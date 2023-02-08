ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NPR

Biden ad lib during the State of the Union has left people scratching their heads

At a particularly contentious moment in his State of the Union address, President Biden ad-libbed something that had a lot of people scratching their heads. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As my football coach used to say, lots of luck in your senior year. MARTÍNEZ: But what does...
The Independent

Experts criticise Trump administration as book reveals Melania sat in situation room for major military operation

Experts have criticised the Trump administration after a new book has revealed that former First Lady Melania Trump sat in the Situation Room during a major military operation in October 2019. Former acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller’s memoir Soldier Secretary: Warnings from the Battlefield & the Pentagon about America’s Most Dangerous Enemies was published on Tuesday. Ms Trump was sitting in the Situation Room during the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and subsequently nudged the administration to boost the participation of a dog that took part in the operation, The Hill noted. Mr Miller was the...
NPR

Biden pledged police reform, but advocates see a diffcult path ahead

NPR's Juana Summers talks with Rashad Robinson, the president of the racial justice advocacy group Color of Change, about Biden's pledge to improve accountability for law enforcement. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. In his State of the Union address, President Biden pledged a number of reforms to improve police accountability. In the...
NPR

As the earthquake death toll soars, so does criticism of Turkey's government response

Overseas recovery efforts continue across Turkey and Syria after Monday's devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Aid workers are scrambling to deliver food, blankets and clothes to the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the disaster, as criticism of the Turkish government's response at home continues to rise. NPR's Rob Schmitz brings us this story from an aid distribution center in Istanbul.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
