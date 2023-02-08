Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
WNCT
Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue
The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
WITN
Pitt County father is asking for the community’s help in the fight against bullying
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bullying is an issue on the minds of many parents across the country. Pitt County father David Parrish says it needs to be dealt with after he says his 9-year-old son was attacked at Northwest Elementary school on Monday. “Some boys were trying to bully...
newbernnow.com
Craven County Register of Deeds Announces Retirement
Long time Craven County Register of Deeds, Sherri B. Richard, announced she will retire effective July 1. Richard served the citizens of Craven County in the Register of Deeds Office for nearly 22 years and her retirement will be effective just a few days shy of 17 years as Register of Deeds.
Complete renovation coming to Kinston park
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match […]
Arguments in Onslow County Board of Education lead to removal of attendees
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emotions were high in a heated Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this week. One topic causing arguments between the board and audience members was school safety. Multiple parents attended the meeting to address their concerns within the school system until they were thrown out. “Take those people on […]
WITN
Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
Greenville City Council approves streets improvement contract
GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville City Council approved contracts Monday night that will see more than 30 streets be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects. A contract for $3.389 million was awarded to Tripp Brothers of Ayden. It calls for rehabilitation work on 12 City streets, to include milling and […]
ENC Renaissance Faire set to take place at Lenoir Co. fairgrounds
KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire, Inc. is giving North Carolinians a chance to take part in a gathering that strives to recreate a historical setting for the amusement of its guests. April 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can celebrate the Renaissance through music, pageantry, jousting, food, drink and […]
neusenews.com
LCPS strives for grant funds to replace E.B. Frink Middle School
In previous years, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Fund Grant structure prohibited Lenoir County Public Schools from using both lottery funds and grant funds to replace E.B. Frink Middle School. It required all districts who were awarded the grants to return all lottery funds for the period of the grant. In LCPS’s case, it was five years.
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Sheriff issues runaway teen alert
STELLA — Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Castle was last seen Feb. 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
WITN
Beaufort County Board of Commissioners change prayer at the beginning of meetings after complaint
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Commissioners and residents in Beaufort County were speaking out Monday night after a nonprofit group, asked the board to change how they conduct prayer at the beginning of its meetings. The group, which advocates for the disassociation of religion in government, says the board violated the...
WITN
Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
cbs17
Wayne County hoping to build second jail facility as temporary solution to deteriorating main building
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County is looking to find a solution to its deteriorating jail facility and may have found a temporary solution — if it gets approved. The county wants to build an additional facility to connect with its existing jail building and will come before the Local Government Commission (LGC) on Tuesday looking for approval.
carolinajournal.com
Republican Pender County commissioner resigns seat
Newly elected Pender County Board of Commissioners member Jimmy Tate is stepping aside. In an interview with WECT in Wilmington, Tate claims he has experienced both racist and homophobic comments from fellow commission members. “If my differences bother people that bad, I am going to return the seat to the...
WITN
Family speaks out after Pitt County deputy shoots dog; sheriffs office responds
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A woman in the east is distraught after a Pitt County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed her dog in her front yard. Teshia Sykes says she yelled at two Pitt County deputies in her yard to not shoot her dog, Simba, who the Pitt County Sheriff’s office says was attacking a deputy’s K9.
WITN
Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
WITN
Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
