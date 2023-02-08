ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

phillyvoice.com

Philadelphia Folk Festival canceled for first time in its 60-year history

The Philadelphia Folksong Society has canceled its annual festival because it is on the brink of financial collapse. The 2023 Philadelphia Folk Festival was expected to take over Old Pool Farm in Harleysville, Montgomery County, on Aug. 17-20. Instead, the Folksong Society will "rethink the size, shape, purpose and funding" of the festival in 2024, according to a letter Miles Thompson, president of the board of directors, sent to supporters Monday.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

The "Friends" Experience opens Feb. 10 in the KOP Mall

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Ever wish your life was a 90s sitcom, where you're surrounded by iconic sets, endless mugs of coffee, a laugh track to hype you up and great friends? The King of Prussia Mall is here to give you your much-needed main-character moment with their new exhibit, The Friends Experience.The exhibit replicates some of the most iconic sets that fans of the show "Friends" are sure to recognize. Those include Monica and Rachel's apartment, the hallway where the infamous cheesecake incident took place, and of course, The Central Perk coffee shop where the gang was always...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Norristown Times Herald

Reading Coffee Co. debuts Philadelphia Eagles coffee blends

Looking to get in on all the fun of creating special products in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ trip to the Super Bowl this weekend, the Reading Coffee Co. has rolled out two new coffee blends. Birds’ Brew and Java Jawn are part of Reading Coffee Co.’s limited-release series...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading announces plans for 275th anniversary celebration

READING, Pa. - The City of Reading announced Thursday a number of planned celebrations for the city's upcoming 275th anniversary. During the birthday week, the city will host numerous free and ticketed events and a livestreamed proclamation ceremony from City Hall. The festivities kick off March 12 and include a...
READING, PA
berkscountyliving.com

Breakfast and Lunch: So FRESH in West Reading

With a clear-eyed, curated focus on creating new, gorgeous, imaginative breakfasts and deliciously healthy luncheons, FRESH Restaurant in West Reading promises all the pleasure one hopes for in a meal, with zero guilt. Among the breakfast offerings are burritos, avocado toast and an avocado bowl featuring two poached eggs on...
WEST READING, PA
Atlas Obscura

The Sweet and Sour Origins of Amish Soul Food

In Gastro Obscura’s Q & A Series A Seat at the Table, we speak with people of color who are reclaiming their culinary heritage and shaping today’s food culture. The delicious meals that chef Chris Scott cooks up in his Harlem kitchen may seem like new-fangled American fusion: Pennsylvania Dutch-style chicken and corn soup alongside shrimp grits; lemonade fried chicken with bread-and-butter pickles. But these are actually examples of a cuisine that has been stewing along quietly for generations: Amish soul food.
COATESVILLE, PA
bctv.org

God Has Work for Us to Do: A Tribute to Black History Month

Saturday, February 11, 2023, Vox Philia and Berks Sinfonietta come together for a musical tribute to Black History Month. They are joined by two regional collegiate choirs: the Albright Chamber Ensemble and the Lincoln University Concert Choir. Audiences will hear an exciting evening of orchestral and choral music by black...
SHILLINGTON, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Credit union execs make friendly wager on the big game

Ardent Credit Union has a wager going with Mazuma Credit Union in Kansas City on who will win Sundays’ Super Bowl — the Philadelphia Eagles or Kansas City Chiefs. And while the days leading up to a big game often lead to some competitive “trash talk,” in this case the talk is humorous and friendly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Wawa Shopper Wins $100K Playing Powerball

One lucky Delaware County shopper left Wawa six figures richer. The unnamed player matched four of five white balls pulled and the red ball to win $100,000 in the Monday, Feb. 6 Powerball with Power Play drawing, Pennsylvania lottery officials said in a statement. Without the $1 Power Play option,...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Alderfer Auction opens second location – in Bucks County

Alderfer Auction has opened a second, 14,000-square-foot location at 584 W. Swamp Road, Doylestown, approximately 14 miles from its corporate location in Hatfield, Montgomery County. The decision to expand to a second location developed from a desire and need to increase its product footprint, processing, offices and showroom, in addition...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

