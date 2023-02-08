Clarkesville cat gets blame for blaze in Habersham Co

Investigators say a cat is the cause of an apartment fire that occurred Sunday afternoon in Clarkesville.

Clarkesville Fire Department along with other emergency services was called to the Cameron Apartments at 3:10 p.m. for a fire alarm.

According to the release, when fire crews arrived they forced entry into the apartment and found smoke with one sprinkler turned on.

The sprinkler system was reportedly able to put out the fire in the kitchen area. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in the apartment. Officials say the fire did not spread throughout the building or to other apartments.

During the investigation, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the fire was caused by a cat that was inside the apartment.

The cat allegedly jumped on the refrigerator and knocked a bag off, onto the toaster.

Clarkesville Fire Chief Jason Poole said the cat in question had a history of jumping on the counter to get on top of the refrigerator.

The residents were not home at the time of the fire and all the pets in the apartment were saved by the firefighters.