Anthony Lafleur
1d ago
well if they know what is coming why don't they dismiss classes early and let everyone go home
7
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South
A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
Crawfish, Cajuns, and Native Americans: The History of Crawfish Season in South Louisiana
The smell of boiling crawfish will soon fill the air in sout Louisiana. But how did the tradition start?
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Arkansas, Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas and Mississippi until 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service of Memphis. A Tornado Watch has been issued in the following counties: Coahoma, Crittenden, Crockett, Cross, Lee, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, and Tunica. This evening will become quite active with […]
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
NOLA.com
Meet Queen Virginia: Louisianans celebrate Washington Mardi Gras at glittering Carnival ball
About 3,000 guests attended the 75th annual Washington Mardi Gras Saturday Night Ball on Jan. 28 at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C. The theme of the ball was "Louisiana: The Steel Magnolia." Reigning as the queen of the ball was Virginia Grace Mills, daughter of Catherine and Carter Mills...
houmatimes.com
Heavy Rain and Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the severe weather threat today and tonight. WHAT: SLIGHT RISK to ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather and MARGINAL RISK for Heavy Rain. WHEN: This afternoon into Thursday morning. WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS. CONFIDENCE:
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
WHNT-TV
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?
Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
UPDATE: NWS conforms tornado touchdown in St. Landry Parish
UPDATE, 2/9/2023 11:30 a.m.: The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Landry Parish near Big Cane. The 100-yard wide tornado had wind speeds as strong as 105 mph and was on the ground for 1.5 miles. It caused damage to five homes and snapped several trees. ORIGINAL: MORROW, La. (KLFY) — […]
WAPT
Tornado watch in effect for central Mississippi until 11 p.m.
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong to severe storms are possible Wednesday as a potent front moves through the area. According to 16 WAPT meteorologists, the worst of the storms will arrive around nightfall and exit central Mississippi around, if not shortly after midnight. Heavy rain could dump 1-2 inches regionwide,...
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
KPLC TV
Sheriff Tony Mancuso announces retirement
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Sheriff Mancuso announces retirement after 20 years as sheriff. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of former Louisiana governor Kathleen Blanco, announces run for Lafayette Mayor-President
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Monique Blanco-Boulet, daughter of the late former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco, and the late Raymond “Coach” Blanco., announced on Thursday she would make a run for Lafayette Mayor-President in 2023. Boulet, chief executive of the Acadiana Planning Commission, made the announcement in a letter to supporters. She enters a Republican field that […]
Comments / 3