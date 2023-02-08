ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Anthony Lafleur
1d ago

well if they know what is coming why don't they dismiss classes early and let everyone go home

Related
KRMG

Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WREG

Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
ARKANSAS STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Heavy Rain and Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday

Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the severe weather threat today and tonight. WHAT: SLIGHT RISK to ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather and MARGINAL RISK for Heavy Rain. WHEN: This afternoon into Thursday morning. WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS. CONFIDENCE:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WHNT-TV

Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight

It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
ALABAMA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?

Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAPT

Tornado watch in effect for central Mississippi until 11 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday as a potent front moves through the area. According to 16 WAPT meteorologists, the worst of the storms will arrive around nightfall and exit central Mississippi around, if not shortly after midnight. Heavy rain could dump 1-2 inches regionwide,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
KPLC TV

Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

