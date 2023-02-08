In Turkey and Syria, rescue efforts are turning up grim results four days after an earthquake devastated large parts of both countries. The death toll is now more than 16,000. Tens of thousands more are injured, and who knows how many people are still buried under the rubble? Meanwhile, many survivors are sleeping in makeshift shelters or outside in the cold. Any country would strain to cope with a disaster on this scale. But some are starting to criticize the Turkish government's response.

1 DAY AGO