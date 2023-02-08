Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respondThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks groundThe Triangle TribuneSelma, NC
Dariq Whitehead's status ahead of Virginia game
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer has given similar updates on Dariq Whitehead's status across the five-star freshman forward's 2.5-week absence recovering from a left lower leg injury. But the Whitehead update Scheyer provided on Thursday sounds a tad more promising. It comes as the Blue ...
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia hoops expat Casey Morsell on JPJ jeering his return: ‘It was just noise’
NC State guard Casey Morsell had been anticipating his return to Charlottesville, where he had spent the first two years of his college career, for quite some time. Tuesday evening, Morsell and his red-hot NC State Wolfpack came into John Paul Jones Arena doing well, having lost only once since the new year began.
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
insidepacksports.com
POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Virginia Zoom Call With Subscribers
In this edition we allow IPS subscribers to join in on the discussion following NC State's road loss at Virginia. To watch this video, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or...
Kevin Keatts after UVA loss: 'We fought back and had our opportunities'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA-- The first contest for the Wolfpack since being ranked in the AP Poll was no easy feat on paper and it turned out just that way as NC State fell to the Virginia Cavaliers by a final score of 63-50. Going on the road and facing the 8th...
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Wake Forest Loss
UNC Basketball lost at Wake Forest on Tuesday night 92-85. It is the Tar Heels’ third straight loss. These are my random observations. It is officially time to panic. This UNC basketball team passed the exits of concern and frustration several miles back. The season is very much on the brink.
insidepacksports.com
LOCKER ROOM REPORT: Terquavion Smith and Casey Morsell Talk UVA Loss
NC State guards Terquavion Smith and Casey Morsell met with the media after the Wolfpack's road loss at Virginia. NOTE: Click the videos above to watch the interviews. “They tested our efficiency, they tested our discipline. Credit to them.”. “I just wanted to come out here and get a Quad...
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
insidepacksports.com
FOOTBALL FOCUS: Ranking The Additions Headed Into 2023
January and February bring on a period of transition for the NC State football team. From now through August the Wolfpack coaches will work on building the 2023 version of the Pack. I decided to do a three part series on that process and what NC State will face in the coming months.
College Basketball Odds: North Carolina vs. Wake Forest prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/7/2023
The featured game on ESPN’s college basketball action will come between two hungry teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The North Carolina Tar Heels (15-8) will face off against an evenly matched opponent in the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-9). ESPN coverage will be live from Winston-Salem, North Carolina for this in-state tilt. Check out our college basketball odds series for our North Carolina-Wake Forest prediction and pick.
insidepacksports.com
IPS IN 5: I Don't Know What To Expect Tonight
NC State hits the road tonight to take on Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, and this one won't be easy for the Wolfpack Women. At this point, I don't know what to expect, even in matchups which have normally gone State's way. To watch this video, you must be a Inside...
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Late weekend snowstorm has Central Virginia in its crosshairs
For those that get snow, no matter how much, the precipitation this weekend is going to be heavy wet snow, not the fluffy kind.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Mexican Food In Virginia Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
When you’re craving authentic tacos, burritos, or sopes, the options can seem somewhat limited. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to find delicious and authentic Mexican food in Virginia. One such place is tucked away in central Virginia in a rather unassuming location. It’s situated right next to a gas station, but don’t let that dissuade you — the food inside is an absolute delight! Here’s more on why you’ll want to plan your visit to the family-run Taqueria El Comalito at your next chance.
She fell at work and burned 80% of her body: 'Pain was unimaginable'
September 10, 2021, is a day Charlie Anne Xavier will never forget. The Charlottesville resident was working at her family's business in Gordonsville, when she was using a sander outside.
JMU student killed in crash remembered as ‘a man of substance’
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A James Madison University student from our area killed in a violent crash is being remembered at his former school as “a man of substance.” Joshua Mardis, 19, who went to school at Williamsburg’s Walsingham Academy, was one of three JMU students killed last week when the car in which he was a passenger ran off the road and […]
NBC12
2 Powerball tickets sold in Virginia win $50,000
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Powerball ticket holders in Virginia are $50,000 richer following a drawing that took place Saturday, Feb. 4. Unfortunately, there were no tickets that matched all six numbers, however, this gives players more chances to win the $747 million estimated jackpot. The winning numbers in Saturday...
WSET
$100k lottery ticket sold in Charlottesville from Powerball drawing
(WSET) — Someone in Charlottesville is a hundred thousand dollars richer after Monday night's Powerball lottery drawing. Although the $754.6 million dollar jackpot was won across the country in Washington, people across Virginia still won big. Along with the $100k Charlottesville winning ticket, five tickets in Virginia were sold with a $50k prize attached.
