The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin Reportedly Has A Number Of Doppelgangers Due To Fears Of Being Assassinated

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been living in fear due to health concerns and rising threats of assassination ever since his aggressive attack on Ukraine in early 2022.Due to his immense distrust of nearly everyone around the foreign military leader, former Chief of Spies in Ukraine Valeriy Kondratiuk said that Putin has had several doppelgangers have plastic surgery to stand in his stead for public appearances.Kondratiuk described Putin as a “madman” and “tyrant”. who was obsessed with his personal security and — despite the foreign leader losing a substantial amount of power in Russia — the Russian military are still...
Click10.com

Moldova's President outlines Russian 'plan' to topple gov't

CHISINAU – Moldova’s President outlined Monday what she described as a plot by Moscow to use external saboteurs to overthrow her country's government, put the nation "at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union. President Maia Sandu's briefing comes...
FLORIDA STATE
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
Click10.com

Cambodia PM orders closure of independent radio station

PHNOM PENH – One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, ceased operations on Monday after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son in a story. The story, which was also published on the website of VoD, as the station...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

HELSINKI – The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their membership bids. If the issue drags on, the...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

UK to review security after unknown objects puzzle N America

LONDON – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Monday that the government would do “whatever it takes” to protect the country, as the U.K. announced a security review after several unidentified objects were shot down in the skies over North America. Asked about the objects, Sunak said...
ALASKA STATE
Click10.com

Arab leaders warn Israeli actions threaten regional turmoil

CAIRO – Dozens of leaders and senior officials from Arab and Islamic countries warned on Sunday Israeli actions in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank could worsen regional turmoil, as violence surges between Israel and the Palestinians. The meeting in Cairo was hosted by the Arab League and attended...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

German party moves to expel former spy chief as member

BERLIN – Germany's main opposition party on Monday launched an effort to expel from its ranks a former head of the country's intelligence agency, weeks after he complained of what he said was a move toward “eliminatory racism against whites.”. The center-right Christian Democratic Union two weeks ago...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Protest outside UK asylum-seeker hotel ends in 15 arrests

LONDON – An anti-migration protest outside a hotel housing asylum-seekers in northwest England turned violent and resulted in the arrests of 15 people, local police said Saturday. The Merseyside Police department said a police officer and two civilians sustained minor injuries during the disturbance on Friday night in Knowsley,...
Click10.com

Bolsonaro says he may return to Brazil in the coming weeks

BRASILIA – Former President Jair Bolsonaro said Saturday he intends to return to Brazil “in the following weeks.”. The comment during an event at an evangelical church in Florida was the first time that Bolsonaro has made a statement in public about returning home. President Biden says US...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Philippines says China ship used laser against coast guard

MANILA – The Philippines on Monday accused a Chinese coast guard ship of hitting a Philippine coast guard vessel with a military-grade laser and temporarily blinding some of its crew in the disputed South China Sea, calling it a “blatant” violation of Manila’s sovereign rights. The...
WASHINGTON STATE

