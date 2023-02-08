Read full article on original website
‘This one took us out’: Louisiana tornado destroys home of family who has survived multiple hurricanes
Louisiana is assessing the damages after a tornado ripped through Tangipahoa Parish overnight.
Tornado touches down in Louisiana, storm watches issued across the South
A tornado was spotted just outside of Tangipahoa, Louisiana, Wednesday evening, according to the National Weather Service New Orleans, which has urged residents to take shelter as the tornado moves north. Three people were injured after a possible tornado touched down near the village of Tangipahoa, according to Tangipahoa Parish Police Chief Jimmy Travis. On Wednesday, tornado watches were issued for several states in the South, as storms move across the region. Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana and one county in Texas are also on alert for tornadoes until 10 p.m. ET, according to meteorologists.
NOLA.com
Louisiana is seeing economic gold at the end of the hydrogen rainbow
It’s the simplest element known to mankind, and yet the industrial web enveloping it is growing more and more complex. Hydrogen, consisting of only one proton and one electron, is a widely used feedstock for Louisiana’s heavy industrial sector. It has taken center stage here, and across the world, as a highly touted solution for decarbonization, the insider term for global efforts to reduce industrial carbon dioxide emissions.
FIRST ALERT: Major changes to the weekend forecast
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will remain a very enjoyable weather day as we stay on the backside of a cold front that brought us the rough weather late Wednesday. The front will stall along the coast and eventually return north into Friday. An upper level cut-off low will be pushing into the area for the end of the week. Expect an increase in clouds Friday with maybe a stray shower. Temperatures will be a handful of degrees cooler.
GALLERY: See damage from reported tornado for South Louisiana & Mississippi
Residents of Tangipahoa Parish are assessing the damage from a reported tornado.
nomadlawyer.org
Discovering the 10 Best Places to live in Louisiana
Best Places to live in Louisiana: It’s a known fact that Louisiana is one of the most desirable places to live in the US, offering a high standard of living, outstanding educational institutions, and a low crime rate. But it’s the rich diversity, welcoming people, culinary traditions, and gorgeous...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Reinforcing front will send temperatures down to start the weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After a fantastic Thursday, temperatures will drop slowly through the overnight hours, waking up to the 40s tomorrow morning, but then rising back into the 60s through the afternoon. A reinforcing dry cold front is set to push through tomorrow afternoon, so winds will begin to increase with higher gusts of 25 to 30 mph at times by afternoon and evening.
houmatimes.com
Heavy Rain and Severe Weather Threat for Wednesday
Here is an update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans concerning the severe weather threat today and tonight. WHAT: SLIGHT RISK to ENHANCED RISK of Severe Weather and MARGINAL RISK for Heavy Rain. WHEN: This afternoon into Thursday morning. WHERE: All of SE LA and southern MS. CONFIDENCE:
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
The Top 10 Fastest Growing Cities In Louisiana
Louisiana has a lot to offer people wanting to move to the Bayou State. Our food, culture, hunting/fishing, and people are second to none. To see more of the fastest-growing cities in Louisiana, click here. Top Ten Louisiana Cities To Retire In.
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Only Louisiana Restaurant With 'Rougarou' Theme
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Students are leaving Louisiana public schools. Where are they going?
Louisiana’s public school enrollment has dropped significantly since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thousands of students may have fallen out of the education system entirely, an analysis from The Associated Press and Stanford University’s Big Local News project shows. Enrollment at public schools plummeted nationwide during...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
UPDATE: NWS conforms tornado touchdown in St. Landry Parish
UPDATE, 2/9/2023 11:30 a.m.: The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in St. Landry Parish near Big Cane. The 100-yard wide tornado had wind speeds as strong as 105 mph and was on the ground for 1.5 miles. It caused damage to five homes and snapped several trees. ORIGINAL: MORROW, La. (KLFY) — […]
Four More Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close in 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond will be closing four more of its Louisiana stores in 2023, bringing the total to six closures by the end of the year.
WWL-AMFM
Record heat, storms, then much colder
Big changes are coming to the weather across Southeast Louisiana. “It’s a warm and muggy morning,” WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone said. “This afternoon we really warm things up into the low 80s.”
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Commercial Red Snapper Fishing Violations and Faces Fines and Possible Jailtime. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was cited by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) for commercial fishing violations. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on February 7, 2023, that...
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
