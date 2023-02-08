Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Northern Syria, already ravaged by war, is desperate for aid after the earthquake
JINDERIS, Syria — Mohammed Juma sleeps on the heap of rubble that crushed his family as he survived. In the freezing nights, the 20-year-old and others in this town — still dazed and in shock — burn possessions found in the debris for heat. For five days...
NPR
Turkey detains those suspected of violating construction codes
Authorities in Turkey have detained more than 130 people who were allegedly involved in the construction of buildings that collapsed in last week's earthquake. Back in Turkey, a week after the earthquake, some are starting to assign blame for why some of those structures collapsed in the first place. And officials are detaining some people who they say were involved in the construction of those buildings. NPR's Peter Kenyon is with us now from Istanbul. Peter, thanks so much for being here.
NPR
In Turkey, a U.S. rescue team helps recover the dead while respecting local customs
Among the rescue teams dispatched to southern Turkey after last week's earthquake is a U.S. mission using sniffer dogs. Their work is turning toward respecting local customs as they recover the dead. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Nations from around the world are rushing aid to Turkey and Syria as they attempt...
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
Chinese authorities said the unidentified flying object was spotted near the coastal city of Rizhao on the Yellow Sea, according to state media.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
US offers first description of unknown 'object' shot down over Canada
The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
NPR
The earthquake in Turkey could have political aftershocks
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Turkey correspondent for The Economist, Piotr Zalewski, about the political implications in the aftermath of the earthquake there. While the main focus in the disaster zone in Syria and Turkey is to try and rescue people and help the survivors, increasingly, some in Turkey are questioning the leadership of the country's longtime president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Given Turkey's history with earthquakes, critics are asking if his government did enough to prepare beforehand and if the response has been too slow or off the mark in the days since. Those questions are particularly important for Erdogan as he is seeking re-election and could face voters as early as May.
NPR
Turkish novelist Elif Shafak reflects on the earthquake in Turkey
NPR's Scott Simon talks with renowned Turkish novelist Elif Shafak about the earthquake in Turkey, as a human tragedy and a possible political catalyst. The scope of devastation and death across Turkey and Syria is hard to hold in our minds. Human beings often want to look away. We are going to turn now to one of Turkey's most esteemed writers. Elif Shafak looks at pain in her novels, including "The Bastard Of Istanbul" and "Three Daughters Of Eve." And her novels reflect her country's tangle of history, humanity and politics. She spent her formative years with her mother and grandmother in Turkey and later taught at universities there. In recent years, she has made her life abroad. Elif Shafak joins us now from London. Thank you so much for being with us.
NPR
Turkish officials ask how shoddy construction might have led to collapsed buildings
Millions of people are living in temporary shelters a week after an earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria. The death toll from the powerful 7.8 magnitude quake stands at more than 34,000 people. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages...
NPR
A Syrian doctor on earthquake rescue efforts
By now, you've likely heard that that series of earthquakes last Monday has caused massive loss of life in Syria and in Turkey. The latest estimate is some 33,000 deaths in both countries, and that number doesn't include those with injuries, physical and emotional, who now have to recover in cities and towns that have been severely damaged or destroyed. In a few minutes, we're going to hear from someone who was rescued from an earthquake years ago. She's going to tell us what that was like.
NPR
What it's like to survive an earthquake building collapse
Over the past few days, we've seen dramatic footage of survivors being pulled from the flattened buildings in Turkey and Syria. It seems impossible that anyone could survive something like that. But more than a decade ago, Cheslie Mesidor did. She was a college student in Haiti. CHESLIE MESIDOR: January...
NPR
A United Nations official in Syria weighs in on the state of earthquake recovery
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to Dr. Himyar Abdul Moghni of the United Nations about relief efforts in Aleppo, Syria, following last week's deadly earthquakes. We now turn to Aleppo in Syria, where relief efforts are also underway. Aleppo is in northwestern Syria. Two million people live there, and it suffered severe damage in last week's earthquakes. Himyar Abdul Moghni is the Syria representative for the United Nations Population Fund, which focuses on women and girls. He joins us now from Aleppo. Thanks for being with us.
NPR
How is the U.S. helping the victims of last week's quake in Turkey and Syria?
NPR's A Martinez speaks to U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Jeff Flake about American aid for Turkey and Syria following the devastating earthquake that hit the region a week ago. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated
Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Comments / 0