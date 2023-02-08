Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
Uncovering the Unknown Hero of the American Revolution: You Don't Know, but ShouldThe Chronicles of YesterdayTrenton, NJ
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super BowlOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
phillyvoice.com
Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history
The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
CBS Philly
The "Friends" Experience opens Feb. 10 in the KOP Mall
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ever wish your life was a 90s sitcom, where you're surrounded by iconic sets, endless mugs of coffee, a laugh track to hype you up and great friends? The King of Prussia Mall is here to give you your much-needed main-character moment with their new exhibit, The Friends Experience.The exhibit replicates some of the most iconic sets that fans of the show "Friends" are sure to recognize. Those include Monica and Rachel's apartment, the hallway where the infamous cheesecake incident took place, and of course, The Central Perk coffee shop where the gang was always...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America
Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
Big Philadelphia, PA, TV Changes: 2 Meteorologists Announce They’re Leaving
Within a matter of days, two meteorologists at two different TV stations in Philadelphia announced they are leaving for new opportunities. As a major television market, people in media will often spend years or decades trying to be hired in Philadelphia. As such, one on-camera personality leaving usually makes headlines...
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
Norristown Times Herald
Reading Coffee Co. debuts Philadelphia Eagles coffee blends
Looking to get in on all the fun of creating special products in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the Super Bowl this weekend, the Reading Coffee Co. has rolled out two new coffee blends. Birds’ Brew and Java Jawn are part of Reading Coffee Co.’s limited-release series...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration
READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
See Which Popular Movies Were Filmed in Chester County
Pennsylvania has been featured in numerous popular movies over the decades, and some of them may even include very familiar spots as they were partly filmed in Chester County, writes Madison Montag for ABC27News. The 2008 movie Marley & Me with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston follows two newlyweds who...
Philadelphia’s CBS 3 Morning Meteorologist — Llarisa Abreu — Announces Departure
The hits keep on coming to the Philadelphia TV landscape. Yet again, we just earned that ANOTHER face that we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV will be saying goodbye to Philadelphia soon. The latest hit comes to the weather team at CBS 3 Philadelphia. Meteorologist Llarisa Abreu just revealed...
This Restaurant Serves Pennsylvania's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
berkscountyliving.com
Breakfast and Lunch: So FRESH in West Reading
With a clear-eyed, curated focus on creating new, gorgeous, imaginative breakfasts and deliciously healthy luncheons, FRESH Restaurant in West Reading promises all the pleasure one hopes for in a meal, with zero guilt. Among the breakfast offerings are burritos, avocado toast and an avocado bowl featuring two poached eggs on...
Already Popular in Lancaster, Cookie Company Coming to West Chester Chips Away at Competition
Taylor Chip Cookies, a Lancaster-based cookie company that ships its products nationwide, is moving into the Philadelphia area, writes Maggie Mancini for PhillyVoice. The company is planning on opening a West Chester location before the end of the year and is also currently looking for a space in Philadelphia.
Atlas Obscura
The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food
In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
bctv.org
God Has Work for Us to Do: A Tribute to Black History Month
Saturday, February 11, 2023, Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta come together for a musical tribute to Black History Month. They are joined by two regional collegiate choirs: the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Audiences will hear an exciting evening of orchestral and choral music by black...
Norristown Times Herald
Credit union execs make friendly wager on the big game
Ardent Credit Union has a wager going with Mazuma Credit Union in Kansas City on who will win Sundays’ Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs. And while the days leading up to a big game often lead to some competitive “trash talk,” in this case the talk is humorous and friendly.
Philadelphia Magazine Crowns New Montgomery County Hoagie Champ, Vaunting an Eagles-Style Underdog
Just in time for Super Bowl 2023 nourishment, Philadelphia Magazine has cited some of the best hoagies in the area. The assessment took three culinary experts from its staff to determine: Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo. What’s surprising about the list is there is one — and...
Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball
One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
glensidelocal.com
Lynnewood Hall, vacant for 30 years, to be purchased and restored by preservationists
A small group of preservationists have committed to buying and restoring Elkins Park’s Lynnewood Hall, the 110-room Gilded Age mansion that has been vacant and deteriorating for more than 30 years. Edward Thome, 24, his friend and partner Angie Van Scyoc, who created the Lynnewood Hall Preservation Foundation in...
buckscountyherald.com
Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County
Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
