Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
NPR
A man didn't have to donate his kidney to get one for his daughter. But he did anyway
Arfon Jones' daughter finally found a kidney she desperately needed. He didn't have to donate to his own kidney for it to happen, but donated it to a stranger anyway. Now a story of unconditional giving - back in 2020, as the United Kingdom was locking down from the pandemic, 16-year-old Seren Jones was in the hospital in Cardiff, Wales. She didn't have COVID, but her kidneys were failing. Her father, 69-year-old Arfon Jones, says things were dire.
NPR
How Some Dealerships Use 'Yo-yo Car Sales' To Take Buyers For A Ride
Negotiating a purchase at a car dealership can be a stressful experience. But once you sign the deal and drive away, the car is yours right? Not necessarily. NPR's Chris Arnold breaks down how some dealerships engage in a practice called a "yo-yo car sale" that can entrap people in bad deals.
NPR
Cops shared photo of beaten Tyre Nichols and 'bragged' about encounter, reviews show
New documents are revealing more about the case against five Memphis cops charged in Tyre Nichols' death. They are accused of not activating their body cams and sharing a photo of the injured man. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. As President Biden hosted the parents of Tyre Nichols at the State of...
NPR
Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., freed a child from a cake pan
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Emergency services in Mifflin County, Pa., are being praised for saving a child from a cake pan. It all started when a 2-year-old named Quinnley was playing with an angel food cake pan with a detachable bottom that had been removed. Quinnley put her head through the pan, and got stuck. Her mother tried but couldn't get her head out, so she called in firefighters, who used tin snips to free the toddler. Don't worry, Quinnley's just fine. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Morning news brief
In Turkey and Syria, rescue efforts are turning up grim results four days after an earthquake devastated large parts of both countries. The death toll is now more than 16,000. Tens of thousands more are injured, and who knows how many people are still buried under the rubble? Meanwhile, many survivors are sleeping in makeshift shelters or outside in the cold. Any country would strain to cope with a disaster on this scale. But some are starting to criticize the Turkish government's response.
NPR
< Dear LK: My husband is still living under COVID lockdown
Today on the show - my spouse insists our family live in a state of near-COVID lockdown. I want to be sensitive to his needs, but I think he might be going too far. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Dear LIFE KIT. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Dear LIFE KIT. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #3: Dear...
