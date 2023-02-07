Read full article on original website
Related
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Huateng Pharma Supplies Tetrahydrocurcumin With Large Scale
Tetrahydrocurcumin (CAS NO.36062-04-1), which is hydrogenated from curcumin isolated from rhizome of ginger plant, is a natural functional whitening raw material. Huateng Pharma develops Tetrahydrocurcumin (CAS NO.36062-04-1) and can supply it in lager quantities with high purity. We have established an industry park of 34000m² with first-class production equipment and quality management system.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
BSI LIFE SCIENCES AND LEDGER RUN PARTNER TO STREAMLINE CLINICAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS
BSI Life Sciences specializes in state-of-the-art software for life sciences (CTMS, eTMF and more) and Ledger Run, Inc., an innovative technology company focused on optimizing clinical operations in the areas of site budgeting and payments, announced their partnership today. Through the partnership, BSI Life Sciences’ Clinical Trial Management software BSI CTMS™ and Ledger Run’s unique ClinRun™ platform will streamline and enhance clinical operation budgeting and payment processes with an intelligent approach and seamless integration.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Sponsors Asked To Seize The Day On ‘Wisdom Of The Crowd’ Study Solutions
February 10, 2023 | At this week’s Summit for Clinical Ops Executives, Genentech’s Virginia Nido delivered a call to action to her industry peers, asking them to learn the landscape of collaboratively developed clinical trials solutions and start using them. “These solutions are available to us right now, mostly for free, across every phase of the drug development life cycle,” she says.
clinicalresearchnewsonline.com
Dolomite Bio announces re brand to Do Bio
Dolomite Bio has re-branded with a new website, a new name, and a new focus. February 8th, 2023 – Life Science Newswire – Dolomite Bio launches new website, with exciting re brand, a new name and focus. The motivation behind the company’s name change to Do Bio reflects their evolution within the microfluidic, biology and life science space.
Comments / 0