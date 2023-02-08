ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Anita Durairaj

Some migrants given a free bus ride to the Canadian border are turning around to return back to New York City

In the most recent state of events regarding New York City's migrants, there is a controversy that Mayor Eric Adams is coordinating to send NYC migrants to Canada. However, the mayor has denied this stating that the city has played no part in sending migrants to Canada. Rather, he claims that migrants are interviewed and if they desire to go somewhere else, there are charities that help coordinate people to get to their final destination.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechCrunch

Twitter is telling users that they’re over the daily tweet limit

Twitter users have seen their fair share of erratic policy changes and weird bugs lately, but today they can’t even tweet through it. Many users reported that they were suddenly unable to tweet on Wednesday, starting around 2 p.m. PT. Right now, the bug appears to be affecting all non-scheduled tweets. Tweets that were scheduled previously or ones scheduled moving forward still seem to get through, from our testing. The error is consistent across the web and mobile versions of the app.
The Independent

US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Twitter users hit by ‘rate limit’ warnings as thousands left unable to tweet

Twitter users around the world have reported being unable to tweet or follow other accounts because of a bug linked to new limits on user activity on the platform.On Wednesday, users began reporting seeing a message saying “rate limit exceeded” – meaning they had hit the site’s limit for the number of tweets or new accounts followed within a certain time period.Twitter said it has the limits in place to ease the strain on the site and help it run more smoothly, but many users reported seeing the message while well below the limits – some said they had not...
NPR

Nicaragua frees almost all of its political prisoners

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: As they waited at the arrivals hall of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they read the names of the now-freed political prisoners. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Maria Esther Gonzalez Vega. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. PERALTA: According...
WASHINGTON STATE
NPR

As the earthquake death toll soars, so does criticism of Turkey's government response

Overseas recovery efforts continue across Turkey and Syria after Monday's devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Aid workers are scrambling to deliver food, blankets and clothes to the hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the disaster, as criticism of the Turkish government's response at home continues to rise. NPR's Rob Schmitz brings us this story from an aid distribution center in Istanbul.
NPR

The death of another Filipino working overseas has shocked the Philippines

Every year millions of Filipinos leave their homeland to work overseas, sending billions of dollars back home. The death of a female overseas Filipino worker has shaken the country to its core. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Every year, millions of Filipinos find work overseas, sending billions of dollars back home. But...
NPR

The Fight Over The Farm Bill

The Farm Bill is a sweeping legislative package that funds an array of programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — formerly known as food stamps. Internal Republican disagreements have some watchers worried the new package might not get over the finish line before funding runs out. This episode...

