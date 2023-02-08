ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NPR

The Biden administration is juggling foreign policy challenges

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to national security expert Nola Haynes about the foreign policy challenges the Biden administration is juggling. The U.S. is up against a lot on the world stage right now. There's the face-off with Russia over the war in Ukraine. And the tensions with China - they just got much hotter. For a look at how the U.S. is juggling these foreign policy challenges, we turn now to Nola Haynes. She's a national security expert at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service. Good morning.
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
NPR

Consider This from NPR

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: The island nation of Haiti is moving closer to the brink of collapse. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Poverty, unemployment, crime, political chaos and a cholera outbreak cast a shadow over the whole country. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Haitians are dealing with shortages of food, fuel and water. And the...
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
NPR

Justice Department subpoenas former Vice President Pence in Jan. 6 Trump probe

NPR's Asma Khalid talks to former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti about what the decision to subpoena former Vice President Mike Pence means for the probe into former President Donald Trump. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further...
NPR

Iranians are protesting their government on the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution

Today is Revolution Day in Iran, the anniversary of the Islamic revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed shah. This year, many Iranians are protesting the government that came to power. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Today in Iran marks the anniversary of the 1979 revolution that toppled the monarchy and installed the Ayatollah...

