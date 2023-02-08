Read full article on original website
City of Modesto disconnects parts of network due to "suspicious activity"
MODESTO – Suspicious activity has prompted the City of Modesto to take some preemptive cybersecurity steps on Thursday. No details on what made the activity suspicious has been released, but city officials say they have disconnected parts of their network out of an abundance of caution. The city says they've also started an investigation with the help of cybersecurity experts. While the city is seeing some limited connectivity to some systems, officials say emergency services – like 911 calls – are not affected.
Shooting in Lodi under investigation
LODI, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into a shooting in Lodi. Few details surrounding the shooting and what led up to it are available at this time. A watch commander for the Lodi Police Department confirmed authorities were investigating the shooting along the 100 block of South Washington Street, near East Oak Street. The shooting was reported around 5:23 p.m.
3-year-old identified as officials investigate his death
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 3-year-old who died at Motel 6 on 30th Street Tuesday has been identified as Jetakhia Conway by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office. There is no information on what caused the child's death. Crews with the Sacramento Fire Department responded to reports of an unresponsive 3-year-old...
Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun
(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police. The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m. •Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers The […]
Oakland bakery owner dies from injuries sustained during robbery
The owner was knocked to the ground during a robbery on Monday afternoon, police said.
sjvsun.com
Hack attack forces Modesto Police off computers, back onto radio, report says.
An attack on City of Modesto computer systems has left the Modesto Police Department embracing “old school policing” techniques to manage calls for service and transporting of criminals for a number of days. Officers, who were usually equipped with mounted computers to access information, are now relying. Driving...
Motor officer injured in collision along Highway 99
(KTXL) — A motor officer has been hospitalized after a collision along Highway 99 near Ripon, according to the California Highway Patrol. – Video above: Mental Health Toll on Law Enforcement The collision was reported around 8:36 a.m. on northbound Highway 99 near the Jack Tone Road offramp, the CHP said. The CHP said that […]
YAHOO!
Stockton man charged with killing Stagg teen to get competency treatment at state hospital
A judge has ordered Stagg stabbing suspect Anthony Gray to be transferred to a state hospital where he will receive medication and mental competency training. Prosecutors charged Gray, 53, with murder in San Joaquin County Court in the April 19 stabbing death of Stagg High School freshman Alycia Reynaga. She was 15.
SJPD arrests 2 for alleged firearm, narcotics possession
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday evening, officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested two men for allegedly possessing a firearm and narcotics, according to officials. Police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Hearn Avenue and Victoria Drive. During the stop, officers said they developed […]
'Everyone makes mistakes' | Defense delivers closing arguments in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The fate of Stockton resident and businessman Robert Somerville is now in the hands of a San Joaquin County jury. Somerville is accused of second degree murder in the shooting death of veteran Stockton Fire Captain Max Fortuna. In the second and final day of closing...
Parents of child found wandering alone in Fairfield found
Update (12.29 p.m.) — The parents of the toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield have been found. FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department is looking for the parents of a toddler found wandering alone on Phoenix Drive Wednesday, according to police. Police said they found her on the 1400 block […]
Three people accused of stealing dozens of bottles of alcohol, leading police on pursuit
(KTXL) — Two adults and one teenager were arrested early Monday morning after allegedly stealing $12,500 of alcohol from a Vacaville BevMo and leading police on a pursuit throughout Solano County, according to the Vacaville Police Department. According to police, officers received reports that a glass alarm had been broken at a local BevMo. When […]
3 Stockton residents accused of breaking into, stealing from Vacaville BevMo!
VACAVILLE, Calif. — Three Stockton residents were arrested by Fairfield and Vacaville police after allegedly robbing a BevMo! store early Monday morning. The Vacaville Police Department says Juan Coy, 30; Christian Krammer, 19; and a 16-year-old were arrested after they responded to a BevMo! store for a glass break alarm.
Pedestrian hit by sheriff's office patrol car in Modesto
MODESTO — A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a Stanislaus County sheriff's deputy's patrol car in Modesto, authorities said Wednesday night.The Modesto Police Department said it happened just after 9 p.m. at McHenry and Woodrow avenues.According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, a deputy was passing through a greenlight while responding to a call. The pedestrian reportedly tried to cross the roadway and entered the path of the oncoming patrol car.The deputy tried but was unable to avoid hitting the pedestrian, who suffered scrapes, bruises, and a broken ankle, the sheriff's office said.The deputy was not injured. The collision remains under investigation.
Pedestrian dies in early-morning hit-and-run in Modesto
(KTXL) — A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Modesto on Wednesday morning, according to the Modesto Police Department. – Video above: Fire damages decades old Arden-Arcade restaurant At 6:53 a.m., officers responded to Yosemite Boulevard at Santa Ana Avenue and found Ronald Swindle, 68, of Modesto dead at the scene. Swindle […]
'Shots were meant to kill' | Closing arguments begin in death of Stockton fire captain
STOCKTON, Calif. — Powerful words were delivered inside the San Joaquin County Superior Courthouse in Downtown Stockton during closing arguments in the murder trial of Robert Somerville. Before a jury, San Joaquin County Deputy District Attorney Elton Grau dramatically pounded his fist five times to emphasize the number of...
KCRA.com
1 dead after Modesto hit-and-run, police investigate
The Modesto Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash on Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue that lead to the death of a pedestrian on Wednesday. Ronald Swindle, 68, was crossing the street when a vehicle struck him and fled the scene, according to Modesto police. They said that Swindle died at the scene.
Multiple Stanislaus County homes to be demolished to make way for expressway
MODESTO, Calif. — In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors moved to acquire eminent domain over three properties north of the city of Modesto to make way for a new 18-mile expressway. The expressway, dubbed the North County Corridor Project, would bypass the cities of...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora High Shooting Suspect Found Guilty Of First-Degree Murder
Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County jury found Joshua Rodriguez, the triggerman in the Sonora High School parking lot shooting, guilty as charged on Thursday afternoon. The Tuolumne County jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about ten hours across two days before returning to the courtroom with their decision. They found 22-year-old Rodriguez of Tuolumne guilty of first-degree murder for the shooting death of 17-year-old Eric Aguiar of Sonora. As earlier reported here, when Aguiar was shot to death in his vehicle on September 16, 2020, there were also three other people in the vehicle. Rodriguez was arrested in Centerville, Utah, by police, who reported he was found hiding out in the backyard of a residence on September 26, 2020, as detailed here.
YAHOO!
After triple shooting, Stockton police chief tells waterfront workers: 'don't wait to call'
After a shooting left one dead and two wounded at the Waterfront Warehouse in Stockton over the weekend, police visited waterfront businesses Tuesday to encourage employees to call 911 early if they witness a serious conflict. "Don't wait to call the police until after the fact," Chief Stanley McFadden said.
