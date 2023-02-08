ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation. Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima. Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial.

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO