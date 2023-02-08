Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Americans are in line to receive $500 in monthly payments - will you get one?Aneka DuncanLong Beach, CA
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in CaliforniaCalifornia GuideCalifornia State
Opinion: Skid Row Housing Trust's failure is another example of the failed homeless industrial complex2UrbanGirlsLos Angeles, CA
Long Range Advisory Issued for Southern California for the Week of February 19th, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Big Lead
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Jalen Hurts had a one-word response after a reporter awkwardly apologized for doubting him
Super Bowl media night — or Opening Night, as it’s called now — is more of a spectacle than a serious fact-gathering event. It’s when thousands of media members from the U.S. and all over the world converge on one venue to ask the participating players a dizzying mixture of real and joke questions.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar opens up on why he doesn't care about LeBron James breaking his scoring record
Learn why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar no longer cares about his scoring record in the NBA and why he regrets not being a better mentor to LeBron over the course of his career
How LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar overcame frosty past for special moment
They have never been close. As recently as last October, LeBron James had been asked if he had any thoughts about Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, or if he’d care to comment on the relationship James enjoyed with the man who, for almost 34 years, had scored more points than any other player in NBA history. “No thoughts,” James had said then. “And no relationship.” They are men of different generations, who have espoused different public stances on any number of social issues, and that has caused conflict in the past. But in recent weeks whatever chill existed between them had clearly thawed. On James’...
NPR
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James used different methods to set NBA points records
LeBron James now holds the NBA record for most points scored. The NBA record for total points scored was previously held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — for 34 years. LeBron James has made thousands and thousands of shots in his NBA career - layups, dunks, three pointers, free throws. Last night, it was a fadeaway jump shot that made history.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal Settle Long-Time Beef
With so many momentous things taking place in the NBA over the past week, one of the most significant came on the night when LeBron James broke another Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s all-time scoring record. Legend has it that Abdul-Jabbar, considered among the game’s greatest players, didn’t have a...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Made A Clear Choice Between His All-Time Scoring Record Staying Intact Or Spending One Afternoon With His Grandchildren
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar explains why he doesn't care about LeBron James breaking his all-time scoring record.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar quashes his beef with Shaq — not LeBron — on Tuesday night
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar told Shaquille O'Neal he was on his side despite concerns the former Lakers captain never gave O'Neal advice during his career.
Warriors' Steph Curry congratulates Lebron James on becoming NBA's new all-time scoring leader
History was made in the NBA on Tuesday night in Hollywood. With a jumper over Oklahoma City Thunder forward Kenrich Williams, Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer. LeBron James surpassed NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 career points with his historic...
"More than one GOAT" - Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar refuses to pick the NBA's greatest player
"Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA's All-Time Scoring Leader, explains why he believes there can be more than one GOAT. He argues that everyone plays under unique circumstances, making it impossible to declare one player as the greatest of all time
NPR
Fans are in disbelief over Kevin Durant's departure from the Brooklyn Nets
News that Kevin Durant is leaving the Brooklyn Nets in a blockbuster trade sent fans into a frenzy Thursday. "That is insane," one fan, Joe Brooks, told NPR. "I can't believe that they actually did it. You know, this is probably the best player that the Brooklyn Nets have ever had in their franchise history."
Comments / 0