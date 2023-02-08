Read full article on original website
Disgraced West Yorkshire police officer jailed after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points
West Yorkshire Police officer Mark Hinchcliffe , 43, has been jailed for six months after he persuaded his wife to take speeding points twice when he was actually the driver.
Five arrested after video circulates of attack on Surrey schoolgirl
Public urged not to share footage showing ‘violent altercation’ outside Thomas Knyvett college in Ashford
Man admitted to police officer that he killed Bennylyn Burke, trial told
A man confessed to a police officer searching for a missing woman and her child that he killed the 25-year-old, a court has heard.Andrew Innes was accused at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday of murdering Bennylyn Burke and Jellica Burke, two, at a house in Troon Avenue, Dundee, between February 20 and March 5 2021.The court heard Pc Gavin Burns was sent to the house after the pair had been reported missing and Innes, 52, told him: “I killed her (Bennylyn). She’s under the floor. We got into a fight and I killed her.”The trial was told Innes...
Serial rapist David Carrick sacked from Metropolitan Police after ‘sickening and horrific’ crimes
A serial rapist police officer has been sacked by the Metropolitan Police at a misconduct hearing.David Carrick, 48, was found to be one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders after pleading guilty to dozens of rapes which the assistant commissioner has branded “sickening and horrific.” Assistant commissioner Louisa Rolfe said she was in no doubt Carrick’s actions amounted to gross misconduct and said he should be dismissed from the Met without notice.She acknowledged the “courage and suffering” of Carrick’s victims, adding: “This is a sickening and horrific case with far-reaching consequences for policing. I truly hope to never see...
Three teens charged with murder of man outside Asda after being arrested 100 miles away
Bailey Atkinson, 20, was stabbed to death outside an Asda in Walsall, West Midlands, in the early hours of January 28. On Tuesday, three boys were arrested at a hotel in Rhyl, North Wales.
Mother arrested after two children missing for almost a year are found wearing disguises in supermarket
Two children who were allegedly kidnapped by their mother 11 months ago from their home in Missouri have been found by police in a grocery store in Florida. Police in High Springs, 20 miles northwest of Gainesville, said they located Adrian Gilley, 12, sister Brooke, 11, and their mom Kristi Nicole Gilley, 36, shopping in a Winn Dixie store on 1 February after running a routine vehicle license check.The two children, whose descriptions had been listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database, were wearing disguises, police said. Ms Gilley, described as the children’s “non-custodial mother,”...
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Black schoolgirl viciously attacked by gang as 10-year-old girl and 43-year-old man arrested
A white man and a 10-year-old child are among the gang of people who have been arrested following a brutal “racist” attack on a Black schoolgirl in Surrey.Surrey Police launched an investigation into the “serious racially aggravated assault” after the girl was attacked near Thomas Knyvett College, in Ashford, on Monday. A video of the attack was shared on social media.Officers were called following reports of a fight at around 2.30pm. Five people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said, including a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, an 11-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl, and a 43-year-old man.A...
New CCTV breakthrough in hunt for missing dog walker as police seek woman in red
A CCTV image has been released of a woman in red who may be a witness in the mysterious disappearance of dog walker Nicola Bulley. Lancashire Police would like to speak to the woman, who officers believe was in the area at the time Ms Bulley was last seen.She was wearing a red and white coat, light-coloured trousers a bobble hat, and is being sought as a potential witness and not a suspect.The woman was seen on CCTV at around 8.48am on Allotment Lane, close to where Ms Bulley was last seen. At the time, Ms Bulley is understood...
Traffic stop leads to fugitive's arrest, drug bust
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Tarrant County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Galloway, 36, after they say he fled during a traffic stop.It happened Jan. 25 in the area of Sydney Street and Crenshaw Avenue in Fort Worth. The deputy who pulled over Galloway called Fort Worth police officers for help after Galloway allegedly ran off. FWPD Air 1 was launched and officers established a perimeter. The search lasted about 45 minutes before Galloway was captured in the 3700 block of Fitzhugh Avenue. Police said they found about 99 grams of pills containing fentanyl, more than 17 grams of crack cocaine, more than 47 grams of black tar heroin and a loaded firearm, according to a news release.Galloway faces an evading arrest charge in addition to several drug charges, according to a release.
Police ‘will not tolerate’ people breaking into houses to find missing mother
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have warned they “will not tolerate” people committing criminal offences by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find the missing mother-of-two.Ms Bulley, 45, went missing on January 27 in St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.In a press conference on Tuesday, Lancashire Constabulary warned members of the public not to “take the law into their own hands” and not to direct online abuse at people connected to the investigation.Superintendent Sally Riley said: “We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local...
Man arrested trying to smuggle drugs, jewelry, and chicken wings into jail: Police
A man in Georgia was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to smuggle items such as drugs, jewelry, tobacco, and chicken wings into a local jail.
Somerset police inquiry after man kissed girl, 11, in street
Police are hunting a man who kissed an 11-year-old girl as she walked home from school. The man, believed to be in his 20s, approached the girl on Glastonbury Road in Wells on Monday. He asked the girl to take a photograph of him and then kissed her when she...
‘Parasitic’ younger man killed wealthy retiree for her money, court told
A “parasitic” man befriended a wealthy older woman then killed her and buried the body to plunder her money, a court has heard.Retiree Norma Girolami, 70, gave 42-year-old Serkan Kaygusuz large amounts of cash, totalling nearly £300,000, after they met at a swimming pool in 2017, the Old Bailey was told.The jury heard how she had been “flattered” after he made an “advance” in the hot tub at the baths.Over time their relationship became more of a friendship as Kaygusuz allegedly demanded ever-increasing sums of money – four and five-figure sums every few weeks.By May 2021, the “money tap which...
Couple arrested on meth charges after they reported a fake kidnapping
After an Indiana woman called in a kidnapping Sunday, she and the driver of the vehicle she was in were arrested. Police determined that there was meth in the vehicle, and they said the kidnapping claim was false.
Man Arrested with 150 Bricks of Heroin at Robbinsville Warehouse
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ -- A month-long investigation into narcotics distribution in the Mercer County area led to the arrest of a man with approximately 150 bricks of heroin in the parking lot of a Robbinsville warehouse. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, on Thursday members of the Mercer County Narcotics Task Force (MCNTF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Robbinsville Township Police Department (RTPD) initiated surveillance in a warehouse parking lot on New Canton Way in Robbinsville based on information received during the investigation. Around 6:40 p.m., officers observed the target of the investigation, Melvin Leonard, 34, of East Orange, in the driver’s seat of a black Nissan Altima. Sgt. Tom Paglione utilized his K-9 partner, Indy, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle, which resulted in Indy alerting to the scent of narcotics on the passenger side door. As a result of the execution of a search warrant, officers located a reusable shopping bag inside the Altima with a shoebox inside containing approximately 150 bricks of heroin. Leonard, who was detained without incident, has been charged with multiple narcotics offense. Onofri says the street value of the confiscated heroin is approximately $25,500. His office has filed a motion to detain Leonard pending trial.
Nurse Lucy Letby ‘offered to take photos of baby soon after murdering her on fourth attempt’
“Smiling” nurse Lucy Letby offered to take photographs of a baby girl soon after she had murdered her at the fourth attempt, a court has heard.The Crown say the 33-year-old harmed the premature infant with injections of air into her feeding tube and bloodstream before she eventually died in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit in the early hours of October 23 2015.Letby denies murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at the unit on various dates between June 2015 and June 2016.On Wednesday, jurors at Manchester Crown Court began to hear evidence about the nurse’s ninth...
Department of Justice Finds Man Who Spit in Disabled Black Woman’s Face Guilty of Hate Crime
A man who spit in the face of a Black woman in Southwest D.C. has been charged and found guilty of a hate crime, according to police. According to evidence obtained by the Metropolitan Police Department, the woman was walking her service dog and exiting a ramp near her apartment complex when Gueorgui Iskrenov, 33, sped up alongside her, attempting to hit the woman and her dog.
Woman called police over officer she accuses of rape, court told
A woman had to call the police over the alleged abusive behaviour of an officer she has accused of raping her, a court has heard.The witness, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that Martyn Coulter smashed her head against a kitchen cabinet and she saw him throw a young child across a room.Coulter is accused of raping the woman, assaulting her three times between June 2013 and November 2014 at addresses in East Lothian and Edinburgh, and is also accused of being threatening towards her.He is further charged with raping, sexually assaulting and threatening a girl...
