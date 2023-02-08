Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Fritz worried for Opelka as absence from ATP Tour continues: “It’s really sad to see”
Reilly Opelka has not played in a long time with his final match being at the Cincinnati Masters in August of last year and his good friend Taylor Fritz is worried. The American missed the last two grand slams due to a hip injury sustained in the match against Kyrgios in Cincinnati. He was supposed to make his return in Delray Beach next week but according to reports from the US, Opelka won't be playing at the event. His good friend, Fritz was asked about it in Dallas and he called it awful:
tennisuptodate.com
Vengeful Fritz survives Giron comeback to reach semifinals at Dallas Open
Taylor Fritz was pushed to the limit in his All-American quarterfinal battle against Marcos Giron, but survived his compatriot's second set barrage to advance to the semifinals at the 2023 Dallas Open. After falling to Giron at the quarterfinal stage in last year's event, Fritz finally obtained his revenge in...
tennisuptodate.com
Taylor Fritz ends Jack Sock's comeback in masterful display at Dallas Open, moves on to quarterfinals
In a battle between two close friends, it was Taylor Fritz who emerged victorious in his round of 16 All-American clash against Jack Sock to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dallas Open. Fritz was dominant on serve in his 7-6(5) 6-4 victory, hitting an impressive 10 aces past the...
tennisuptodate.com
Isner makes history as first player to win 500 ATP Tour level tie-breaks during Dallas Open win
John Isner won a match last night and it featured a tiebreak, his 500th tiebreak win on the ATP-tour level which is a new record and it came in his backyard in Texas. Isner is a long-time Texas resident and naturally, he opted to play for the Dallas Open. He is playing well at the moment which isn't a surprise considering how well the conditions there work for him but the match featured a tiebreak. Many of his matches have and you'd probably have a tough time finding matches that didn't.
tennisuptodate.com
"They were trying to break through, they've broken through" - Former tennis pro believes Tiafoe and Fritz will face more pressure due to their recent success
The scenario has now drastically changed for both Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz, believes tennis player-turned-commentator Mark Petchey. The former Briton player suggested that the dynamic American duo now face more pressure as they finally broke through at the highest level with their results last season, after a few years of trying to make a mark at the top.
tennisuptodate.com
"Booked my flight on the wrong date" - Coco Gauff jokes about arriving in Doha three months late for the World Cup
As well as being one of the world's most exciting tennis prospects, Coco Gauff has an impressive social media following and she loves to create fun content for her followers. The 18-year-old provides feel-good entertainment across her platforms, including her videos on TikTok which often go viral. Gauff's sense of...
tennisuptodate.com
Victoria Azarenka left creeped out by AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray
Victoria Azarenka was not impressed by the AI generated baby versions of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray responding to a viral tweet on social media. The images generated by the AI were shared on Twitter by the official Twitter page of We Are Tennis. They asked fans to respond whether they find them cure or not. Victoria Azarenka was one of those that responded but she didn't like it very much calling it a bit creepy in her humble opinion.
tennisuptodate.com
Patrick Mouratoglou believes Serena Williams is the women's GOAT, but states the men's is yet to be determined
Serena Williams' former coach Patrick Mouratoglou firmly believes that the American has cemented her place in the history books as the GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time) in women’s tennis. Mouratoglou, who coached Williams from 2012 to 2022, believes that no other player can surpass his former charge’s achievements in the...
tennisuptodate.com
"I wasn't surprised": Rybakina on disrespectful court placing at Australian Open despite being Grand Slam champion
Elena Rybakina started her Australian Open journey on court number 13 which many found disrespectful considering she's the reigning Wimbledon champion. It was a bit odd to see Rybakina play on that court considering the circumstances and it was a story picked up by many tennis reports. She was questioned about that during the Australian Open but didn't seem bothered by it and she once again confirmed it didn't bother her. Tennis in the past years taught her there are many things you can't control:
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Agassi raises concerns on end to top ten run for Nadal: “The amazing streak is going to come to an end”
Rafael Nadal has spent 18 years in the top 10 but former coach of Agassi Brad Gilbert fears that the amazing streak will come to an end. It would be quite something for Nadal to spend the overwhelming majority of his career in the top 10 and then retire while still ranked in it. The former coach of Andre Agassi doesn't think it will happen as he sees the streaking ending before it happens. Nadal entered the top ten in April of 2005 and it's going to be 18 years this April.
tennisuptodate.com
"Welcome to the fam Timmy" - Felix Auger-Aliassime and girlfriend welcome new addition to their family
Felix Auger-Aliassime and his girlfriend Nina Ghaibi shared some photos of the new addition to their family. Ghaibi posted pictures of herself with a Pomeranian puppy the couple have chosen to adopt. Nina Ghaibi's father Karim Ghaibi was an equestrian and Nina is following in his footsteps. She has competed...
tennisuptodate.com
"If Coco was a stock, I'm gonna buy": Tracy Austin predicts Grand Slam breakthrough soon for Gauff
Former American player Tracy Austin is buying Coco Gauff stock believing she is due for a major breakthrough in the near future. Believing that isn't anything shocking as people have been predicting Gauff's breakthrough for a long time but it's yet to properly come. To be fair, she broke out several times in a major way but never won a grand slam. She looked in really good shape ahead of the Australian Open but disappointed at the event losing to Ostapenko.
tennisuptodate.com
"I don't think anybody has hit the ball as big and as clean off both wings" - Andre Agassi's former coach praises the American's unique style
Former Olympic bronze medalist and professional tennis coach Brad Gilbert has hailed Andre Agassi's clean and powerful ball-striking ability. The American shared a significant amount of success with Agassi as his full-time coach, capturing six Grand Slam titles together as a team and forming an envious partnership on the ATP Tour.
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem convinced recovery depends on him: "I could hire Federer as a mental coach but I'm convinced it wouldn't help me"
Dominic Thiem is yet to return to his best tennis but he's certain that everything depens solely on him rather than the team around him. It's taking a long time for Thiem to get back to his best and fans are still baffled by his continued poor play. The Austrian admitted struggles a few times in the process but he's adamant that it's only up to him to figure things out. Thiem wasn't playing his best tennis even when he got injured so it might really not have to do everything with the injury even though it didn't certainly help.
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Halep Darren Cahill maintains his stance on her innocence during doping scandal: "Hope someone takes responsibility, Simona is not at fault"
The former coach of Simona Halep maintains his belief that the Romanian superstar is innocent as she prepares to present her case in hopes of getting back to tennis. Simona Halep is going to have a hearing this month in order to present her defence as to how a banned substance showed up twice in her sample. One sample was taken at the US Open while the second one was provided after the first one showed a banned substance. According to reports from Romania, Halep has identified the culprit - a supplement. Speaking on the situation, her former coach Darren Cahill said in a Podcast from The Big deal:
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek not focused on competing with Raducanu's 'consuming and exhausting' endorsements according to World No.1's team
Iga Swiatek is not focused on competing in endorsements with anyone including fellow IMG client Emma Raducanu who racked up an impressive list in a short amount of time. Emma Raducanu became one of the hottest names when it comes to the endorsement world after her US Open triumph. Her sudden fame was owed to the magnitude of her achievement as well as her unique background that made her a hero in three countries. Being the first woman from the UK to win a grand slam in a long time made her a hero there. Her Chinese and Romanian background made her a hero in those countries as well which resulted in plenty of endorsements, far more than what Swiatek as the number one player in the world has.
tennisuptodate.com
"Everyone can say thanks to me" - Daria Kasatkina jokingly takes credit for Barty's resurgence after the Aussie's "rock bottom" loss at Wimbledon 2018
Daria Kasatkina has jokingly taken credit for Ashleigh Barty's stunning transformation after defeating the now-retired player in the third round of the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. In her 2022-released autobiography My Dream Time, the three-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she hit rock bottom when she lost that match against the...
tennisuptodate.com
Tennis Hall of Famer Tracey Austin speaks on watching son Brandon Holt play at 2023 Australian Open - "You watch with different eyes"
Watching a tennis match is one thing. Watching a friend play is another. Now, imagine watching your own child compete. That’s what Hall of Famer and Tennis Channel analyst Tracy Austin experienced during the 2023 Australian Open when her son, Brandon Holt, made his way through the qualifying and into the main draw. As a former champion, analyst, coach and mother, Tracy went through her share of emotions over the course of Brandon’s efforts Down Under—including two straight five-setters.
tennisuptodate.com
Wimbledon and French Open set to allow on court coaching from stands
Wimbledon and the French Open have reversed their stance about on-court coaching as they are set to allow on-court coaching from stands this year. Both events were previously firmly opposed to any sort of coaching but now they are joining the Australian Open and the US Open in allowing that to happen. It's been something that has been talked about for a long time and slowly but surely coaching is starting to appear in tennis which makes some players happy while others continue to oppose it.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic requesting exemption to play Indian Wells and Miami reeks of 'victimization' according to journalist: "Ridiculous that he still persists in rejecting to get the damn vaccine that 99/100 players have"
Novak Djokovic has requested an exemption in order to play at the Indian Wells and Miami Open as his unvaccinated status still doesn't permit him easy entry into the US. Djokovic still can't enter the US legally due to his unvaccinated status. The mandate was extended because of a spike in new cases in recent months and it's going to take some more time before it gets fully lifted. That was bad news for Djokovic who had hoped that it would have been lifted by now.
