Athens, GA

Diamond Dogs conference schedule and TV appearances are set

By Christopher Lakos, UGA Sports Communications
 2 days ago
The 2023 television coverage for the Georgia baseball team has been finalized after the Southeastern Conference announced the league schedule Tuesday. Georgia will be featured at least eight times as part of the 2023 SEC Baseball television package. All 34 Georgia home games will be available to view on television or streamed online exclusively as SEC Network+ events and available on ESPN.com and the ESPN app through participating providers.

Opening Day for the 2023 season is Friday, Feb. 17. The SEC starts the year with 11 t eams ranked in the top 25 of preseason polls. A total of 91 SEC games will be televised plus three wildcard contests during the final week of the regular season (May 18-20) and the entire SEC Tournament (May 23-28). All 56 regular season Bulldog games along with the postseason will be available on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network from JMI/Learfield. All Georgia baseball games will be carried locally on WRFC 960 AM as it will serve as the primary home for all broadcasts. Fans can listen to every game online for free through the official website of the Bulldogs, georgiadogs.com and the Georgia Bulldogs app. For a complete look at the affiliates that will carry Georgia Baseball, click here: https://georgiadogs.com/sports/2017/6/23/bulldog-network-radio-affiliates .

The Bulldogs open the season by playing host to Jacksonville State in a three-game series at Foley Field. Ike Cousins head baseball coach Scott Stricklin is in his 10th season leading the Bulldogs. Georgia posted a 36-23 (15-15 SEC) mark last year including advancing to an NCAA Regional. Georgia Baseball season tickets are sold out, however some single game tickets plus six-game and 12-game flex plans are now on sale. Starting Monday, Feb. 13, single game tickets for SEC games plus Georgia Tech will go on sale. Please note prices differ depending on the game and location of the seats. Single game tickets will be in the bleachers in left field and right field. For ticket or group info questions, please call (706) 542-1231 or 877-542-1231. Ticket sales are available online at www.georgiadogs.com/tickets .

Also, single game tickets are available for Georgia’s game with Georgia Southern on March 7th at SRP Park (home of the Augusta GreenJackets) in North Augusta, S.C. The Bulldogs will be the home team and be in the third base dugout. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. For tickets, click here: http://www.gado.gs/1ij

A limited number of free roster cards will be available each series at Foley Field. The 2023 Georgia Baseball Digital yearbook will be released next week on www.georgiadogs.com/digital

*SEC TELEVISION PACKAGE FEATURING GEORGIA DATE OPPONENT TIME (ET) NETWORK Sun., March 5 %Ga. Tech 3 pm SEC Network Sun., March 19 South Carolina 3 pm SEC Network

Thurs., March 23 @ Auburn 7 pm SEC Network

Sun., Apr. 9 Kentucky Noon SEC Network

Tues., Apr. 11 Clemson 7 pm SEC Network

Sat., Apr. 15 @ Florida 7 pm SEC Network

Thurs., Apr. 20 Arkansas 7 pm SEC Network

Sun., May 14 @ Missouri 1 pm SEC Network

%Coolray Field, Lawrenceville, Ga.

*Georgia’s remaining SEC home and road games will be available on SEC Network+

Athens, GA
