Lenoir County, NC

wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue

The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are bringing up several problems, including illness. Family reaches out over concerns over sewage issue. The Swiateks have lived among Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Recent issues with sewage are...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
newbernnow.com

Craven County Register of Deeds Announces Retirement

Long time Craven County Register of Deeds, Sherri B. Richard, announced she will retire effective July 1. Richard served the citizens of Craven County in the Register of Deeds Office for nearly 22 years and her retirement will be effective just a few days shy of 17 years as Register of Deeds.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Complete renovation coming to Kinston park

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A push for more revitalization means one Kinston park will soon see construction efforts begin. On Tuesday, it was announced that the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund had awarded the City of Kinston $500,000 with the intent of revitalizing the city’s Emma Webb Park. The City also agreed to match […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Arguments in Onslow County Board of Education lead to removal of attendees

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Emotions were high in a heated Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this week. One topic causing arguments between the board and audience members was school safety. Multiple parents attended the meeting to address their concerns within the school system until they were thrown out. “Take those people on […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Arrest made in Chocowinity tobacco business burglary

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Officers announced the arrest of a man for breaking and entering into an Eastern Carolina business. Landon Buck was taken into custody Thursday. Chocowinity Police say he broke into the Choco Tobacco House on January 17. Buck was charged with Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, and...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Greenville City Council approves streets improvement contract

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville City Council approved contracts Monday night that will see more than 30 streets be upgraded as part of the 2023 Street Rehabilitation and Preservation Projects. A contract for $3.389 million was awarded to Tripp Brothers of Ayden. It calls for rehabilitation work on 12 City streets, to include milling and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ENC Renaissance Faire set to take place at Lenoir Co. fairgrounds

KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — The Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire, Inc. is giving North Carolinians a chance to take part in a gathering that strives to recreate a historical setting for the amusement of its guests. April 22-23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. people can celebrate the Renaissance through music, pageantry, jousting, food, drink and […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
neusenews.com

LCPS strives for grant funds to replace E.B. Frink Middle School

In previous years, the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund Fund Grant structure prohibited Lenoir County Public Schools from using both lottery funds and grant funds to replace E.B. Frink Middle School. It required all districts who were awarded the grants to return all lottery funds for the period of the grant. In LCPS’s case, it was five years.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Sheriff issues runaway teen alert

STELLA — Sean James Castle has been reported as a habitual runaway from his residence in Stella by the Carteret County Sheriff's Office. Castle was last seen Feb. 6. Officials are asking anyone with information to notify the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office at 252-728-8400 or Carteret County Communications at 252-726-1911.
STELLA, NC
WITN

Onslow County Veteran event gives resources to homeless Veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Legion Post 265 in Jacksonville hosted the annual Onslow County Veteran Stand Down Tuesday. The event is designed to provide resources and information for homeless and low-income Veterans in the community. This year, area Boy Scouts with Troop 81 put together 75 backpacks for...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

Republican Pender County commissioner resigns seat

Newly elected Pender County Board of Commissioners member Jimmy Tate is stepping aside. In an interview with WECT in Wilmington, Tate claims he has experienced both racist and homophobic comments from fellow commission members. “If my differences bother people that bad, I am going to return the seat to the...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man surrenders after seven-hour standoff in Edgecombe County

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Edgecombe County deputies have released more information on a seven-hour standoff last night. It started Monday night on Ridgewood Road, southeast of Tarboro, where deputies were called for shots being fired. When deputies say they arrived, they saw Anthony Council standing in a window holding...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Animal shelter changes policy following dog’s mistaken euthanasia

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Following an investigation into the mistaken euthanasia of a Pitt County woman’s dog, the shelter says they will be making some changes to their protocol. Destiny Daniels’s two-year-old dog, Kaos, was taken into the Pitt County Animal Service’s custody on January 22 and put...

