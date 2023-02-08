Read full article on original website
Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
Column: The real reason AMC just raised prices for 'better' seats
AMC's recent announcement of tiered-pricing based on 'sightline' seating isn't about the prices; it's a push to drive premium membership as a model
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
POLL: How Netflix knows you are sharing your password – Do you share yours?
HOUSTON (KIAH) In 2023, Netflix is trying to make sure no one is sharing account passwords. Do you share your Netflix passwords? In Texas, 53% of Texas Netflix subscribers said they do share their password, and watches and average of 760 hours of Netflix each year. That’s according to Techelate.com. The streaming giant sent a […]
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
AMC Theaters getting pummeled for their 3-tier seat pricing: 'Corporate greed'
AMC Theatres announced its three-tier seat pricing on Monday, sparking outrage from some who claim the move will hurt low-income moviegoers.
AMC Theatres to Charge More for 'Preferred' Seats, Less for Front-Row Spots in New Pricing Method
An AMC Theatres executive said though "every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience," this will be "another way for moviegoers to find value at the movies" AMC Theatres is introducing new rates for ticket prices based on seat location in its auditoriums. On Monday, the largest movie theater chain in the country announced it will begin a "ticket-pricing initiative based on seat location" that they call Sightline at AMC, which breaks down seating options into three sections: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline and Preferred Sightline. Standard are the...
The 10 movies everyone's watching on Netflix right now
Slide 1 of 11: After buying the rights to two "Knives Out" sequels for a whopping $450 million in 2021, Netflix's investment in the mystery thriller franchise is starting to pay off. "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is now the streaming platform's fifth most-watched movie of all time, and it's still dominating the weekly list of the most-watched movies on Netflix two weeks after its Dec. 23 release. Following it closely is "The Pale Blue Eye," a crime thriller starring Christian Bale as a 19th-century detective enlisting the help of a young Edgar Allen Poe to solve a murder. Netflix has clearly been in its murder/crime era lately; however, this week some familiar titles also made their way up the chart. Peter Jackson's 2005 Academy Award-winning remake of "King Kong" was added to Netflix's roster on Jan. 1 and started climbing up the top 10 most-watched movies list à la the fictional monster and the Empire State Building. The critically acclaimed film that was never an audience favorite (as indicated by its conflicting Rotten Tomatoes critics and audience scores) is clearly making a comeback of sorts thanks to the streaming giant. It appears the early 2000s are having a moment on Netflix in general. The 2005 Adam Sandler remake of "The Longest Yard" is also making an appearance on this week's top 10 list. Meanwhile, the ever-present blockbuster musical "Sing 2" is celebrating 21 weeks on Netflix's U.S. trending movies list For more song and dance, the hit musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's "Matilda" is also continuing to win over critics and Netflix audiences alike. Read on to see what other movies joined these hits on the list Stacker compiled of the most popular movies on Netflix in the U.S. from Jan. 2-Jan. 8.
AMC Has a New Ticket Pricing Plan Based on Seat Location
The largest global movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, continues to make changes to try and draw customers to the cinema in an era of on-demand streaming. AMC stock prices dropped quite a bit in 2022, and in 2023 the company is implementing a new pricing system. How will AMC's charging by seat location work?
AMC changing ticket prices based on where you sit in theater
AMC has announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership
AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
AMC Theatres Rolls Out Tiered Pricing That Makes a Good Seat Even More Expensive
The largest exhibition chain in the U.S., AMC Theatres, has announced Sightline at AMC, a program under which ticket prices will be inflated based on seat location and screen proximity. To put it another way: If you want to sit in the middle, it’s going to cost you an extra dollar or two. The initiative begins February 10, just in time for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” and other major releases at select AMC locations in New York City, Chicago, and Kansas City. An AMC spokesperson confirmed that all AMC Theatres locations with reserved seating policies will follow suit by the end...
AMC Unveils More Expensive Seat Pricing Plan
The price of everything is going up so it’s no surprise that movie theaters are looking dig deeper into moviegoers’ pockets. Forbes reported that AMC Theatres will now charging different prices for movie lovers based on their seat selection. This is an attempt to climb back financially as theaters have struggled due to COVID-19 lockdowns and the increasing popularity of streaming platforms.
AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time
In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
AMC to adjust movie ticket prices based on how good your seat is
If you want the best view of the screen, that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim is about to get more expensive. AMC Theatres will start adjusting the price of a movie ticket based on where a seat is located in the auditorium. The theater chain announced the initiative, which it's dubbing "Sightline at AMC," on Monday. According to AMC, seats will be divided into three categories: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline. Value Sightline seats are mostly located in the front row of the auditorium, and they'll be available at a lower price for AMC Stubs members. Standard...
