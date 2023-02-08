ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

No matter who wins, the first Super Bowl with 2 Black quarterbacks will make history

By Becky Sullivan
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lOkaR_0kgDhjYW00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM8Ti_0kgDhjYW00

A couple Sundays ago, Doug Williams was watching football.

He wasn't rooting for any of the teams , exactly, in the NFL's two conference championship games, the winners of which would advance to the Super Bowl.

Instead, he said, he was rooting for two players : Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes, the starting quarterbacks of the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, respectively — both of whom, like Williams, are Black.

First came Philadelphia, which cruised to victory over the San Francisco 49ers. "I sat there patiently after Jalen and the Eagles had won that game," Williams said.

Then came the Chiefs game — a tense back-and-forth against the Cincinnati Bengals that came down to a Kansas City field goal in the final seconds to win 23-20.

"When that ball went through the uprights, I can tell you this — cold chills went through my body, and I got a little emotion," Williams said in an interview with NPR's All Things Considered. "There wasn't no tears running, but I had eyes full of water."

The emotion he felt was decades in the making — 35 long years since Williams became the first Black quarterback to start in, and win, a Super Bowl when he was under center for the Washington football team in their 1988 championship run.

In the decades since then, Black quarterbacks have come to be a common sight in NFL games, thriving in a position once reserved exclusively for white men.

Yet the sport's biggest stage had never featured two — until now.

On Sunday, for the first time in 57 Super Bowls, both teams will start a Black quarterback. The two players, Mahomes and Hurts, have had superlative seasons. Both are finalists for the Associated Press Most Valuable Player award, and Mahomes is expected to win.

And speaking to media this week, both acknowledged the long history of Black quarterbacks who fought to pave the way for their opportunity this weekend.

"I think about all the rich history in this game, and to be part of such an historic event, historic moment, it's special," said Hurts on Monday.

"It's historic," said Mahomes. "So many people laid the foundation before us, and to be playing with a guy like Jalen, who I know is doing it the right way, it's going to be a special moment that I hope lives on forever."

A long history of discrimination

The NFL, once entirely off-limits to Black players, began to integrate in earnest throughout the 1950s. Washington, the last team to desegregate, finally drafted its first Black player in 1962.

Yet even as Black players joined teams in growing numbers, team owners and managers continued to discriminate against them — especially in so-called "thinking positions" like center, middle linebacker and quarterback.

"They felt Black men were inherently inferior, that Black quarterbacks — in their minds — could not lead white players in the NFL, and they just weren't smart enough," said Jason Reid, a sportswriter for ESPN and author of the book Rise of the Black Quarterback: What It Means for America .

White players dominated those leadership positions, he said, while Black players were relegated to positions that were thought to be more physical than intellectual, like running back, cornerback and wide receiver.

"It was just understood that if you were a Black quarterback in college, you were moving to another position [in the NFL]. And it really just came down to systemic racism," Reid told NPR's Morning Edition .

For every "first Black quarterback to ____" milestone, there's a story about how a Black man's abilities were underestimated by white coaches and owners.

There's Marlin Briscoe, the first Black player in the Super Bowl era to start a game at quarterback. The Denver Broncos wanted to convert him to cornerback, but soon the team's white quarterback was injured and the white backup played poorly, forcing the Broncos to give Briscoe a chance.

Then there's Warren Moon, the first Black quarterback to enter the NFL Hall of Fame.

Despite leading the University of Washington to a Rose Bowl victory in 1978, no NFL team showed an interest in him. Instead, Moon spent six years in the Canadian Football League, where he won five straight championships. After making the switch to the NFL, Moon was named to the Pro Bowl nine times.

"I'm so proud to see Jalen and Patrick as the first 2 African American QBs to face each other in the Super Bowl," Moon wrote last week when the Eagles and Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl. "We have come a long way."

And of course, there's Doug Williams, the first Black quarterback taken in the first round of the draft, the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl, and the first Black quarterback to be named Super Bowl MVP.

Williams was only scouted by one NFL coach before he graduated from college. He was for a time the lowest-paid starting quarterback in the league. Despite his Super Bowl heroics, his career ended soon after.

"At least I was given the opportunity and was able to do something with it," said Williams, who is now a senior adviser to the president of the Washington Commanders. "It's a bittersweet situation. But we take the sweet at this particular time."

Black quarterbacks became more common throughout the 1990s, but bias remained

By the late 1980s, Black players were no longer a minority in the NFL. And over the decades, as Williams and Moon gave way to Randall Cunningham then Donovan McNabb and Daunte Culpepper, the outright discrimination began to fade away. In 2001, Michael Vick was the first Black QB taken with the top pick of the draft.

Black quarterbacks were being drafted, Black quarterbacks were starting, Black quarterbacks were the faces of franchises. They were here to stay.

"By that point, you start to see more of an acknowledgement that, look, these guys are here, and they can play. And if they can help us win, we need to look to do that," Reid said.

Yet bias against them lingered, he said — more subtle, perhaps, but still insidious.

Black signal callers were often described as athletic in the same breath that white quarterbacks were praised for their intellect. (That trope, unfortunately, hasn't totally disappeared.)

Credit for big wins was given to other players while blame for losses came easily. When a Black quarterback succeeded, white commentators speculated about whether the praise had been inflated due to a desire for good publicity.

And sometimes the questions were more overt.

In 2011, Jerry Richardson, the 75-year-old owner of the Carolina Panthers, proudly told The Charlotte Observer that he had asked quarterback prospect Cam Newton, who is Black, whether he had any piercings or tattoos.

Newton, a Heisman winner, was thought to be the best player available in that year's draft, in which the Panthers had the top pick.

Newton replied that he had no tattoos or piercings, to which Richardson responded, "Good. We want to keep it that way." (Another prominent player on the team at the time, a white tight end, had tattoos.)

Richardson later told PBS he'd also asked about Newton's hair, encouraging the player to not to grow it out (which Newton eventually did anyway).

That was only 12 years ago, said Reid. "It brought back to memory a time that was supposed to have been long gone."

This Sunday, history will be made

These days, there's no disputing the talent of Patrick Mahomes, the 27-year-old who is on the precipice of his third Super Bowl appearance and second MVP award in just five years in the starting job. His highlight reel heroics have redefined the possibilities for quarterback play in the NFL.

Meanwhile, Jalen Hurts is the biggest star of the Philadelphia Eagles, arguably the league's most talented team, who have cruised through the playoffs to this Super Bowl berth.

Even more than his football skills — his mobility, his passing game, his creativity — Hurts' teammates and coaches praise him for his leadership.

"It's like having Michael Jordan out there. He's your leader," said Eagles coach Nick Sirianni after the team's first playoff game last month. "This guy leads. He brings this calmness to the entire team. He plays great football. He's tough as they come."

Beyond the Super Bowl, the 2022 season was already historic for Black quarterbacks.

Just under half of the league's 32 teams started a Black quarterback at some point this season, and 29% of all NFL games this year featured a Black starter under center, according to Football Perspective. In total, 21 Black quarterbacks threw at least one pass this season, the highest number ever.

"There has never been a better time in the NFL for Black men who aspire to play quarterback. These guys are the faces of franchises. They have massive endorsement deals. They have the biggest contracts," Reid said.

There is still progress left to achieve for Black men in the NFL, said Doug Williams, especially on the sidelines, where coaching staffs have been slower to diversify than rosters.

But come Sunday, watching Mahomes and Hurts face off in the Super Bowl will be a moment to treasure, he said.

"We can't lose. We got two in the Super Bowl," he recalled telling a friend. "It's a great feeling."

Destinee Adams and Phil Harrell produced and edited the audio interview with Jason Reid. Gabe O'Connor and Patrick Jarenwattananon produced and edited the audio interview with Doug Williams.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole

The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michael Irvin pulled from NFL Network's Super Bowl coverage after woman lodges complaint

Former Cowboys receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Michael Irvin has been pulled off NFL Network’s airwaves for the rest of this week’s coverage from Arizona. The action, first reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, comes after a woman lodged a complaint against the 56-year-old Hall of Famer in Glendale, where Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on Sunday.
GLENDALE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31

Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
ATHENS, GA
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season

It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson has been the center of criticism for several months now. The Denver Broncos quarterback failed to live up to expectations set for him by the huge trade that went through in the offseason that sent him to the Mile High city. The massive contract didn’t help matters either. Though the season has been Read more... The post Terry Bradshaw shares harsh words for Russell Wilson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Super Bowl 2023 picks: Our experts predict Chiefs-Eagles winner

The final two teams are set. Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City Chiefs against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII (Sunday, 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX and the FOX Sports App). Will Mahomes capture his second Lombardi Trophy in his first six NFL seasons, or will the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nine-year-old Patrick Mahomes picked the Eagles to win Super Bowl XXXIX

You never know where life will take you when you’re a young football fan. In the case of nine-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II of Tyler, Texas, his public awareness of the Philadelphia Eagles began before Super Bowl XXXIX between the Eagles and the New England Patriots on February 6, 2005. Despite the fact that the Patriots were playing in their third Super Bowl over a four-year stretch (exactly like Mahomes’ Chiefs are doing now), Mahomes believed that Philly’s team was… well, better.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Ndamukong Suh: I wasn’t going to sign with any old team

When the Eagles were dealing with injuries at defensive tackle during the 2022 season, they were aggressive about making sure that the missing pieces didn’t sink their season. They signed Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph to bolster the remaining players on hand and the pair of moves fit right...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan 'Went Ballistic' in Conversation That Ended Their Friendship

"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance Charles Barkley revealed some new details about the explosive conversation between him and Michael Jordan that ended their once-close friendship years ago. During an appearance on All The Smoke, a podcast hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Barkley, 59, said it's up to the former Chicago Bulls icon to decide whether or not they'd be able to mend their friendship. "That would be on his end," Barkley told Barnes of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaq had an absolutely touching moment putting any apparent beef to rest

If there was any beef between NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal — real, perceived, anywhere in between — it’s gone now. After LeBron James broke Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most points in a career, the center got on TNT to speak with the Inside the NBA crew and had a specific message for O’Neal: Abdul-Jabbar mentioned that Shaq felt that the legend was “ashamed of you or ignoring you,” and that wasn’t the case.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy