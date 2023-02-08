Read full article on original website
tennisuptodate.com
Brad Gilbert believes in continued dominance for Djokovic throughout 2023 season: “I'd say 2.5 Slams for Novak Djokovic”
Tennis coach Brad Gilbert believes that Novak Djokovic's dominance will continue throughout the 2023 season as he expects him to win at least one more major. Novak Djokovic cruised at the Australian Open largely unbothered except for a leg injury that would have kept the majority of players out of the event. Djokovic has been amazing tennis-wise despite being limited which makes famous coach Brad Gilbert think, he's going to continue to dominate throughout the year.
wtatennis.com
Rankings Watch: Parks, Zhu, Noskova post career highs
With the 2023 season just over a month old, Zhu Lin, Linda Noskova and Alycia Parks already have had breakthrough seasons on the Hologic WTA Tour. On Monday, each of them posted a new career-high singles ranking. Here are quick hits on their years so far:. Zhu Lin (+13, from...
tennisuptodate.com
Former coach of Agassi raises concerns on end to top ten run for Nadal: “The amazing streak is going to come to an end”
Rafael Nadal has spent 18 years in the top 10 but former coach of Agassi Brad Gilbert fears that the amazing streak will come to an end. It would be quite something for Nadal to spend the overwhelming majority of his career in the top 10 and then retire while still ranked in it. The former coach of Andre Agassi doesn't think it will happen as he sees the streaking ending before it happens. Nadal entered the top ten in April of 2005 and it's going to be 18 years this April.
wtatennis.com
Swiatek, Sabalenka lead Indian Wells entries; Raducanu awarded wild card
A star-studded field will kick off the Sunshine Swing in Indian Wells. Defending champion Iga Swiatek and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka lead the entry list for next month's BNP Paribas Open. Swiatek aims to become the first woman to win back-to-back titles in Indian Wells since Martina Navratilova in...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
tennisuptodate.com
Kyrgios responds to 14-year-old Nadal beating Pat Cash: "Wouldn’t win games now"
Pat Cash once faomusly lost to a 14-year old Nadal after underestimating him and Kyrgios reacted to the story on social media platform Twitter. Kyrgios is a rather active user of social media as the Australian tends to respond to fans and offer some of his thoughts on the platform. He reacted to a post from another user who recalled the story of a young Nadal beating Pat Cash during his prime years. Cash was supposed to play Becker in an exhibition in Mallorca in 2000. Not being able to make it, Becker was replaced by a 14-year-old Nadal.
Yardbarker
Roger Federer needs ‘something very unique’ to accept BBC Wimbledon position, says former pro
Former world No. 2 Alex Corretja believes Roger Federer needs to be offered ‘something special’ and ‘unique’ by the BBC in order to accept a role in their Wimbledon coverage. Before bidding an emotional farewell to professional tennis at the Laver Cup in September, Federer promised...
tennisuptodate.com
"My dad didn't want me to play" - Jessica Pegula recalls when her billionaire dad wanted her to skip Wimbledon following mom's cardiac arrest
American tennis star Jessica Pegula shone during the early stages of last year's Wimbledon - but her billionaire father urged her to skip the tournament altogether. The 28-year-old - known for being the richest in her sport in the world - tasted defeat after losing 6-2, 7-6 (5) to Petra Martic of Croatia in the third round.
tennisuptodate.com
"First time in the history of tennis, we will have 100% player only representation": Djokovic shares details of first PTPA meeting of 2023
Novak Djokovic lead a PTPA meeting in Melbourne explaining his goal and vision for the organisation in a video that was posted by the PTPA on social media. Since starting the PTPA, Djokovic was accused of breaking up tennis. Not being the most popular in the first place, Djokovic had an uphill battle with his idea and vision. The Serbian wanted to give the players full control of their representation. He was joined by several players in that effort despite the majority being against it.
tennisuptodate.com
Stubbs believes Serena Williams would've won Wimbledon in 2017 if not pregnant: "She was so dominant"
Serena Williams was favored to win the 2017 Wimbledon and Stubbs is certain that she would have done it if she didn't get pregnant a couple of months earlier. Williams was absolutely on fire in 2017 when she got pregnant. The American legend just won her 23rd grand slam trophy in Melbourne by beating sister Venus Williams and she was favored to win at least one. That one would have tied her with Margaret Court, something that she never achieved as she retired at 23.
tennisuptodate.com
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media: "She still needs time to develop and time to find out who she is"
Former Olympic champion Monica Puig urges Raducanu to focus less on social media and things outside of tennis if she hopes to continue her tennis career. Raducanu was accused many times of putting tennis second after rising to stardom following her surprising US Open win. The British player didn't have a very good year in 2022 suffering from many injuries. Media quickly attributed that to a lack of practice time and when she injured herself in Auckland, the same headlines returned.
tennisuptodate.com
Rennae Stubbs believes Alycia Parks' serve is similar to that of peak Serena Williams - "That's how good it is when it goes in"
Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has heaped praise on Alycia Parks, claiming that she has what it takes to become a Grand Slam champion some day. Parks enjoyed a terrific last week, winning the Lyon Open by stunning World No. 5 Caroline Garcia 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final. It was the 22-year-old's maiden WTA singles title, which propelled her to a career-best 51st in the world rankings.
tennisuptodate.com
"There's nothing exciting about Tommy" - Rennae Stubbs on why Tommy Paul tends to remain underappreciated
Karolina Pliskova's former coach Rennae Stubbs and Racquet co-founder Caitlin Thompson discussed Tommy Paul's apparent lack of popularity on their podcast, 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast.'. Paul became the first American player since Andy Roddick in 2009 to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. The 25-year-old ousted compatriot Ben...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Entry List including Djokovic, defending champion Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev (Last Update - 07-02)
The 2023 ATP 500 Dubai event will be featuring a stellar lineup as always with Novak Djokovic set to return once more alongside Rublev, Nadal and Medvedev. The Dubai event usually gathers a really strong field but it's not often that they have two players with 22 grand slams attending. That will happen this year as both Nadal and Djokovic signed up to play at the event even though neither is 100 % confirmed. Both are dealing with injuries and it's a question of whether we'll see both of them there.
tennisuptodate.com
"You are one tough cookie" - Tennis world including Gauff, Azarenka shower Jessica Pegula with support following reveal of mom's cardiac arrest
Jessica Pegula has received warm messages and words of support from her peers after revealing details about her mother Kim Pegula’s health for the first time since incident in 2022. Kim Pegula, who is the president and owner of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and the NHL team Buffalo...
tennisuptodate.com
Swiatek's mentality compares to Sharapova according to sports agent: "Maria Sharapova wanted to win first, second, third, and fourth"
Iga Swiatek's mentality is comparable to that of Maria Sharapova according to her agent Max Eisenbud who used to be the agent of Maria Sharapova. Iga Swiatek has had a lot of success lately and a lot of that is thanks to her mentality. It's not something that came completely naturally to her as she had to work on it. She spoke many times about how she worked her way to the level where she's at and that's something her agent finds similar to that of Sharapova.
tennisuptodate.com
"If Coco was a stock, I'm gonna buy": Tracy Austin predicts Grand Slam breakthrough soon for Gauff
Former American player Tracy Austin is buying Coco Gauff stock believing she is due for a major breakthrough in the near future. Believing that isn't anything shocking as people have been predicting Gauff's breakthrough for a long time but it's yet to properly come. To be fair, she broke out several times in a major way but never won a grand slam. She looked in really good shape ahead of the Australian Open but disappointed at the event losing to Ostapenko.
tennisuptodate.com
Chris Evert calls Pegula's mother 'incredible and resilient' after revelation from World Number Four
Jessica Pegula revealed the health issues her mother experienced and how difficult it was for both her and the whole family with dealing, with Chris Evert responding to that. Pegula had the best year of her career in 2022 yet it was anything but an easy year for her. In fact, it was the most challenging year of her life outside of the court as she dealt with her mother's health issues that were significant. In a heartfelt letter written for the Player's Tribune, Pegula opened up about her mother's problems and how they affected both her and her family.
tennisuptodate.com
Bianca Andreescu Stumbles in Abu Dhabi but Her Brilliance Endures
The Abu Dhabi WTA Women’s Tennis Open is well underway, and the tournament has been full of exciting games so far. Just recently, Belinda Bencic secured her spot in the quarterfinals by beating Marta Kostyuk in a close match that ended 6-4 7-5 in Bencic’s favor. At the...
tennisuptodate.com
Andy Murray receives wildcard to play Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Andy Murray will return to action at the end of the month at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships after receiving a wildcard. Murray rolled back the years during the Australian Open with an epic run and will look to continue his superb start to the season and ranking climb.
