the team at a site in North Yorkshire have...
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
Pink sarcophagus — weighing over 22,000 pounds — found at family burial site in Egypt
The 3,600-year-old sarcophagus still had a mummy inside, photos show.
