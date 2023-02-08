ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BGR.com

The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked

Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
CNET

Remember Bing? With ChatGPT's Help, Microsoft Is Coming for Google Search

Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
TechCrunch

Google Fi says hackers accessed customers’ information

In an email sent to customers on Monday, obtained by TechCrunch, Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed the company that there had been suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of Google Fi customer data. The timing...
The US Sun

Google launches AI chatbot Bard that contains 'the breadth of world's knowledge'

"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
ZDNet

How to record a call on your Android phone

If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...
NPR

Google shares drop $100 billion after its new AI chatbot makes a mistake

Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology produced a factual error in an ad demo. It's a bruising reception for Bard, the conversational bot that Google launched as a competitor to Microsoft's headline-making darling, ChatGPT. In the fateful ad...
TechCrunch

Google winds down feature that put playable podcasts directly in search results

The disappearance was first spotted by Podnews.net, which noted in January that searches for podcasts no longer returned any play buttons or links to Google Podcasts itself. When they tested the feature by searching for “history podcasts” they were only provided with a list of shows alongside links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages and other places to stream.
iheart.com

WATCH: Asking ChatGPT About the Newest Artificial Intelligence App

If you haven’t yet heard of ChatGPT, you will. A lot of people are already using this new AI technology. And many others are likely to as well. Having a family member recently send an example of what it can do, it was pretty unbelievable what ChatGPT can do. Actually kind of scary.
BGR.com

Twitter’s ‘For You’ tab on iOS and Android gets way more usable

If you primarily use Twitter on iPhone or Android, like most of the world, the company has rolled out an update that you’re likely to be quite happy about. In an update on the social media platform, the Twitter Support account announced an “update to the latest version of the app so that “For you” and “Following” will default to whichever tab you had open last.
NPR

Zoom is the latest tech firm to announce layoffs, and its CEO will take a 98% pay cut

Zoom, which became a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest tech company now turning to layoffs as it looks to navigate life after it. The company is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, CEO Eric Yuan announced Tuesday in a note to staff. He did not specify the breakdown of U.S. and non-U.S. employees.
CNET

Google's Lens-Led Multisearch Tool Goes Global

Google might be the longtime leader in internet search tools, but it's not resting on its laurels. On Wednesday, it announced the global rollout of some of its newest image-led search features, as well as a new tool for Android users. Google first introduced Multisearch, which allows people to search...

