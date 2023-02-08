ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

CBS Sacramento

City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"

MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected. 
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

Shooting in Lodi under investigation

LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
LODI, CA
ABC10

3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sjvsun.com

MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Motor officer injured in collision along Highway 99

(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol. – Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said. The CHP said that […]
RIPON, CA
KRON4 News

SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found

Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto

MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

MODESTO, CA
KCRA.com

MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
SONORA, CA

