Haley Bennett First Image In Champagne Drama ‘Clicquot’ Revealed As WME Independent Sets EFM Sales Launch

By Melanie Goodfellow
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: WME Independent has unveiled the first image of Haley Bennett in the upcoming 19th Century champagne drama Clicquot ahead of launching sales on the title at the European Film Market .

Bennett stars in the titular role of Barbe-Nicole Ponsardin Clicquot, who is popularly known in France as the “Grande Dame of Champagne”.

This real-life historic figure defied convention to take over her late husband’s fledgling wine business in Reims in 1805 after being widowed at the age of 27.

The production, announced on Deadline last year, is based on the 2008 novel The Widow Clicquot: The Story of a Champagne Empire and the Woman Who Ruled It by Tilar J. Mazzeo.

Filming took place the French regions of Chablis and Reims last fall.

Thomas Napper ( Jawbone) directs from a screenplay by Erin Dignam ( Land, Submergence ) and Christopher Monger ( Temple Grandin ).

Other previously announced cast members include Tom Sturridge (DC Comics and Netflix’s The Sandman , Irma Vep ), Sam Riley (upcoming Firebrand, Maleficent ), Leo Suter (Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla ), and Anson Boon ( Pistol, 1917 ).

Christina Weiss Lurie ( Persuasion) produces alongside Bennett, with Joe Wright and John Bernard as executive producers.

Bennett most recently completed Borderlands and Magazine Dreams. Her feature credits include The Rules Don’t Apply, Hillbilly Elegy, The Girl on the Train, The Equalizer, Till and Swallow which won her Best Actress at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The actress is represented by WME, Tavistock Wood and attorney Dave Feldman of Brecheen, Feldman, Breimer, Silver & Thompson. Sturridge is represented by WME. Riley is represented by Tavistock Wood. Suter is represented by WME, Waring McKenna, and 3Arts.  Boon is represented by CAA and Curtis Brown.

