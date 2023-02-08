Read full article on original website
The new ChatGPT version of Microsoft Bing may have just leaked
Microsoft has been rumored to be integrated ChatGPT technology into its Bing search engine, and the new version of Bing, including that technology, may have just leaked. As reported by The Verge, some users of the search engine noticed that, when they loaded up Microsoft Edge this morning, they were introduced to a brand-new version of Bing. Users were introduced to a new search screen saying “Introducing the New Bing. Ask real questions. Get complete answers.” Owen Yin was one of the users who got temporary access to the version.
CNET
Have you ever found yourself trawling through endless pages of results on a search engine to find the answer to a complex question? Say you want to find out if a vegetarian diet is suitable for your dog. Your research journey might begin by hopping onto Google and typing "is a veg diet good for dogs" into the search box and then having to make sense of the legion of generated links. By the time you find an answer, you've sunk way more time than you'd budgeted into poring through articles, reports and their sources.
Say goodbye to long lists of links. New search engines boosted by artificial intelligence give conversational answers to humans' complex questions.
TechCrunch
In an email sent to customers on Monday, obtained by TechCrunch, Google said that the primary network provider for Google Fi recently informed the company that there had been suspicious activity relating to a third-party support system containing a “limited amount” of Google Fi customer data. The timing...
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
GOOGLE fans have been warned to watch what they click after scammers managed to sneak another series of fake ads on the search engine. Ads get prominent space along the top of Google Search if it's related to what you're looking for. A user noticed that the popular password manager...
"It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. "Bard can be an outlet for creativity, and a launchpad for curiosity, helping you to explain new discoveries from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, or learn more about the best strikers in football right now, and then get drills to build your skills."
Insider gave the search engine Bing a try after Microsoft announced the integration of an AI language tool it said is more powerful than ChatGPT.
ZDNet
If you're an Android smartphone user, you're in good company. It is estimated that Android makes up approximately 70% of the global smartphone market share, with over 2.5 billion active users. Google cracked down on third-party recording apps in the Google Play Store 2022 in the name of improved privacy,...
NPR
Google's parent company, Alphabet, lost $100 billion in market value on Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology produced a factual error in an ad demo. It's a bruising reception for Bard, the conversational bot that Google launched as a competitor to Microsoft's headline-making darling, ChatGPT. In the fateful ad...
Microsoft Corporation MSFT has launched the new Bing version, powered by the same OpenAI technology behind chatGPT. While anyone can try out a few sample queries available on Bing as of now, if users want to test drive the new version, they’ll have to join the waiting list. What...
Today Microsoft announced its ChatGPT-like new search engine - The New Bing. The only problem is it's not working yet. You have to sign up to get on a waitlist. And there is no mobile version yet.
Microsoft unveiled a new version of its Edge browser with AI functionality. You can try it right now by installing Edge Dev.
TechCrunch
The disappearance was first spotted by Podnews.net, which noted in January that searches for podcasts no longer returned any play buttons or links to Google Podcasts itself. When they tested the feature by searching for “history podcasts” they were only provided with a list of shows alongside links to podcast reviews, Apple Podcast pages and other places to stream.
US News and World Report
REDMOND, Wash. (Reuters) -Microsoft Corp is revamping its Bing search engine and Edge Web browser with artificial intelligence, the company said on Tuesday, signaling its ambition to retake the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen behind. The maker of the Windows operating system is staking its future...
iheart.com
If you haven’t yet heard of ChatGPT, you will. A lot of people are already using this new AI technology. And many others are likely to as well. Having a family member recently send an example of what it can do, it was pretty unbelievable what ChatGPT can do. Actually kind of scary.
If you primarily use Twitter on iPhone or Android, like most of the world, the company has rolled out an update that you’re likely to be quite happy about. In an update on the social media platform, the Twitter Support account announced an “update to the latest version of the app so that “For you” and “Following” will default to whichever tab you had open last.
Microsoft announced a new version of Bing yesterday that's powered by ChatGPT and AI. Based on our recent poll, several people plan to switch away from Google and use Bing.
NPR
Zoom, which became a hallmark of the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest tech company now turning to layoffs as it looks to navigate life after it. The company is laying off some 1,300 employees, or about 15% of its workforce, CEO Eric Yuan announced Tuesday in a note to staff. He did not specify the breakdown of U.S. and non-U.S. employees.
CNET
Google might be the longtime leader in internet search tools, but it's not resting on its laurels. On Wednesday, it announced the global rollout of some of its newest image-led search features, as well as a new tool for Android users. Google first introduced Multisearch, which allows people to search...
