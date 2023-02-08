ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KRMG

Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South

A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
TANGIPAHOA, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow

It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a very enjoyable weather day as we stay on the backside of a cold front that brought us the rough weather late Wednesday. The front will stall along the coast and eventually return north into Friday. An upper level cut-off low will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. Expect an increase in clouds Friday with maybe a stray shower. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler.
LOUISIANA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana

Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Reinforcing front will send temperatures down to start the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a fantastic Thursday, temperatures will drop slowly through the overnight hours, waking up to the 40s tomorrow morning, but then rising back into the 60s through the afternoon. A reinforcing dry cold front is set to push through tomorrow afternoon, so winds will begin to increase with higher gusts of 25 to 30 mph at times by afternoon and evening.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Heavy Rain and Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday

Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the severe weather threat today and tonight. WHAT: SLIGHT RISK to ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather and MARGINAL RISK for Heavy Rain. WHEN: This afternoon into Thursday morning. WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS. CONFIDENCE:
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?

Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA

Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Record heat, storms, then much colder

Big changes are coming to the weather across Southeast Louisiana. “It’s a warm and muggy morning,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said. “This afternoon we really warm things up into the low 80s.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime

Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?

Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
LOUISIANA STATE
